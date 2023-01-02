ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

1 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in Tampa, FHP says

By Athina Morris, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Land O’Lakes man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Bearss Avenue and Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old man was driving his van south on Nebraska Avenue toward a pickup truck with a utility trailer and a sedan that stopped in the right lanes of the roadway.

Troopers said the man crashed into the stopped vehicles, first striking the pickup truck’s trailer before flipping and hitting the back of the sedan.

According to the FHP release, the 54-year-old died at the scene of the crash. The other two drivers suffered minor injuries.

The crash blocked the southbound lanes of Nebraska Avenue as crews worked to clear the area.

