Massachusetts State

What will be closed on January 2nd

By Emma McCorkindale
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Day is on January 1st, but what does that mean for Monday?

Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023

For most Federal employees, Monday, January 2nd will be observed as a holiday since January 1st falls on a Sunday, according to UZIO .

What this means is that post offices, government offices, and banks will be closed on Monday. City, county, state, as well as federal government offices, will be closed.

FedEx Ground, Home Delivery, and Ground Economy will be operating, but FedEx Express, however, will not be offered, according to Fortune . UPS will not offer ground, air, or international service.

Most libraries are closed on Monday, and the Springfield Museums are also closed.

Grocery stores and retail stores are open because most retailers took New Year’s Day off.

