Hilarious Warzone 2 glitch ruins latest nuke attempt by TeePee, Symfuhny, and Cloakzy
The never-ending content from Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s nukes got a new chapter in its saga today, this time featuring some top streamers and an unfortunate yet hilarious bug. This morning, top Warzone 2 pros and content creators TeePee, Symfuhny, and Cloakzy joined forces with a viewer who...
Why Snaking In Call Of Duty Is So Controversial
Frequent players of one of the many multiplayer modes in "Call of Duty" or its battle royale component "Warzone 2.0" have likely encountered "snaking." Snaking involves swiftly moving between a prone and crouching position when behind cover to peek over the barrier and survey the area (via Dexerto). On the surface, this might seem like a smart and effective tactic for "Call of Duty," especially in a competitive environment. However, it's become a controversial move at the center of several heated discussions.
‘Disgusting’: Growing gunplay problem has TimTheTatman losing faith in Warzone 2
TimTheTatman has taken a page out of Dr Disrespect’s book: the YouTube star has pinpointed what he thinks the “biggest problem” with Warzone 2 is heading into 2023, but insists his critiques come from a place of love. That problem, in his view, is the time-to-kill. What...
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
Of Course There Were Issues With the 'Overwatch 2' Twitch Drops at Launch
It's never a dull moment within the Overwatch 2 community. The sequel to the once-massively popular hero shooter title was announced back in 2019 to remarkably little fanfare and a fair amount of confusion among fans as to how a numbered sequel to a live-services game would be implemented. The game would be released in early October 2022 to lukewarm critical response and palpable fan backlash. Many have lobbied complaints against the game's tedious and controversial Battle Pass system.
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
Ubisoft Creative Director's Tweet Teases Early Testing for Upcoming Star Wars Title; Massive Dev Could Monetise Upcoming Titles
If you were living under a rock, then you probably do not know that Ubisoft has announced that it is collaborating with LucasFilm, Disney and Massive Entertainment. This collaboration is taking place for a new story-driven open-world video game set in the Star Wars galaxy. The game itself will be...
Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member Of Three 6 Mafia, Dead At 43
Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo, recorded her first song with the group when she was just 14.
Twitch goes down partly as users report widespread outage
The mega streaming platform Twitch went down for a majority of users today, with numerous people reporting that the site was not working for them. Twitch confirmed the outage itself on its Twitch support channel on Twitter and confirmed that it was investigating the issue. Users first started reporting issues with Twitch around 12pm CT, with the problems still present an hour later.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ proving so detestable the bot conspiracy is already underway
As recently as early October, Netflix subscribers and connoisseurs of the Continent alike were excited about the prospect of The Witcher: Blood Origin continuing the expansion of what the streaming service has designated as its marquee fantasy franchise. It would be the understatement of the year to say that isn’t...
Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives
Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
Bad Bunny Angrily Tosses Fan's Phone in the Water Over 'Lack of Respect'
Bad Bunny is responding to the viral video of him chucking a fan's phone in the water and his message is clear: don't stick a freakin' phone in his face, at least not without asking first!!!. Video of the "Un Verano Sin Ti" creator being interrupted by a female fan,...
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth looks great as Geralt in new image
It’s officially 2023 and while many of us are looking ahead to what this year will bring, it’s also a popular time to reflect on the year that’s passed - and Henry Cavill certainly wasn’t short of shock news to process in 2022. The actor announced...
Twitch Beginning to Come Back Online Following Outage That Takes Down Its Streaming Pages
Update 11:10am PT: Twitch's streaming pages appear to be coming back online. However, Twitch's status page is still showing major outages across the site. Expect intermitent downtime as Twitch works to restore service. A major Twitch outage has temporarily taken down the popular streaming site, bringing down a host of...
Riot might be tracking your pings to monitor and ban toxic behavior in League
It’s no secret Riot Games has various statistics on your gameplay, including your KDA score, kill participation, roam time, gold per minute, and other similar stats. But according to the latest information from a VTuber, Riot is going even a step further and is now tracking your ping usage.
God of War: Ragnarok — Best Enchantments
Improve your stats and abilities with the help of our list of the best enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok. You can equip various enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok to improve your stats and abilities. The best enchantments are the ones that come in sets since they have special perks, but there are also some individual enchantments that are worth looking at.
Where to find Slap in Fortnite?
Fortnite has done a great job of maintaining its audience over the last five years thanks to the constant influx of new content that changes up the game. Whether it be new challenges, weapons, or consumables, players are logging in to take advantage of this new chapter. This week’s challenges ask the player to hunt down a bunch of the Slap energy drink and run under its influence.
Hoopa Unbound Pokemon Go Raid Counters weaknesses
Hoopa Unbound Pokemon Go Raid Counters and weaknesses
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
NiP enters VALORANT Game Changers scene with European roster
Ninjas in Pyjamas has returned to the EMEA region in VALORANT today with the signing of three female players in form of Paige “Padge” Thomas, Öykü “OYKU” Büyük, and Nelly “Raina” Sosobrado to compete in VCT Game Changers, Riot Games’ official competitive circuit for marginalized genders.
