4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
kiss951.com
Best South Carolina Restaurant On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Are you a fan of the Food Network? If so, then you know the one and only Guy Fieri. I am a huge fan of the Food Network and he is a top-tier chef and host to know. Guy Fieri is the host of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and more! Of course, with Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives he has visited so many restaurants throughout the Carolinas. One spot in South Carolina is one of the best he has ever visited.
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
blufftonsun.com
Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters
Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
multihousingnews.com
Aventon Breaks Ground on Luxury S.C. Project
The company’s first luxury project in the Palmetto State will be located in Charleston and feature 394 units. Aventon Cos. continues expanding its portfolio throughout Southeast United States with the groundbreaking of Aventon Bees Ferry, a 394-unit multifamily community in Charleston and its first luxury apartment property in South Carolina.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
WJCL
Hilton Head Island locals and tourists mourn loss of celebrity canine Maverick
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In this week's Lowcountry Living, I’m showing you how a Hilton Head icon is being remembered for the love and joy he spread to everyone. Hilton Head is known for its beautiful beaches, golf courses, tennis, fishing and seafood. But for many tourists,...
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands
The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach, Charleston rank among top 10 growing US cities, U-Haul study says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — U-Haul ranked the Myrtle Beach area as the No. 7 U.S. Growth City of 2022. People arriving in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach area in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 1% over 2021 while departures fell 1%, according to the company's study. Do-it-yourself...
Netflix announces premiere date for Outer Banks season 3 filmed in South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Netflix announced a premiere date for season 3 of the hit series ‘Outer Banks,’ which is filmed in various spots around Charleston. After a series of casting calls for extras to appear in the new season, production officially began in March 2022 and wrapped up at the end […]
abcnews4.com
Patriots Point allowing visitors to name admission price for "Pay What You Can Weekend"
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will allow visitors to name their admission price Jan. 7-8, during the museum's "Pay What You Can" weekend. “This budget-friendly promotion is one of the many ways we like to thank the community for its support throughout the...
live5news.com
Breeze Airways offering lower fares to ‘bucket list’ destinations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways is offering deals to travelers to 16 destinations from Charleston. The airline is offering flights starting at $39 one way for flights between Jan. 11 and Feb. 14. Destinations include New York, New Orleans and three cities in Florida. The full list of destinations...
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle to bring comedy tour to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedic icons are bringing the laughs to North Charleston later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, who have been co-headlining a U.S. tour, added five new stops in the U.S. for early 2023 including Oklahoma City, Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis, and North Charleston. Rock and Chappelle are set to […]
blufftonsun.com
General manager named for Hilton Head National RV Resort
Kyle Train has been named general manager of Hilton Head National RV Resort in Bluffton, with responsibility for daily operations of the 97-acre RV resort that opened earlier this year. The promotion of Train was announced in December by Bill Layman, vice president of operations for Scratch Golf Inc. Scratch...
abcnews4.com
Volunteers clean Folly Beach following New Year's Eve tradition
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thousands made their way to Folly Beach on New Year's Eve to see the annual Flip Flop Drop, but the New Year’s Tradition also brings in a lot of litter. “After New Year’s we always have a beach sweep for the next day...
WSAV-TV
The world of aviation: A deeper look into the Hilton Head Island Airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Opening in 1967, the Hilton Head Airport is a hub for travelers in and those coming to visit Southeastern coast as well for private aviators. The Airport Director of Beaufort County, Jon Rembold, says that the Hilton Head Airport strives to be “a very accessible hometown airport” and want those in the community to get to know the ins and outs of the airport they travel through, that being when they take a flight out of Hilton Head airport or come by for a tour of the facility.
nomadlawyer.org
Charleston: 7 Best Places To Visit In Charleston, South Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charleston South Carolina. The city of Charleston in South Carolina has a lot to offer visitors. From beautiful beaches to unique food to charming historic sights, there is something for everyone in this town. Whether you are visiting for a day or planning a vacation, it’s easy to make a trip to this southern gem.
momcollective.com
Things to Do in Charleston (January 2023)
Welcome to January! Here’s a look at all of the fun, family-friendly events taking place around Charleston this month!. *Please note – While we make every effort to crosscheck current links and event details on our guides, we always encourage you to do the same before making final plans. If details are missing or incorrect, please let us know so that we can correct them.
blufftonsun.com
Noted restaurateur retires, closes shop after 50 years
Signe Gardo, founder and owner of Hilton Head Island’s landmark eatery, Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Café, has retired and closed her shop Dec. 24. “I have plans to finally relax and then write a cookbook with one of my daughters,” said Signe. The business...
wpde.com
Bill Murray look-a-likes plunge into Atlantic ocean during 9th annual New Year's tradition
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The first day of the New Year of course includes a Polar Plunge and of course, Folly Beach added a Bill Murray look-a-like costume contest to the mix. People came out for the 9th Annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Bear Plunge & Costume Contest...
Page’s Okra Grill to temporarily close for renovations
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Mount Pleasant restaurant will temporarily close while it undergoes refurbishment this month. Page’s Okra Grill will shut down operations at its Coleman Boulevard location on Wednesday, January 4. The restaurant said it needed to make improvements to the more than 50-year-old building to ensure they continue making guests […]
