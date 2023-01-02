Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Body found in Marshall County, coroner confirms
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss — A man was found dead on the side of the road Friday afternoon in Marshall County, Mississippi, Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said. Anderson said the body was found on Highway 302 and Barton Desoto Road. Investigators said they're looking for a U-Haul that was...
localmemphis.com
Mold, sewer water leaving West Memphis apartment residents separated from their children
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The Riverbend Apartments have been the center of West Memphis, Arkansas’ attention for a couple of days now, stemming from the severe flooding during storms. Residents said this actually isn’t the worst they’ve had to deal with and that a lot of damage in...
localmemphis.com
Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
localmemphis.com
'He was a light' | Loved one of Barshay Wilson speaks out after suspect arrested for his murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made for the murder of 25-year-old University of Memphis nursing student Barshay Wilson, who was found dead one day after missing his graduation ceremony. Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. Maya...
localmemphis.com
Bill creating public landlord registry could protect thousands of Shelby Co. renters and prevent ‘abusive situations’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City code enforcement visited a South Memphis apartment complex after residents claimed they’ve gone months without trash pickup, leaving garbage pilled up all over the property. Code enforcement gave them a 48-hour deadline to clean up the mess. The city says they checked the property...
localmemphis.com
Memphis on waiting list for possible grants to improve water infrastructure
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced new grants to improve water infrastructure. The grants total more than $100 million and will impact communities across the state, except Memphis because the area is still on a waiting list. TDEC told ABC24 the city is...
localmemphis.com
Cordova lawmaker files bill to create a public landlord registry in Shelby County
State Rep. Dwayne Thompson said current law only allows a registry in counties with consolidated governments, like Nashville. He wants to change that.
localmemphis.com
Memphis area weather forecast: Nice weather today
Meteorologist Trevor Birchett says sunshine will continue today with highs in the 50s. There's a chance of some light rain showers on Saturday.
localmemphis.com
Animal rights advocates encouraged by new addition in Shelby Co. D.A.'s office to go after animal abusers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Animal rights advocates are applauding a new move by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. He told ABC24 about a new position that will be solely dedicated to cracking down and prosecuting animal abusers. Experts say the animal cruelty problem is worsening in the Memphis area...
localmemphis.com
Tigers add Chris White to coaching staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ryan Silverfield added another coach to his staff Friday. The Tigers named Chris White as special teams coordinator. White served in the same role for the last two season at the University of Buffalo. Prior to Buffalo, White was an analyst at Michigan. He's coached at...
