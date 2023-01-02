ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, January 1

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year. Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, January 1. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4

Flint police investigated the city’s first homicide less than two days into 2023 when a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Flint man on Jan. 2. |. Learn more about the case surrounding Greg McRoberts. TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Jan. 4th.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

End of an era: Capitol Coney Island to close Jan. 16

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Capitol Coney Island family restaurant is preparing to close its doors after being in business for decades. Employees and customers told TV5 what they think about the end of an era in the Vehicle City. “It feels strange, but you always know the day is...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Foggy and damp Wednesday, scattered snow possible Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Foggy and damp, rainy conditions continue around Mid-Michigan. We still aren’t completely done with the rain just yet, more is expected as we go through the afternoon. Track the rain with our Interactive Radar! We eventually see a transition to snow showers tonight and for Thursday. If you like the snow, know that it won’t be a lot (I’m just as bummed about it!). The warmer weather as of recent will cause most of it to melt on-contact with the ground.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

7 Chain Restaurants We’d Love In Flint, 1 Is Coming Soon

Not all chain restaurants are created equally. Some understand quality, service and atmosphere much better than others, too. Take Chick-Fil-A for example -- it's consistently good (all around) because the franchise demands it. In fact, here are things you'll never hear at Chick-Fil-A. Seven Chain Restaurants We Need Around Flint,...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Capitol Coney Island in Flint closing after 57 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An institution in the Flint area is closing after 57 years in business and more than 1 million coney dogs served. Capitol Coney Island announced plans to close on Jan. 16. Nick and Anastasia Pirkovic, who assumed ownership 17 years ago, are inviting the community to stop by for one last coney they close the establishment for the final time.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Quiet and foggy tonight, rain returns early Tuesday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s looked like rain through today, but despite all the clouds, we’ve managed to largely stay dry, though things may feel a little damp. We’ve also had some lingering fog here and there, with just a dreary look over the area. Rain is in the forecast within the next 24 hours, but we still have some time tonight before it gets here. For those hoping for meaningful snow, it doesn’t appear much of that is on the horizon anytime soon.
FLINT, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman

A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Crews extinguish fire in downtown Bay City commercial building

BAY CITY, MI — Bay City firefighters spent the first few hours of 2023 quelling a fire in a downtown business building. About 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, fire crews responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue for a commercial structure fire. They arrived at the single-story building to see smoke and flames emanating from the wall above the front doorway and underneath an awning.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Police: Speed factor in deadly crash on I-75 in Flint Twp.

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Speed appears to be a factor in the deadly crash that happened on I-75 in Flint Township on Jan. 2, according to the Flint Township Police Department. It happened about 12:15 p.m. on southbound I-75 just south of Pasadena Avenue. A vehicle traveling southbound on...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Birch Run police officer suddenly dies

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
wsgw.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Saginaw Crash

A pedistrian was struck and killed in Saginaw last Friday. Saginaw County Central dispatch reported the crash on Gratiot near Woodbridge. According to police, the driver was cooperating in the investigation, which is ongoing. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Daughter arrested after stabbing mother with scissors

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old Bay City woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother with a pair of scissors. It happened at a condo on 10th Street in Bay City’s Uptown neighborhood about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Kathryn Clifford used scissors and a knife to...
BAY CITY, MI

