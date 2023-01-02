Read full article on original website
Angie Schuster
2d ago
Purdy's done this at ISU. He handles pressure really well and stays focused. Nobody's gonna be perfect every play!
Reply
3
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Sean Payton shares how he would fix struggling Broncos QB Russell Wilson
Sean Payton already has an idea of how he’d start coaching Russell Wilson. The former New Orleans Saints head coach has made regular appearances on Colin Cowherd’s show after stepping down from his post, and with the 2022 season winding down speculation is already rife on how soon Payton could return to the NFL — and where. The Denver Broncos have made it known they’ll pull out all the stops to recruit Payton (as well as other big names like Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn), and they have enough draft assets to make it worth New Orleans’ while.
NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bonkers Steelers stat makes comeback win vs. Ravens crazier
The 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a game when they were trailing by 10 points or more … until Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens that is. Behind Kenny Pickett’s clutch touchdown with under a minute to go, the Steelers erased a 13-3 deficit and turned things around for the 16-13 win. It was the first and only touchdown of the game for Pittsburgh, and it couldn’t have at a better time for the team.
Yardbarker
How many playoff games does 49ers Brock Purdy need to win to be QB1 next season?
The San Francisco 49ers escaped Las Vegas with a thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 37-34, in a game that made the 49ers look vulnerable. 49ers Brock Purdy answered many questions during the game, but one question remains: how many playoff games does Purdy need to win to be the 49ers starting quarterback next season?
KING-5
Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick
SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes on Bills-Bengals: I try not to be too invested in it
Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals will have plenty of playoff implications across the AFC — including for the Chiefs. After Sunday’s victory over Denver, Kansas City currently holds the conference’s No. 1 seed at 13-3. If Cincinnati wins on Monday, that’ll stay the same. But if Buffalo wins, the Chiefs will move back into No. 2 with a Saturday matchup against the Raiders on tap.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy on being last pick in the draft: I’m honest with myself, there were areas I had to improve
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but he wasn’t bothered by that or the “Mr. Irrelevant” label that comes with it. Instead, Purdy took it as proof that NFL teams thought he had a lot to improve, and then he got to work on improving.
Jim Harbaugh Would 'Fix' Russell Wilson & Upgrade Broncos' Run Game
If the Denver Broncos were to hire Jim Harbaugh, a lot would change for the better offensively.
NFL Rookie Power Rankings: Brock Purdy skyrockets into top 5 as 2023 begins
With 2023 now here, the 2022 NFL season is officially winding down. Only one week of regular season remains, and we have a clear picture on who the true contenders are. A common theme this season has been the emergence of rookie players, and some have already established themselves as stars in the league. Below, we’ll do some NFL Rookie Power Rankings.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
NBC Sports
Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska
Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Has Purdy solidified 2023 starting role?
The 49ers’ Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders provided prime material for overreactions. Las Vegas, winners of just six games this season, turned the page on quarterback Derek Carr and went with backup Jarrett Stidham. That move seemed to indicate the Raiders were not putting forward their best attempt to win the game.
NBC Sports
Why clinching NFC's No. 2 seed is so important to Shanahan
It wasn’t pretty, but the 49ers pulled out their ninth straight win after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a nailbiting 37-34 overtime win at Allegiant Stadium. With the wild win and the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco (12-4) now sits at the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained why holding onto the No. 2 seed is crucial down the stretch.
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football suspended after Damar Hamlin’s injury
Monday Night Football was temporarily suspended, referee Shawn Smith announced minutes after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest. He stood up briefly before collapsing to...
Yardbarker
Insider: Broncos' coaching search could cost GM George Paton his job
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer believes Denver's ownership group, the Walton-Penner family, will do whatever it takes to get a respected head coach -- even if it has to fire GM George Paton. "If the owners need to bring in a certain GM to attract a coach, that's where...
Raiders make ugly NFL history with latest major collapse
The Las Vegas Raiders made a big switch under center ahead of Week 17, with Derek Carr getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham. It looked as though that change was going to reap the Raiders a tantalizing result in the form of an upset victory over the streaking San Francisco 49ers, with Las Vegas establishing a double-digit lead in the second half. Instead, the Raiders melted once again, as they eventually lost the game, 37-34 in overtime.
Yardbarker
Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad
The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
Comments / 1