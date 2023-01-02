ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay

The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
UTAH STATE
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season. May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Tuscaloosa News

What Bryce Young departure means for Alabama football at quarterback in 2023

Alabama football has had a remarkable run of quarterbacks, and in the process, UA has turned into a factory for NFL players at that position since 2020. Bryce Young is the latest, and he has a chance to be the highest drafted of them all after he declared Monday for the 2023 NFL Draft. There's a legitimate possibility he could be the first player selected. The Houston Texans are expected to own that pick, and they need a quarterback.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement

SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship. Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State

For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it. Appearing on...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Has Controversial Top 25 After Playoff Games

With the semifinals of the College Football Playoff officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its rankings. Unsurprisingly, Georgia ranks No. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs are undefeated and just one win away from winning back-to-back national titles. The rest of the FPI's top 25, however,...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday

Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.

