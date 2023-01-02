ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Center Square

2022: Worst year for S&P 500 since 2008, $8.2 trillion in losses

(The Center Square) – The S&P 500 had its worst year since 2008 and saw its third annual decline since 2018. The blue chip index closed out 2022 at 3,839.50, a 19.4% loss over the year, after closing 2021 at 4,766.18, representing 27% in gains. The reversal represents $8.2 trillion in losses, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The Independent

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
NASDAQ

5 Stocks in S&P 500 ETF With 40% Gains in 2022

The S&P 500 wrapped up its worst year since 2008, tumbling 20%. Persistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The combination has sparked fears of a recession anytime soon. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks close higher after volatile session

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after back-and-forth trading as investors weighed a batch of economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.8% in a volatile session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 130 points, or 0.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.7%.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ

Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch

Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On First Trading Day Of 2023

(RTTNews) - Stocks finished Tuesday's trading mostly lower, starting the New Year off on a negative note. The major averages saw initial strength but came under pressure over the course of morning trading. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the session but remained in negative...
Cheddar News

Technology Stocks Lead Wall Street Higher in Early Trading

"Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in the tech sector, which has been taking a beating over the past year. Salesforce rose nearly 4% in the early going Wednesday after becoming the latest tech company to announce layoffs. The company, a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, will cut 10% of its staff. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% shortly after the opening bell, and the Dow was up 0.4%. The Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Crude oil prices were down about 3%, leaving energy stocks as the only sector in the red. Treasury yields fell.THIS IS...
CNBC

Gold rises to mid-June highs as markets look to Fed minutes

Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday to touch their highest levels since mid-June, helped by a pull-back in the dollar and yields as markets awaited the release of Federal Reserve minutes for guidance on upcoming interest rate hikes. Spot gold was last up 0.99% to $1,857.64 per ounce, having risen...
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb for second day as gold extends rally

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as gold prices extended gains, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues about further tightening. March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% by 0649 a.m....
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Move To The Downside As Early Buying Interest Fades

(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early upward move, stocks have moved to the downside over the course of morning trading on Tuesday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory. Currently, the major averages are off their worst levels...
kalkinemedia.com

Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall St weakness to end at near 10-month low

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its lowest level in almost 10 months in the first trading session of 2023, tracking Wall Street's weak finish overnight, while the yen's strength against the dollar also weighed on sentiment. The Nikkei fell 1.45% to 25,716.86 on Wednesday,...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks kick off 2023 on a lower note

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell in the first trading session of the year after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's president, while stocks in Latin America's largest economy fell with state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA leading losses. The real BRL= fell 1.1% against...

