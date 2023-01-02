ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

kiss951.com

Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
blufftonsun.com

Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters

Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
BLUFFTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Aventon Breaks Ground on Luxury S.C. Project

The company’s first luxury project in the Palmetto State will be located in Charleston and feature 394 units. Aventon Cos. continues expanding its portfolio throughout Southeast United States with the groundbreaking of Aventon Bees Ferry, a 394-unit multifamily community in Charleston and its first luxury apartment property in South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands

The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston. The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14. Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida. The full list of destinations...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

General manager named for Hilton Head National RV Resort

Kyle Train has been named general manager of Hilton Head National RV Resort in Bluffton, with responsibility for daily operations of the 97-acre RV resort that opened earlier this year. The promotion of Train was announced in December by Bill Layman, vice president of operations for Scratch Golf Inc. Scratch...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

The world of aviation: A deeper look into the Hilton Head Island Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Opening in 1967, the Hilton Head Airport is a hub for travelers in and those coming to visit Southeastern coast as well for private aviators. The Airport Director of Beaufort County, Jon Rembold, says that the Hilton Head Airport strives to be “a very accessible hometown airport” and want those in the community to get to know the ins and outs of the airport they travel through, that being when they take a flight out of Hilton Head airport or come by for a tour of the facility.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
nomadlawyer.org

Charleston: 7 Best Places To Visit In Charleston, South Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charleston South Carolina. The city of Charleston in South Carolina has a lot to offer visitors. From beautiful beaches to unique food to charming historic sights, there is something for everyone in this town. Whether you are visiting for a day or planning a vacation, it’s easy to make a trip to this southern gem.
CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Things to Do in Charleston (January 2023)

Welcome to January! Here’s a look at all of the fun, family-friendly events taking place around Charleston this month!. *Please note – While we make every effort to crosscheck current links and event details on our guides, we always encourage you to do the same before making final plans. If details are missing or incorrect, please let us know so that we can correct them.
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Noted restaurateur retires, closes shop after 50 years

Signe Gardo, founder and owner of Hilton Head Island’s landmark eatery, Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Café, has retired and closed her shop Dec. 24. “I have plans to finally relax and then write a cookbook with one of my daughters,” said Signe. The business...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close for renovations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Mount Pleasant restaurant will temporarily close while it undergoes refurbishment this month. Page’s Okra Grill will shut down operations at its Coleman Boulevard location on Wednesday, January 4. The restaurant said it needed to make improvements to the more than 50-year-old building to ensure they continue making guests […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

