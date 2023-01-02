Read full article on original website
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
The Canadian government has issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. The milk is not listed on the label. Due to the product being sold nationally, customers are encouraged to check to see if you they have recalled products, do not consume any recalled products to which you they are allergic or sensitive to, do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products, and/or immediately discard or return recalled products.
When it comes to innovative moves in the breakfast cereal market, your first thought probably goes to the various flavor options offered on the breakfast aisle of your local supermarket. Breakfast cereal companies like Kellogg's (K) - Get Free Report and General Mills (GIS) - Get Free Report have managed to turn all kinds of delicious treats into cereals, from traditional breakfast foods and beyond. Some of your favorite candies have even launched a breakfast cereal!
NEW YORK -- With the new year comes new laws, including one that may be important to your health and wellness. All foods made and sold in the United States must now feature a warning label for sesame. We aren't just talking about seeds on bagels and hamburger buns. It's added to protein bars, sauces and even ice cream. According to the Food and Drug Administration, sesame is the ninth major food allergy in the U.S., affecting about one million Americans. Hillary Carter, a food allergy mother and advocate, as well as a board member for Latitude Food Allergy Care, helped lobby for the new law in Washington. She spoke with us about why it's important, what a sesame allergy is like, and the growing use of the ingredient. CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.
Increased online grocery shopping is a souvenir of the COVID shift, but supermarkets aren’t going anywhere. Now approaching three full years since the health emergency was declared and restaurant delivery aggregators became our go-to for grub, the grocery sector has shown the magnetism of in-store shopping, but with a digital twist that’s now part of our lives.
