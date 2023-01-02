Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Fog and drizzle Wednesday, snow by Thursday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Most of the area will have mild temperatures Wednesday — this will result in liquid precipitation chances with areas of fog, drizzle or light rain. Cooler temps up north/west could bring slippery spots where there remains a chance for a wintry mix or snow showers – an inch or two of accumulation is possible across the north. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
northernnewsnow.com
Snow Continues for much of Wednesday
Wednesday: Snow lingers throughout much of the day today, albeit a tad lighter than yesterday evenings. Snow could be moderate to heavy at times across Northwest Wisconsin as well as the Upper Peninsula. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s with winds out of the east between 10-20 MPH with gusts upwards of 35 MPH. New accumulations will be between 2-8″ for the southern half of the region.
MyStateline.com
Slick travel with freezing drizzle Wednesday evening and night
Temperatures are already down to freezing level, or below in most areas. With the light precipitation and freezing drizzle continuing over the next few hours, there will likely be some slick spots out there on the roads through tonight. There already are reports of slick travel and ice buildup on side mirrors. Especially watch out for icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Travel with extra caution tonight.
wearegreenbay.com
Icy morning travel as wintry mix continues Tuesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Many icy spots developed last night with snow, sleet and freezing rain. A slippery morning drive can be expected for many, followed by better conditions as temperatures rise into the mid 30s through the morning and afternoon. Many will get...
wpr.org
Freezing rain, snow moving across Wisconsin on Tuesday
Wisconsin and surrounding states are starting the new year with a winter storm, which will bring freezing rain to the southern half of the state and heavy snow to the north. Meteorologist Michael Kurz from the National Weather Service office in La Crosse said parts of southern and central Wisconsin saw freezing rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Current road conditions [6 a.m. Tuesday]
Difficult travel conditions are expected in parts of Minnesota on Tuesday as freezing rain and heavy snow falls. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
wearegreenbay.com
Messy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 10am tomorrow across Shawano, Langlade, Menominee, and northern Oconto counties. Here’s what to expect:. A low pressure system continues to move right over NE WI tonight. Places further north...
drydenwire.com
First Winter Storm Of 2023 Expected Tuesday
NW WI — A winter storm system is moving into our area to bring another round of snow and the first of the new year. Northwest Wisconsin will likely not see snow until Tuesday morning. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix. Stay tuned...
Monday update: Where the heaviest snow, freezing rain is possible
After a week of highlighting a big winter storm it will finally begin to deliver a wintry mix, freezing rain and snow to the southern half of Minnesota beginning later Monday, though the heaviest snow and freezing rain is expected Tuesday into Wednesday. The National Weather Service has snowfall and...
radioplusinfo.com
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
NEXT Weather: High impacts from snow and ice expected beginning late Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Winter could be making a return early in the new year.After a quiet New Year's Day, we jump into our next winter event that should impact both Monday and Tuesday.A winter storm watch is in effect for Monday night into Tuesday. This to likely evolve into a more confirmed winter alert by the National Weather Service.These conditions make Tuesday a NEXT Weather Alert day, with high to major impacts expected across parts of the state, predominately the southern half.Rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible from the Twin Cities on south, starting Monday night and going into early Tuesday. Augustyniak said that the snow will push from 8 to 12 inches in a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota, including possibly the metro area.After that, temperatures should take a dip going into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 20s or upper teens.
Winter Storm Watch for Northwest and Parts of Northern Iowa
(Omaha) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest and parts of northern Iowa from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters say a mixture of snow and freezing rain is possible, with snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch.
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Major storm system impacts Midwest
Storm system moves out of the Rockies into the Plains. Low pressure pounding the Rockies with heavy snows will move east into Kansas, deepening and slowly moving NE toward Iowa. Southerly winds pull moisture-laden mild air out of the Gulf of Mexico up the Mississippi Valley. A broad area of showers and t-storms will develop from the Gulf north to the Ohio River Valley, reaching our area by Monday evening. Heavy rains with embedded thunder will bring over an inch of rain across the Chicago area Monday night, followed by near record warmth Tuesday.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
mprnews.org
Snow — and travel headaches — keep piling up across much of Minnesota
Steady light snow continued falling across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, the second part of a multi-day winter storm causing treacherous road conditions across the region — if drivers were even able to dig out their vehicles and reach a cleared road. The snow also presented a big challenge...
Highlands Today
15 million people are under winter weather warnings as the record-breaking storm that pummeled California pushes east
More than 15 million people from California to Wisconsin are under a winter weather warning Sunday as a Pacific storm system pushes record rain and severe flooding eastward. Epic flooding and power outages led to highway closures and water rescues Saturday for some residents in Northern California. The city of...
northernnewsnow.com
Xcel Energy prepares for possibility of power outages in Northwest Wisconsin
ASHLAND, WI (Northern News Now) - With a mixed bag of winter weather hitting Northwest Wisconsin Tuesday night, Xcel Energy is preparing for the possibility of more power outages. Company spokespeople say the snow, freezing rain, and wind in the forecast could cause the lights to go out. Just several...
