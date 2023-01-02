Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffers scary injury vs. Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'
An scary scene unfolded during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 6:12 remaining in the opening quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after making the tackle but quickly fell back to the ground.
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
Ryan Day Is Making A Huge Change For Next Season, per Kirk Herbstreit
Ryan Day is making a huge change next season, according to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit told College GameDay viewers this Monday morning that Day informed him during production meetings that the Ohio State head coach is relinquishing play-calling duties. It's a significant ...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Report: Jim Harbaugh Has Decision Made If He Receives NFL Job Offer
It appears Jim Harbaugh could be ready to leave Ann Arbor after all. According to a report by The Athletic, Harbaugh will leave his head coaching position at Michigan behind if he's offered an NFL job. The Broncos, Colts and Panthers currently have head coach openings. Denver reportedly ...
Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
There Are 4 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football's 2022-23 bowl season continues on Monday. There are four major bowl games on Monday, Jan. 2. With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, the typical Jan. 1 games have been pushed back a day. Here are the four major bowl games set to take place on Monday...
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
What Bryce Young departure means for Alabama football at quarterback in 2023
Alabama football has had a remarkable run of quarterbacks, and in the process, UA has turned into a factory for NFL players at that position since 2020. Bryce Young is the latest, and he has a chance to be the highest drafted of them all after he declared Monday for the 2023 NFL Draft. There's a legitimate possibility he could be the first player selected. The Houston Texans are expected to own that pick, and they need a quarterback.
Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement
SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State
For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it. Appearing on...
Report: Ohio State’s Ryan Day Considering Relinquishing Play-Calling Duties In 2023
Head coach Ryan Day has been Ohio State’s offensive play-caller since he became the offensive coordinator in 2017, but that's likely going to change next season, according to a report from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. “Ryan Day mentioned in our production (for the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia) he’s...
Jim Harbaugh Makes Strong Statement About His Future at Michigan
In the days since Michigan's football season ended at the hands of TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, rumors have swirled that Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh could return to the NFL. It even got to the point Monday that the Athletic reported that it was a done deal that Harbaugh ...
CBS Sports
New Mexico stumbles on the road at Fresno State as final undefeated team in men's college basketball falls
New Mexico became the latest -- and last -- undefeated team in men's college basketball to take a loss on Tuesday as it fell on the road at Fresno State 71-67. The Lobos were the only undefeated team left standing in the sport after previously-unbeaten UConn fell on Saturday and previously-unbeaten Purdue stumbled on Tuesday.
ESPN Computer Has Controversial Top 25 After Playoff Games
With the semifinals of the College Football Playoff officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its rankings. Unsurprisingly, Georgia ranks No. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs are undefeated and just one win away from winning back-to-back national titles. The rest of the FPI's top 25, however,...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
ESPN Announces Huge College Football Playoff TV Ratings
It was the greatest College Football Playoff semifinals in more ways than one. Both nailbiting matchups brought in record-setting viewership numbers on New Year's Eve. The CFP semifinal game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State at the Peach Bowl averaged 22.1 million viewers ...
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
Comments / 0