The Jewish Press
Israel’s Channel 13 Exposes European Union Plan to Help Palestinian Authority Seize Land in Area C
Israel’s Channel 13 News team on Monday night exposed a shocking document by the European Union revealing a plan to meddle in Israel’s sovereign affairs by secretly helping the Palestinian Authority seize land in Area C. The six-page document was written at the European Union’s mission in eastern...
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Jewish Press
Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There
Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
Greece's top diplomat says NATO ally Turkey is acting like North Korea after Erdogan threatened to strike Athens with missiles
"Threatening Greece with a missile attack by a NATO ally is both unacceptable and utterly condemnable," Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘agreement will have to be reached’ to end conflict
Russian president says negotiations to end war likely to be necessary but he is wary following Minsk agreements
Larry Kudlow: Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals 'crucial lessons' in our interview
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow details key points discussed in his interview with Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his forthcoming book on 'Kudlow.'
Netanyahu government makes West Bank settlement expansion its priority
Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hardline government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its list of priorities on Wednesday, vowing to legalise dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with its ultranational allies. The coalition agreements, released a day...
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a "constructive" approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before her political appointment as ambassador in 2021 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, German served as a Member of Knesset and as Health Minister with Yair Lapid’s leftwing Yesh Atid party. Before entering national politics, German served as a member of the Herzliya Municipal Council for the radical-leftwing Meretz party.
Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth
BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue.
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
Iranian arms transfers through Beirut airport could ignite the Middle East
Earlier this year, Israel attacked the Damascus airport after Iran transferred missiles and weapons to Damascus on civilian flights. Israel routinely strikes Iran’s weapons transfers by ground and precision missile factories in Syria, but commercial flights to a civilian airport have not been a primary path for these weapons deliveries. On the ground, the most…
americanmilitarynews.com
Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM
Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
The Jewish Press
Zelensky Meets Biden to Keep the War Going but Netanyahu Could Offer a Way Out
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Tuesday: “President Biden has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to visit Washington DC to underscore the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine. President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Zelenskyy tomorrow, December 21, at the White House, after which President Zelenskyy will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine.”
The Jewish Press
EU’s Subversion of Israel
Liberal Jews in both the Diaspora and Israel have been hyperventilating over the “extremist” ministers in the incoming government headed by Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. These are the rabble-rouser Itamar Ben-Gvir, the theocrat Bezalel Smotrich and the ultra-socially conservative Avi Maoz. With Netanyahu insisting that he will...
kalkinemedia.com
Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of UN peacekeeper: security source
Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group has handed over a man suspected of killing an Irish United Nations peacekeeper earlier this month, a security official told AFP on Sunday. Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others injured on December 14 when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the country's south, a stronghold of the Iran-backed group.
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Head Says Change to Al Aqsa Status Quo Could Explode the Region
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's powerful armed Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, said that any infringement of the decades-long status quo at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem could lead to an explosion in the region, not just inside Palestinian territories. Nasrallah's comments followed a visit to the site...
Japan's 'anti-Russian course' makes treaty talks impossible - TASS
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Japan's "anti-Russian course" makes peace treaty talks impossible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in comments published by the state TASS news agency on Tuesday.
France 24
Burkina Faso's military junta asks France to recall ambassador
Burkina Faso's military junta has asked France to recall its ambassador, authorities said Monday, amid a surge in anti-French sentiment as the West African country moves to develop closer ties with Russia. Government spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo confirmed to the Associated Press that Ambassador Luc Hallade was asked to leave, but...
