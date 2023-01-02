ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton Turns Back Thomas Dale For 5th Place

By By WAYNE PHILLIPS Sports Editor Emeritus
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUMys_0k0sXsyP00

The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones were involved in another close game in the Ladies Classic, and they came away a winner in this one by a 59-56 count over Thomas Dale of Virginia to take fifth place.

The Cyclones were up 31-14 at halftime and 48-42 at the end of three, but the Knights of Thomas Dale rallied to tie the score 48-48 early in the fourth.

Elizabethton went back up by five at 57-52 with 2:10 left, but two straight hoops by Syvannah Dawson had the Knights within a point with only 32 seconds to go.

Olivia Holly made two pressure free throws in the final 10 seconds to give the Cyclones a three point lead and the Knights were unable to get off another shot as they turned the ball over.

Kelley Whitson scored 14, Holly had 12 and Marlee Mathena scored 10 for the winners. Lina Lyon had eight points, seven assists and 10 rebounds.

Thomas Dale was led by Nylah Wilson with 25 points while Tamyah Webb had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

THOMAS DALE (56): Nylah Wilson 9-25 5-7 25, Dawson 3-9 0-0 7, L.Jackson 0-0 0-1 0, Broadus 0-3 0-0 0, Tamyah Webb 6-11 2-3 15, Foster 1-1 0-0 2, J.Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, AFoster 1-1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 21-52 10-15 56.

ELIZABETHTON (59): Olivia Holly 3-12 3-4 12, Lyon 4-14 0-2 8, Lane 1-5 6-6 9, Marlee Mathena 5-7 0-0 10, Fowler 2-3 0-0 5, Relley Wilson3-3 5-6 14, Lee 0-2 1-2 1. TOTALS: 18-46 15-20 59.

3-Point Goals: TD—4 (Wilson 2, Dawson, Webb). EHS—8 (Holly 3, Whitson 3, Lane, Fowler).

Score by quarters:

Thomas Dale 13 11 18 14 — 56

Elizabethton 23 8 17 11 — 59

OAK RIDGE 70 PIKEVILLE (Ky.) 66

Oak Ridge managed to hold off Pikeville (Ky.) to take sixth place.

It was another tight game, with Oak Ridge finally able to gain a lead of six points late in the final period. Once they got some breathing room, they made excellent use of the free throw line, where they hit 9-of-10 in the final 1:30 of the contest to keep the Panthers from regaining the advantage.

Pikeville was up 31-30 at halftime, but Oak Ridge stormed back to take a 44-39 lead and maintained the advantage throughout the rest of the contest.

Ze’Yana Stewart pumped in 24 points, making 12-of-15 free tosses, and Dimitria Strickland was just a step back with 23, 7-of-8 free throws. Ayana Porter also hit double figures with 14 points.

The Panthers got a game best 26 points from Trinity Rowe, who also had seven assists. Kyera Thornsbury had 12 as did Jenna Sparks, and Kristen Whited tallied 11.

OAK RIDGE (70): Dimitria Strickland 6-11 7-8 23, Ze’Yana Stewart 5-11 12-15 24, Ayana Porter 4-5 6-8 14, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 4-7 0-1 9. TOTALS: 19-35 25-32 70.

PIKEVILLE (66): Trinity Rowe 10-13 1-2 26, Kristen Whited 3-6 4-5 11, Kyera Thornsbury 5-11 1-1 12, Jackson 1-4 1-3 3, Theiss 1-2 0-0 2, Jenna Sparks 5-6 2-2 12. TOTALS: 25-45 9-13 66.

3-Point Goals: OR—7 (Strickland 4, Stewart 2, Johnson). PHS—7 (Rowe 5, Whited, Thornsbury).

Score by quarters:

Oak Ridge 11 19 14 26 — 70

Pikeville 12 19 8 27 — 66

MORRISTOWN WEST 52 GRAINGER 39

Morristown West captured a victory over Grainger in a consolation bracket final.

The Lady Trojans trailed 13-8 at the first rest stop, but then went on a 15-5 run in the second frame to go up 23-18 at intermission. They continued to widen that gap in the third quarter.

Aubrie Messer scored 14 for the Lady Trojans of West. Mia Dinkins scored 13.

Grainger was led by Maddie Hurst with 12.

MORRISTOWN WEST (52):Mitchell 3-7 0-0 6, Weddington 3-10 1-2 9, Mia Dinkins 5-11 0-0 13, Dyke 2-4 0-0 5, K.Dinkins 1-2 0-0 2, Aubrie Messer 7-12 0-0 14, Bunch 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 22-47 1-2 52.

GRAINGER (39): Dellinger 2-2 0-0 4, Tanner 2-4 0-0 6, Dossett 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Hurst 5-10 1-2 12, Scott 0-1 0, Hayes 1-8 6-6 8, Brickey 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Sneed 1-4 3-7 7. TOTALS: 14-35 7-9 39.

3-Point Goals: MW—7 (M.Dinkins 3, Weddington 2, Dyke, K.Dinkins). GHS—4 (Tanner 2, M.Hurst, Sneed).

Score by quarters:

Morristown West 8 15 20 9 — 52

Grainger 13 5 6 15 — 39

MERCER COUNTY (Ky.) 54 USJ 31

Mercer County’s Lady Titans romped past University School of Jackson in another consolation bracket final.

The Titans controlled the game from the outset with a 15-9 first quarter lead which expanded to 31-17 by intermission.

Anna Drakeford was top gun with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Linday Jessie hit double figures with 13.

The Lady Bruins from Jackson got eight points from Haylen Ayers.

MERCER COUNTY (54): Yeast 1-4 6-7 8, McGinnis 0-1 0-0 0, Anna Drakeford 8-11 8-10 24, Lanham 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Webb 1-4 3-8 6, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Carlton 0-1 0-0, Lindsay Jessie 6-9 0-0 13. TOTALS: 17-37 17-25 54.

USJ (31): Driver 0-5 2-2 2, Spellings 0-2 0-0 0, King 1-3 2-2 5, Ayers 3-12 1-2 8, Barham 2-4 1-4 5, Hays 1-7 1-2 4, Payne 1-1 1-1 3, Sallee 2-2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 10-36 8-13 31.

3-Point Goals: MC—3 (Dunn, Webb, Jessie). USJ—3 (King, Ayers, Hays).

Score by quarters:

Mercer County 15 16 13 10 — 54

Univ. School Jackson 9 8 3 11 — 31

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cartercountysports.com

Three Carter County Athletes Voted To TSWA Class A All-State Team

A trio of Carter County athletes was honored by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. Cloudland’s Jacob Street, Cloudland’s Gage McKinney, and Unaka’s Landon Ramsey were voted to the TSWA Class A All-State team. The TSWA All-State team was nominated and voted on by members of the Tennessee...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Water damage forces Boone out of Snyder Gym for rest of season

It has been a difficult year for Daniel Boone athletic teams in terms of facilities. The latest trouble spot was water damage that will keep the Trailblazers’ basketball teams from playing in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium for the rest of the season.
GRAY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023

NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

National Weather Service Blacksburg Top 5 Weather Events of 2022

The National Weather Service Blacksburg office, which serves Watauga and Ashe counties, has announced their Top 5 Weather Events of 2022. Two of the five were High Country related, the winter storm of January 16-17 and the recent record cold of December 23-26. The entire Top 5 list can be found below.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Army Times

Tennessee Guard air crew saves stranded hikers on New Years Eve

The early morning hours of New Year’s Eve proved a little more eventful than the average holiday duty day for a handful of Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers. That’s because shortly before 5:15 a.m. two hikers were stranded in the dark, surrounded by drop offs and cliffs on both sides of them in the Sampson Wilderness Area near Johnson City, Tenn., according to a Tennessee Military Department release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Victim in JC shooting identified as Kingsport man

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City Police Department Chief Karl Turner and Lt. Don Shepard held a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions regarding a shooting at Monarch apartments on Sunday. JCPD officers responded to 1119 University Parkway, Apt. 4205 around 2:30 a.m. Officers discovered that numerous...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Kingsport Man Identified As Victim In Fatal Shooting In Johnson City, Massive Investigation Underway

A 19 year old Kingsport man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Sunday at a New Year’s Eve party in Johnson City. Police say, 19 year old Ja’Shon Yate’s body was found on the second floor of the Monarch Apartments. Police were called to the scene to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, police discovered more than 100 people were at the apartments attending numerous parties. Police are now conducting a massive investigation with numerous interviews to be conducted. Police say they have some people of interest, but have not yet spoken with those individuals.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Jail demolition starts Wednesday

WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Greeneville woman charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) has charged a woman with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure after an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.” A release from the GCSD states that Myranda Stevens, 42, of Greeneville, was a volunteer coach with the Greeneville/Greene County Youth […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man convicted of a 1981 murder was arrested after a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Stephen L. Williams was arrested Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of Borden Street and Redwood Drive. Williams’ charges are possession of a schedule […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Camper destroyed in Carter County fire

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
John M. Dabbs

Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing Conditions

The old saying goes, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a few days..." The people of the Tri-Cites have waited long enough for the frigid temperatures to leave us from Christmas weekend. The weekend caused numerous power and water outages around the area as pipes froze and ground heave led to the main water distribution lines failing. The warming weather helped most water utility districts finally put the lines back together. This time strong winds and storms are marching across the area, leaving thousands of customers without power in the Tri-Cities and many areas in Southwest Virginia.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

BVPD: Shots fired at house in drive-by shooting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are asking for the public’s help following a drive-by shooting Monday night. According to Lt. Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garden Lane and Meadow Drive. According to Crawford, several shots were fired in the […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Fetzer is celebrating her 104th birthday today.

ROAN MOUNTAIN — The friends and family of Helen Fetzer gathered with her on Sunday at The Waters of Roan Highlands to celebrate her birthday. She turned 104 today. Her son Bobby said her life is still centered around her family and friends. He said the family considers her to be their “rock and anchor and the matriarch of our family.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

456
Followers
4K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy