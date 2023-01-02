ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday weather

KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

KPLC 7 News at Noon: Tuesday midday

Wade's Tuesday Evening Forecast: Cooler weather arrives overnight. FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday forecast. Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast: Slim chance of storms overnight.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

First Alert: Sunrise Wednesday

Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast: Cooler in the morning. Wade's Tuesday Evening Forecast: Cooler weather arrives overnight.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday forecast

Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast: Slim chance of storms overnight. Wade's Monday Evening Forecast: Storms possible now through Tuesday morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An estimated 811,662 pounds of red snapper were caught by anglers during the 2022 private recreational season, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Louisiana was allocated 809,315 pounds during the 2022 season. Therefore, 2,347 pounds will be paid back in the 2023...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Traffic cleared on I-10 W near Vinton, state line

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Traffic congestion has been cleared near the Louisiana and Texas state line, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. A stalled 18-wheeler created heavy traffic congestion on I-10 West at Mile Marker 1. The vehicle has been recovered, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal...
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
JENNINGS, LA
cravedfw

Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana Announces 2023 Season

Beads, king cake, glittering costumes, and parades, the Mardi Gras season in Southwest Louisiana officially begins this Saturday with activities at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, along with new and traditional celebrations throughout the month of February, culminating on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21. This Saturday, Jan. 7,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Old Houses In Louisiana For Sale – $50K And Under

Are you looking for an old house with a lot of character, charm, and beautiful architecture? Do you jump at the chance to tour old houses? Roll up your sleeves because your next fixer-upper project on an old house in need of TLC awaits! The folks at Old Houses have comprised a fantastic list of ultra-cheap real estate under $50K!
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Johnson Bayou public library to reopen

Johnson Bayou, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Public Library has announced that its Johnson Bayou branch will officially be reopening to the public following damage sustained in Hurricane Laura. The branch will be hosting an open house with light refreshments for its first day back open on Monday, Jan....
CAMERON PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado

Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
JACKSON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native will have art featured in the new 'Mardi Gras Morning' exhibition opening at Historic City Hall. Cajun French artist Lauren Marie Breaux will display her exhibit including more than 60 works beginning on January 7, and lasting through March 18.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant next couple days, rain returns this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We look to stay in a quiet weather pattern for the next few days. With the cold front pushing out of the region, cooler and drier air will funnel into Southwest Louisiana. With calm winds and clear skies, we'll see temperatures fall into the mid 40′s close to the I-10 corridor, and into the lower 40′s for our northern parishes the next few nights.
LOUISIANA STATE
magic1029fm.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures return for a few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cooler air will continue to slowly move into Southwest Louisiana. We may see some clouds move across SWLA during the day Wednesday and that could keep high in the upper 60s, if we see more sunshine we will climb to near 70 degrees. Rain is not expected from the clouds, so you can leave the umbrella at home. The rest of the week looks nice with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. Friday morning will be the coolest with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
LOUISIANA STATE

