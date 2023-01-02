Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Thursday weather

KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Tuesday midday

Wade's Tuesday Evening Forecast: Cooler weather arrives overnight. FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday forecast. Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast: Slim chance of storms overnight.
First Alert: Sunrise Wednesday

Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast: Cooler in the morning. Wade's Tuesday Evening Forecast: Cooler weather arrives overnight.
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Tuesday forecast

Wade's Monday Nightcast Forecast: Slim chance of storms overnight. Wade's Monday Evening Forecast: Storms possible now through Tuesday morning.
Over 800,000 pounds of red snapper caught in 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An estimated 811,662 pounds of red snapper were caught by anglers during the 2022 private recreational season, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Louisiana was allocated 809,315 pounds during the 2022 season. Therefore, 2,347 pounds will be paid back in the 2023...
Traffic cleared on I-10 W near Vinton, state line
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - Traffic congestion has been cleared near the Louisiana and Texas state line, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. A stalled 18-wheeler created heavy traffic congestion on I-10 West at Mile Marker 1. The vehicle has been recovered, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Derek Senegal...
Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana Announces 2023 Season
Beads, king cake, glittering costumes, and parades, the Mardi Gras season in Southwest Louisiana officially begins this Saturday with activities at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, along with new and traditional celebrations throughout the month of February, culminating on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21. This Saturday, Jan. 7,...
Old Houses In Louisiana For Sale – $50K And Under
Are you looking for an old house with a lot of character, charm, and beautiful architecture? Do you jump at the chance to tour old houses? Roll up your sleeves because your next fixer-upper project on an old house in need of TLC awaits! The folks at Old Houses have comprised a fantastic list of ultra-cheap real estate under $50K!
Johnson Bayou public library to reopen
Johnson Bayou, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Public Library has announced that its Johnson Bayou branch will officially be reopening to the public following damage sustained in Hurricane Laura. The branch will be hosting an open house with light refreshments for its first day back open on Monday, Jan....
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Nearly $3 million granted to Lake Charles for water utility generators
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is awarded a nearly $3 million grant for generators to keep water and water waste services working during an emergency. “So even if the lights are off at your house, you can still flush the toilet and run the faucet,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.
New ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ art exhibition coming to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles native will have art featured in the new ‘Mardi Gras Morning’ exhibition opening at Historic City Hall. Cajun French artist Lauren Marie Breaux will display her exhibit including more than 60 works beginning on January 7, and lasting through March 18.
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant next couple days, rain returns this weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We look to stay in a quiet weather pattern for the next few days. With the cold front pushing out of the region, cooler and drier air will funnel into Southwest Louisiana. With calm winds and clear skies, we’ll see temperatures fall into the mid 40′s close to the I-10 corridor, and into the lower 40′s for our northern parishes the next few nights.
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring Full-Time Employees
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temperatures return for a few days
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cooler air will continue to slowly move into Southwest Louisiana. We may see some clouds move across SWLA during the day Wednesday and that could keep high in the upper 60s, if we see more sunshine we will climb to near 70 degrees. Rain is not expected from the clouds, so you can leave the umbrella at home. The rest of the week looks nice with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures. Friday morning will be the coolest with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Calcasieu police jurors adopt $427-million spending plan for 2023
Calcasieu police jurors adopt $427-million spending plan for 2023
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
