ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today

Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
MONROE, MI
drydenwire.com

First Winter Storm Of 2023 Expected Tuesday

NW WI — A winter storm system is moving into our area to bring another round of snow and the first of the new year. Northwest Wisconsin will likely not see snow until Tuesday morning. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix. Stay tuned...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin

A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
WISCONSIN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking more rain, snow in Metro Detroit this week alongside possible record warm temps

I hope you had a great New Year’s weekend, and that your 2023 is off to a good start. We have a quiet weather day in store for today, until things start changing tonight. But first, some breaks in the overcast have allowed temperatures to fall near the dewpoint in some areas, particularly south of 8 Mile Road. This has allowed some locally dense fog to develop, so the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties until noon.
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
northernnewsnow.com

Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday

WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Winter is on hold for Michigan, but for how long?

True harsh winter cold isn’t in the scene for Michigan for this week. Let’s look at the really long-term data to see if severe cold is showing up anytime soon. The two best computer models for a general forecast of temperatures are the European Medium Range Weather Forecast Model (Euro for short) and the Global Forecast System (GFS) from NOAA. Both of these models give us a temperature anomaly forecast out to 15 or 16 days. While this type of forecast doesn’t give us an exact high temperature forecast, it gives us an idea whether we will top out in the teens, 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. So it gives us Michiganders a general idea of whether we would call the weather really cold or not too harsh.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy