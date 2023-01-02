Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Midland family grows in size thanks to the power of adoption
MIDLAND, Texas — "We nicknamed ourselves the Robnett Zoo." This is no real zoo of course, but there's never a dull moment in the Robnett Family. A family that has grown in size in the last 14 years. "We set out to adopt one baby, and it just led...
Group looking to help keep West Texans in need warm this winter
MIDLAND, Texas — Winter can be a hard time for some families. "I think we have a lot more poverty here than people realize, especially when it comes to our kiddos," said Rachel Box - CFO of Alpha & Omega in Odessa and Owner of Quality Consulting of Midland and creator of the Free Page.
Cardiologist explains what caused Damar Hamlin to collapse
ODESSA, Texas — People all over the U.S. have been keeping Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin in their thoughts and prayers after his sudden collapse on the field-a collapse that's nearly unheard of. “It’s obviously shocking to see such a young person with a sudden collapse and it’s not...
cbs7.com
Midland Animal Services temporarily closed to public
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is closed to the public starting Tuesday, Jan. 3 due to an increase in animals showing signs of an illness. While closed, Midland Animal Services will be deep cleaning & disinfecting the shelter. All symptomatic animals have been tested and will be treated pending the lab results.
Meet the first babies of 2023 in Midland-Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital have welcomed their first babies of 2023. In Midland, Matias Hernandez was born at 12:12 a.m. to parents Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez. He weighed seven pounds one ounce. In Odessa, David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at...
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
cbs7.com
DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Shawn Carrasco plans on holding fundraisers in Midland and Odessa this upcoming weekend. On Saturday, Walk-On’s will donate 10% of all sales to DGK before being donated to Maurice Rogers’ family. Rogers recently died in Odessa and was a friend of Carrasco’s. On Sunday, DGK is partnering up with Unlimited Carpets in Midland. The event will also be in honor of Alfredo Salgado, a DGK member rehabbing from Brain surgery.
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/4/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/4/23: Another day of breezy weather is in the forecast for the middle of the week as gusts to 30+ mph will be possible. It will feel a little chilly as temperatures look to stay seasonable if not a little above. Highs will range from the lower to mid-60s. Warmer weather is coming Friday as temperatures will climb into the 70s in response to the next Pacific storm system arriving this weekend. Some more breeze is expected along with some nice and seasonable temperatures.
Ask Midland Odessa! Is She Dating Me Because I Gave Her Pearl Earrings For Christmas?
Buzz Question- Over the holidays I went out with an awesome lady and after 1 date I gave her a pair of Pearl Ear Rings because it was Christmas and everything. We have gone out another 2 times and I'm not getting good vibes. She's just kind of there. My sister says she's feeling obligated to date me because of the Pearl Earrings I gave her. Do you think that's why she's still around...and how many dates do I have left?
cbs7.com
Finding Family: Gabreal
(KOSA) - We are featuring a young man who has a bright and shining personality with a great sense of humor!. Gabreal, 14, enjoyed a day of play at the We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Midland. While there, he played several games and used some of the...
Midland County ranked #32 of healthiest counties in Texas
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has been ranked spot 32 out of 254 counties in Texas for healthiest counties. This ranking was produced by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and was supported through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “There's a lot of different aspects that attribute...
What to expect as the 90th Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo gets set to begin
ODESSA, Texas — It’s almost that time to grab your boots and get ready to enjoy the 90th Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo. The event staff and volunteers were still working hard at the Ector County Coliseum to have everything completed ahead of Thursday night. Although the professional...
Odessa mother spreading awareness on drunk driving after her son’s death in 2017
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the start of the new year, one Odessa mother is raising concerns about drunk driving and the rise during the holidays after her son was killed in a drunk driving accident almost six years ago. Janie Villanueva said on May 21st of 2017, her 19-year-old son, Miguel Saenz, was hit […]
seminolesentinel.com
Wyoming Resident Succumbs to Injuries from Early December Accident
Joshua Duncan, 37 of Casper, WY succumbed to injuries from a two vehicle accident that took place on December 12, 2022. Duncan was pronounced deceased on December 22, 2022 at UMC in Lubbock. According to preliminary information vehicle one, driven by Duncan, was traveling west on US Highway 62 in a 1997 Ford F-150. Vehicle 2, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ismael Barrera of Midland was…
MySanAntonio
Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account
The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Tabitha is a 6-month-old female Domestic Medium Hair with beautiful tones of grey, black and tan tabby markings. She is very playful, but also extremely shy. She may do well in a...
$32M Faudree Rd. project underway
ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday was day one of the Faudree Road project. "Today kicks off the construction of the Faudree Road project so what is happening you'll see signs barricades going up today." said Hal Feldman, Traffic Coordinator for the City of Odessa. This is just the start of...
Online petition to bring traffic light, crosswalk to intersection of Magellan, Mockingbird
MIDLAND, Texas — A petition has been posted on Change.org asking for a new traffic light and crosswalk be placed at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. The petition comes after a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed while trying to cross the intersection on her electric skateboard.
Water main break could impact west Midland neighborhoods
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighborhoods in west Midland could experience cloudy or off-color water Tuesday due to a water main break. Additionally, there is a chance some homes could experience low water pressure, which will be restored throughout the night. According to the City of Midland, the Grassland Estates area...
Beyond the Bow: National Weather Service employee dedicates life to keeping people safe
MIDLAND, Texas — Weather and the environment can not only be inconvenient at times, but it can also get destructive and dangerous. Greg Murdoch moved to West Texas back in 1991 with one goal: to protect the public. After 30 years of experience and several awards later, Murdoch can...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0