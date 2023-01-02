ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 108

Pelicans (24-14), Rockets (10-28) When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory, after it was just a one-point margin through three quarters. Lacking both Williamson and Ingram due to injury, the Pelicans still had little trouble dominating the Rockets for much of Wednesday's divisional matchup. New Orleans brandished its impressive depth by building a 31-point lead in the first half, rolling to a 12th home win over the last 13 contests in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans continue to look like a much-improved squad compared to the one that began the regular season 6-6 and was 7-6 after that mid-November triumph over the Rockets. New Orleans had six players register double-digit scoring, including a pair of reserves. “Collectively, this was a good team win for us,” head coach Willie Green said of receiving numerous contributions.
