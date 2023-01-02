Read full article on original website
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Luka Doncic Kept It Real On His Relationship With Christian Wood: "He Doesn't Get Mad If Sometimes I Yell At Him..."
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic kept it real regarding his relationship with his new teammate Christian Wood.
Michael Jordan Said He Would Have Never Returned To Basketball In 1995 If The Baseball Strike Hadn't Happened
Michael Jordan retired for the first time in 1993 to play baseball. He would eventually return to the NBA and win more championships but he once said he wouldn't have come back if not for a strike.
Michael Jordan Claimed Phil Jackson's Legendary Triangle Offense Wouldn't Work Without Him Or Kobe Bryant
Michael Jordan once said that Phil Jackson's system would not have worked without him or Kobe Bryant.
Michael Jordan Said LeBron James May Beat Him In 20 Years And Become 'The Most Popular Athlete In American History'
Michael Jordan admitted that LeBron James might beat him in popularity when the time comes and the people voting on it change.
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Draymond Green Kept It Real On Jordan Poole's 46 Turnovers In The Last 9 Games
Draymond Green spoke on Jordan Poole having 46 turnovers in the last 9 games, stating that the Warriors need him to be aggressive in order to win games.
“Sometimes a lot of things he does go unnoticed” - Ja Morant says it's time for everyone to give Steven Adams credit
Ja Morant is the Grizzlies' leader, but right next to him is Steven Adams, who brings his defensive might into the fray.
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
NBA Executive Says Boston Celtics Could Target Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson could be a trade target for the Boston Celtics.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
LeBron James Would Still Have More All-Time Points Than Kevin Durant If He Never Dunked Or Made A 3-Pointer
LeBron James has scored more points without using dunks and 3-pointers in his career than Kevin Durant has total points.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
What we learned in the Charlotte Hornets’ blowout home loss to Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets (10-29) continue their downward spiral into NBA oblivion.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Rockets 108
Pelicans (24-14), Rockets (10-28) When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory, after it was just a one-point margin through three quarters. Lacking both Williamson and Ingram due to injury, the Pelicans still had little trouble dominating the Rockets for much of Wednesday's divisional matchup. New Orleans brandished its impressive depth by building a 31-point lead in the first half, rolling to a 12th home win over the last 13 contests in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans continue to look like a much-improved squad compared to the one that began the regular season 6-6 and was 7-6 after that mid-November triumph over the Rockets. New Orleans had six players register double-digit scoring, including a pair of reserves. “Collectively, this was a good team win for us,” head coach Willie Green said of receiving numerous contributions.
Emerging stars fueled upset of Eagles, are carrying Saints during their three-game winning streak
The future is now for the New Orleans Saints. If you have been paying attention, you can see the roster transitioning at certain spots on the depth chart as young players ascend into lead roles and supplant veterans in playing time and production. This was the case in the 20-10...
