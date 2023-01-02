ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Cardiologist explains what caused Damar Hamlin to collapse

ODESSA, Texas — People all over the U.S. have been keeping Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin in their thoughts and prayers after his sudden collapse on the field-a collapse that's nearly unheard of. “It’s obviously shocking to see such a young person with a sudden collapse and it’s not...
ODESSA, TX
Midland Animal Services temporarily closed to public

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is closed to the public starting Tuesday, Jan. 3 due to an increase in animals showing signs of an illness. While closed, Midland Animal Services will be deep cleaning & disinfecting the shelter. All symptomatic animals have been tested and will be treated pending the lab results.
Meet the first babies of 2023 in Midland-Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital have welcomed their first babies of 2023. In Midland, Matias Hernandez was born at 12:12 a.m. to parents Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez. He weighed seven pounds one ounce. In Odessa, David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at...
DGK Leader Shawn Carrasco plans for fundraisers throughout Odessa and Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Shawn Carrasco plans on holding fundraisers in Midland and Odessa this upcoming weekend. On Saturday, Walk-On’s will donate 10% of all sales to DGK before being donated to Maurice Rogers’ family. Rogers recently died in Odessa and was a friend of Carrasco’s. On Sunday, DGK is partnering up with Unlimited Carpets in Midland. The event will also be in honor of Alfredo Salgado, a DGK member rehabbing from Brain surgery.
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/4/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/4/23: Another day of breezy weather is in the forecast for the middle of the week as gusts to 30+ mph will be possible. It will feel a little chilly as temperatures look to stay seasonable if not a little above. Highs will range from the lower to mid-60s. Warmer weather is coming Friday as temperatures will climb into the 70s in response to the next Pacific storm system arriving this weekend. Some more breeze is expected along with some nice and seasonable temperatures.
Ask Midland Odessa! Is She Dating Me Because I Gave Her Pearl Earrings For Christmas?

Buzz Question- Over the holidays I went out with an awesome lady and after 1 date I gave her a pair of Pearl Ear Rings because it was Christmas and everything. We have gone out another 2 times and I'm not getting good vibes. She's just kind of there. My sister says she's feeling obligated to date me because of the Pearl Earrings I gave her. Do you think that's why she's still around...and how many dates do I have left?
Finding Family: Gabreal

(KOSA) - We are featuring a young man who has a bright and shining personality with a great sense of humor!. Gabreal, 14, enjoyed a day of play at the We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Midland. While there, he played several games and used some of the...
Midland County ranked #32 of healthiest counties in Texas

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has been ranked spot 32 out of 254 counties in Texas for healthiest counties. This ranking was produced by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and was supported through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “There's a lot of different aspects that attribute...
Wyoming Resident Succumbs to Injuries from Early December Accident

Joshua Duncan, 37 of Casper, WY succumbed to injuries from a two vehicle accident that took place on December 12, 2022. Duncan was pronounced deceased on December 22, 2022 at UMC in Lubbock. According to preliminary information vehicle one, driven by Duncan, was traveling west on US Highway 62 in a 1997 Ford F-150. Vehicle 2, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ismael Barrera of Midland was…
Family of Midland girl struck by vehicle starts GoFundMe account

The family of the 14-year-old Midland girl struck by a vehicle on New Year’s Day has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to “help with medical and final expenses.”. The 14-year-old was riding an electric skateboard when she crossed the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane in northeast Midland and was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Lane, according to Midland police.
Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Tabitha, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Tabitha is a 6-month-old female Domestic Medium Hair with beautiful tones of grey, black and tan tabby markings. She is very playful, but also extremely shy. She may do well in a...
$32M Faudree Rd. project underway

ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday was day one of the Faudree Road project. "Today kicks off the construction of the Faudree Road project so what is happening you'll see signs barricades going up today." said Hal Feldman, Traffic Coordinator for the City of Odessa. This is just the start of...
Water main break could impact west Midland neighborhoods

MIDLAND, Texas — Neighborhoods in west Midland could experience cloudy or off-color water Tuesday due to a water main break. Additionally, there is a chance some homes could experience low water pressure, which will be restored throughout the night. According to the City of Midland, the Grassland Estates area...
