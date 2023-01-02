DES MOINES — Mason City native Megan Meyer’s season has come to an end with the Drake women’s basketball team after an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The Drake women’s basketball team announced on Monday that an MRI taken last week revealed a torn ACL and that Meyer will have surgery at a to-be-determined date and miss the remainder of the season. Meyer, a senior, was the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year last year and a pre-season All-MVC honoree this season. She averaged just under 13 points, three assists and three rebounds per game while shooting 43% from the field and 33% from three-point range in eight games this season.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO