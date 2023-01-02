Read full article on original website
Over 10 counties in Southeast Michigan under Dense Fog Advisory as visibility drops to 1/4 mile or less
Metro Detroiters are waking up to yet another foggy morning on Wednesday, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory for almost a dozen counties in Southeast Michigan.
Southeast Michigan wakes up to Dense Fog Advisory, heavy rain — experts warn of messy morning commute
Residents across Southeast Michigan are waking up to a heavy blanket of fog Tuesday morning and heavy downpours — all of which may cause hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility for much of the morning, meteorologists warn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain fades, light snow on the way for Thursday, Friday in SE Michigan: Here’s the latest
4Warn Weather – We’re tracking light snow that will move into Metro Detroit to end the week, following Wednesday’s rain. Here’s the latest forecast, as of Wednesday afternoon. A few flakes Thursday, Friday. Aside from a quick shower or two, the rest of Wednesday/Wednesday night should...
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pottawattamie, Shelby, Harrison, Audubon, and Guthrie Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind...
Minnesota Department Of Transportation Updates No Travel Advisory To Include 12 Counties
The winter storm that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Duluth area Tuesday afternoon is already wreaking havoc in other parts of the state. In fact, road conditions have deteriorated so badly that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an official No...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Colder air, rain, snow to end workweek in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Dense fog has finally lifted across Metro Detroit, and a few places even seeing a touch of late-day sun weaving through the clouds. Cloudy skies and cooler Wednesday with lows in the mid-30s; Winds will be WSW 5-10mph, and fog should not be a problem as it’s been the last couple of nights.
drydenwire.com
First Winter Storm Of 2023 Expected Tuesday
NW WI — A winter storm system is moving into our area to bring another round of snow and the first of the new year. Northwest Wisconsin will likely not see snow until Tuesday morning. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix. Stay tuned...
Just a hint of winter this week for Lower Michigan
It’s certainly not going to be the kind of week weatherwise that we typically think of in early January. In fact, far southern Michigan could make a run at 60 degrees twice. If you are looking for true winter weather, you only get a slight taste of it this week.
radioplusinfo.com
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking more rain, snow in Metro Detroit this week alongside possible record warm temps
I hope you had a great New Year’s weekend, and that your 2023 is off to a good start. We have a quiet weather day in store for today, until things start changing tonight. But first, some breaks in the overcast have allowed temperatures to fall near the dewpoint in some areas, particularly south of 8 Mile Road. This has allowed some locally dense fog to develop, so the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties until noon.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
WAFF
Tuesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: showers & thunderstorms possible across the Tennessee Valley
Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for northern Alabama. Scattered showers could begin as early as Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be near 70°. Heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity will roll through the Tennessee Valley on Monday evening. Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT for the chance...
ClickOnDetroit.com
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
northernnewsnow.com
Sunday faces morning Winter Weather Advisory then Winter Storm Watch will cover Monday and Tuesday
WEATHER STORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for East Central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin in effect from Monday night to Tuesday night. Saturday and Sunday should be fairly calm and fairly mild but things could become wilder with a low pressure system set to deliver up to 4-8″ of snow along with ice Monday night and Tuesday. Once that low passes, cooler high pressure will enter our picture. It won’t be bitterly cold but it will be brisker than the last several days.
Drought worsening in Michigan: 7 million of us are in drought areas
The latest drought assessment shows drought areas continue to expand and worsen across Michigan. The latest drought status from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the eastern two-thirds of Lower Michigan is in some level of dryness or drought. Many Michiganders don’t think about drought worsening in the winter since it...
Weather service tempers metro Detroit forecast, which had called for record highs
So long winter, hello spring? Not so fast. The National Weather Service said Monday to expect a spate of milder weather to start this week, buoyed by a warm front moving through southeast Michigan. On Monday afternoon, the Great Lakes Water Authority simultaneously issued an alert about the possibility of heavy rain and its...
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
WNEM
Counties in Michigan with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
(Stacker) - Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Winter is on hold for Michigan, but for how long?
True harsh winter cold isn’t in the scene for Michigan for this week. Let’s look at the really long-term data to see if severe cold is showing up anytime soon. The two best computer models for a general forecast of temperatures are the European Medium Range Weather Forecast Model (Euro for short) and the Global Forecast System (GFS) from NOAA. Both of these models give us a temperature anomaly forecast out to 15 or 16 days. While this type of forecast doesn’t give us an exact high temperature forecast, it gives us an idea whether we will top out in the teens, 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. So it gives us Michiganders a general idea of whether we would call the weather really cold or not too harsh.
