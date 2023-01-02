ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

KGLO News

Tuesday January 3rd Local Sports

DES MOINES — Mason City native Megan Meyer’s season has come to an end with the Drake women’s basketball team after an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The Drake women’s basketball team announced on Monday that an MRI taken last week revealed a torn ACL and that Meyer will have surgery at a to-be-determined date and miss the remainder of the season. Meyer, a senior, was the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year last year and a pre-season All-MVC honoree this season. She averaged just under 13 points, three assists and three rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field and 33% from three-point range in eight games this season.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Fort Dodge couple pleads not guilty to murdering newborn

FORT DODGE — The Fort Dodge couple who allegedly drowned their infant daughter shortly after she was born on November 16th have pleaded not guilty to first degree murder. In a Webster County District Courtroom on Tuesday, 24-year-old Taylor Blaha and 31-year-old Brandon Thoma submitted written pleas of not guilty during their arraignment. Both were arrested and charged with first degree murder last month for the death of their infant daughter.
FORT DODGE, IA
KGLO News

Make a new year’s resolution to help others — by giving blood

DES MOINES — The Iowa chapter of the American Red Cross is starting out 2023 much as it always does, with a critical need for blood donors as blood supplies are dangerously low. Agency spokeswoman Sue Thesenga says she’s hoping the blood shortage in the new year makes people...
DES MOINES, IA

