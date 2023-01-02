ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Japanese government offers families 1m yen a child to leave Tokyo

Japan’s government is offering 1m yen ($7,500) per child to families who move out of greater Tokyo, in an attempt to reverse population decline in the regions. The incentive – a dramatic rise from the previous relocation fee of 300,000 yen – will be introduced in April, according to Japanese media reports, as part of an official push to breathe life into declining towns and villages.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
americanmilitarynews.com

No drinking, singing and fun allowed during 7 days of forced mourning for Kim Jong Il

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is in the midst of a seven-day period of forced mourning to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, and no singing, drinking or celebrating will be allowed, sources in the country tell Radio Free Asia.
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
The Independent

Tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal untraceable after testing Covid positive, say authorities

A tourist from Argentina who visited the Taj Mahal in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after testing positive for Covid-19.The 48-year-old visitor was at the historical monument on 26 December where he was tested for coronavirus at the gate by a team of health workers. Upon testing positive for the virus in the antigen test, the tourist was barred from entering the Taj Mahal's premises.The Argentine man has since been untraceable and provided false details, including his contact number, according to Agra district chief medical officer AK Srivastava.The mobile number provided by the tourist was...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
World

US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base

It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
WASHINGTON STATE

