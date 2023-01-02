Read full article on original website
Related
Japan is paying families $7,700 per child to move out of Tokyo as the country battles population decline
The new incentive comes on top of the $23,000 Japanese families can receive if they start a business or work in a small company while relocating.
Japanese government offers families 1m yen a child to leave Tokyo
Japan’s government is offering 1m yen ($7,500) per child to families who move out of greater Tokyo, in an attempt to reverse population decline in the regions. The incentive – a dramatic rise from the previous relocation fee of 300,000 yen – will be introduced in April, according to Japanese media reports, as part of an official push to breathe life into declining towns and villages.
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
The flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save American passengers
It was on 5 September 1986 when a passenger airplane called Pan Am Flight 73 was flying from India to the USA. The airplane contained 380 passengers and 13 crew members. The flight had 2 layovers, one in Pakistan and the other in Germany.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Fifty-two generations of the same family have been running the world's oldest hotel for over 1300 years
Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan (2020)Photo byBoltor; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The oldest hotel in the world is called Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan. It is a hot spring hotel located in Hayakawa, Japan.
americanmilitarynews.com
No drinking, singing and fun allowed during 7 days of forced mourning for Kim Jong Il
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is in the midst of a seven-day period of forced mourning to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, and no singing, drinking or celebrating will be allowed, sources in the country tell Radio Free Asia.
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities
A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
I'm an American mom living in Japan, and grocery shopping here is a far superior experience than it is in the US
It took time to get used to their tiny carts and unique selections, but I've found that Japanese supermarkets are much better than ones is in the US.
CNBC
Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea
North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
18 children dead in Uzbekistan after consuming India-made syrup, ministry says
At least 18 children have died in Uzbekistan after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
World
US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base
It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
Comments / 0