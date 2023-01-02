ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Body found in Marshall County, coroner confirms

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss — A man was found dead on the side of the road Friday afternoon in Marshall County, Mississippi, Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said. Anderson said the body was found on Highway 302 and Barton Desoto Road. Investigators said they're looking for a U-Haul that was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
RIPLEY, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis on waiting list for possible grants to improve water infrastructure

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced new grants to improve water infrastructure. The grants total more than $100 million and will impact communities across the state, except Memphis because the area is still on a waiting list. TDEC told ABC24 the city is...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Tigers add Chris White to coaching staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ryan Silverfield added another coach to his staff Friday. The Tigers named Chris White as special teams coordinator. White served in the same role for the last two season at the University of Buffalo. Prior to Buffalo, White was an analyst at Michigan. He's coached at...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy