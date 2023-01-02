ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/4/23: Another day of breezy weather is in the forecast for the middle of the week as gusts to 30+ mph will be possible. It will feel a little chilly as temperatures look to stay seasonable if not a little above. Highs will range from the lower to mid-60s. Warmer weather is coming Friday as temperatures will climb into the 70s in response to the next Pacific storm system arriving this weekend. Some more breeze is expected along with some nice and seasonable temperatures.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO