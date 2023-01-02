Read full article on original website
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, January 1
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year. Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, January 1. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4
Flint police investigated the city’s first homicide less than two days into 2023 when a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Flint man on Jan. 2. |. Learn more about the case surrounding Greg McRoberts. TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Jan. 4th.
WNEM
End of an era: Capitol Coney Island to close Jan. 16
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Capitol Coney Island family restaurant is preparing to close its doors after being in business for decades. Employees and customers told TV5 what they think about the end of an era in the Vehicle City. “It feels strange, but you always know the day is...
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
WNEM
Foggy and damp Wednesday, scattered snow possible Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Foggy and damp, rainy conditions continue around Mid-Michigan. We still aren’t completely done with the rain just yet, more is expected as we go through the afternoon. Track the rain with our Interactive Radar! We eventually see a transition to snow showers tonight and for Thursday. If you like the snow, know that it won’t be a lot (I’m just as bummed about it!). The warmer weather as of recent will cause most of it to melt on-contact with the ground.
7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon
Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
abc12.com
Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
WNEM
Quiet and foggy tonight, rain returns early Tuesday morning
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s looked like rain through today, but despite all the clouds, we’ve managed to largely stay dry, though things may feel a little damp. We’ve also had some lingering fog here and there, with just a dreary look over the area. Rain is in the forecast within the next 24 hours, but we still have some time tonight before it gets here. For those hoping for meaningful snow, it doesn’t appear much of that is on the horizon anytime soon.
‘The time has come for you to change,’ judge tells Bay City teen who stabbed peers in large park fight
BAY CITY, MI — Describing himself as feeling “a little jittery, nervous,” a Bay City 16-year-old appeared before a judge to learn his penalty for participating in a large brawl at a public park that left four teens suffering from stab wounds. The judge ended up giving...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman
A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building
BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
WNEM
Police: Speed factor in deadly crash on I-75 in Flint Twp.
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Speed appears to be a factor in the deadly crash that happened on I-75 in Flint Township on Jan. 2, according to the Flint Township Police Department. It happened about 12:15 p.m. on southbound I-75 just south of Pasadena Avenue. A vehicle traveling southbound on...
abc12.com
Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
WNEM
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
wsgw.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash
A pedistrian was struck and killed in Saginaw last Friday. Saginaw County Central dispatch reported the crash on Gratiot near Woodbridge. According to police, the driver was cooperating in the investigation, which is ongoing. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
WNEM
Police: Daughter arrested after stabbing mother with scissors
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother with a pair of scissors. It happened at a condo on 10th Street in Bay City’s Uptown neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Kathryn Clifford used scissors and a knife to...
abc12.com
McRoberts family pleads with driver to come forward 31 years after deadly crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police and family members are pleading with the hit-and-run driver who killed a Midland County bicyclist 31 years ago to come forward. The Midland County Sheriff's Office also asks anyone with information about the death of Gregory McRoberts to contact investigators. McRoberts was last seen...
