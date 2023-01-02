Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 1): Michigan Snaps Losing Streak With Blowout Win Over Maryland

Michigan has been struggling of late, but the Wolverines blew out Maryland early on Sunday and rolled to an 81-46 rout. Iowa lost again and Ohio State got a big road win at Northwestern. Here's our Big Ten Roundup for Jan. 1, including a preview of Purdue-Rutgers and the Big Ten teams in bowl games on Monday.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson is one of the best players in the Big Ten, but when he's playing with a chip on his shoulder, he's really good.

We saw that on Sunday when Dickinson once again made Maryland pay for not recruiting him hard, even though he played his high school ball just a few miles from the Terrapins' College Park campus. He scored 32 points and had 12 rebounds in an embarrassing 81-46 blowout that snapped Michigan's two-game losing streak.

The 35-point deficit was the worst loss for Maryland since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

Dickinson, the 7-foot center who played at DeMatha Catholic is high school, was basically ignored by then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. So he went to Michigan instead, and he's been a three-year starter. Kevin Willard is the coach at Maryland now after Turgeon was released a year ago, so the bitterness might have disappeared a litte bit, but it's still Maryland. And crushing them on Sunday felt good.

“Maryland fans would probably think that this (matchup) is all I live for,” Dickinson said. “To be fair, it did lose a little bit of juice with the (coaching) changes and everything. But it still is Maryland, still the hometown team. It was like two miles away from my high school, so it still has it.”

Dickinson had his way early, going 8-for-9 and scoring 18 points in the first half that was all Michigan (8-5, 2-0 in Big Ten). Maryland (10-4, 1-2 in Big Ten) went to the break trailing 44-13, and made only four of 30 shots in the first half. Michigan scored the first 17 points.

Dickinson's 32 points were one shy of his career high. Maryland didn't have a single player in the double figures, and the five starters shot a combined 9-for-40, a mere 22.5 percent.

"This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids, so this is on me. This is a total, total failure."

Sunday's Big Ten basketball games

PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79: Penn State (11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten) got 26 points from Jalen Pickett and 20 more from Andrew Funk in an 83-79 win over Iowa (8-6, 0-3 in Big Ten), but it wasn't easy. The Nittany Lions let most of an 18-point second-half slip away before finally hanging on in the closing seconds. Kris Murray, in his second game back from a foot injury, led Iowa with 32 points. It was the fifth-straight win for Penn State. "We were really locked in defensively in the first half,'' Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. "We kind of let our foot off the gas a little bit, but we played with a lot of energy and a lot of juice.''

Monday's Big Ten basketball game

RUTGERS at No. 1 PURDUE, 7 p.m. ET: Purdue is 13-0 and has been ranked No. 1 in the country for three weeks now, but that doesn't really mean much to the Scarlet Knights. Back in December of 2021, when Purdue was ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history, it was Rutgers who hadn't them their first loss, and they would love to do it again. TV: Big Ten Network. Point spread: Purdue is an 8-point favorite, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 131.5. For a preview of the game from our BoilermakersCountry.com Sports Illustrated/FanNation site, CLICK HERE

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) reacts after making a shot during Wednesday against New Orleans. (Alex Martin/USA TODAY Sports)

Big Ten bowl games on Monday

Reliaquest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4), TV: ESPN2, Noon ET at Tampa, Fla. Point spread: Mississippi State is back to being a 3-point favorite, a second flip from the opening line, where Mississippi State was a 1.5-point favorite but then Illinois was favored by as much as 2.5 points last week. A toss-up, for sure.

No. 22 Mississippi State (8-4) vs. Illinois (8-4), TV: ESPN2, Noon ET at Tampa, Fla. Mississippi State is back to being a 3-point favorite, a second flip from the opening line, where Mississippi State was a 1.5-point favorite but then Illinois was favored by as much as 2.5 points last week. A toss-up, for sure. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU (9-4) vs. Purdue (8-5), TV: ABC, 1 p.m. ET at Orlando, Fla. Point spread: LSU is a 15-point favorite, up substantially from the 8.5-point opening line. To read a preview of the game, CLICK HERE

No. 17 LSU (9-4) vs. Purdue (8-5), TV: ABC, 1 p.m. ET at Orlando, Fla. LSU is a 15-point favorite, up substantially from the 8.5-point opening line. To read a preview of the game, Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2), TV: ESPN, 4 p.m. ET at Pasadena, Calif. Point spread: Utah is a 2-point favorite, down slightly from the 2.5-point opening line.

