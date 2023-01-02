Elizabethton Turns Back Thomas Dale For 5th Place

The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones were involved in another close game in the Ladies Classic, and they came away a winner in this one by a 59-56 count over Thomas Dale of Virginia to take fifth place.

The Cyclones were up 31-14 at halftime and 48-42 at the end of three, but the Knights of Thomas Dale rallied to tie the score 48-48 early in the fourth.

Elizabethton went back up by five at 57-52 with 2:10 left, but two straight hoops by Syvannah Dawson had the Knights within a point with only 32 seconds to go.

Olivia Holly made two pressure free throws in the final 10 seconds to give the Cyclones a three point lead and the Knights were unable to get off another shot as they turned the ball over.

Kelley Whitson scored 14, Holly had 12 and Marlee Mathena scored 10 for the winners. Lina Lyon had eight points, seven assists and 10 rebounds.

Thomas Dale was led by Nylah Wilson with 25 points while Tamyah Webb had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

THOMAS DALE (56): Nylah Wilson 9-25 5-7 25, Dawson 3-9 0-0 7, L.Jackson 0-0 0-1 0, Broadus 0-3 0-0 0, Tamyah Webb 6-11 2-3 15, Foster 1-1 0-0 2, J.Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, AFoster 1-1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 21-52 10-15 56.

ELIZABETHTON (59): Olivia Holly 3-12 3-4 12, Lyon 4-14 0-2 8, Lane 1-5 6-6 9, Marlee Mathena 5-7 0-0 10, Fowler 2-3 0-0 5, Relley Wilson3-3 5-6 14, Lee 0-2 1-2 1. TOTALS: 18-46 15-20 59.

3-Point Goals: TD—4 (Wilson 2, Dawson, Webb). EHS—8 (Holly 3, Whitson 3, Lane, Fowler).

Score by quarters:

Thomas Dale 13 11 18 14 — 56

Elizabethton 23 8 17 11 — 59

OAK RIDGE 70 PIKEVILLE (Ky.) 66

Oak Ridge managed to hold off Pikeville (Ky.) to take sixth place.

It was another tight game, with Oak Ridge finally able to gain a lead of six points late in the final period. Once they got some breathing room, they made excellent use of the free throw line, where they hit 9-of-10 in the final 1:30 of the contest to keep the Panthers from regaining the advantage.

Pikeville was up 31-30 at halftime, but Oak Ridge stormed back to take a 44-39 lead and maintained the advantage throughout the rest of the contest.

Ze’Yana Stewart pumped in 24 points, making 12-of-15 free tosses, and Dimitria Strickland was just a step back with 23, 7-of-8 free throws. Ayana Porter also hit double figures with 14 points.

The Panthers got a game best 26 points from Trinity Rowe, who also had seven assists. Kyera Thornsbury had 12 as did Jenna Sparks, and Kristen Whited tallied 11.

OAK RIDGE (70): Dimitria Strickland 6-11 7-8 23, Ze’Yana Stewart 5-11 12-15 24, Ayana Porter 4-5 6-8 14, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 4-7 0-1 9. TOTALS: 19-35 25-32 70.

PIKEVILLE (66): Trinity Rowe 10-13 1-2 26, Kristen Whited 3-6 4-5 11, Kyera Thornsbury 5-11 1-1 12, Jackson 1-4 1-3 3, Theiss 1-2 0-0 2, Jenna Sparks 5-6 2-2 12. TOTALS: 25-45 9-13 66.

3-Point Goals: OR—7 (Strickland 4, Stewart 2, Johnson). PHS—7 (Rowe 5, Whited, Thornsbury).

Score by quarters:

Oak Ridge 11 19 14 26 — 70

Pikeville 12 19 8 27 — 66

MORRISTOWN WEST 52 GRAINGER 39

Morristown West captured a victory over Grainger in a consolation bracket final.

The Lady Trojans trailed 13-8 at the first rest stop, but then went on a 15-5 run in the second frame to go up 23-18 at intermission. They continued to widen that gap in the third quarter.

Aubrie Messer scored 14 for the Lady Trojans of West. Mia Dinkins scored 13.

Grainger was led by Maddie Hurst with 12.

MORRISTOWN WEST (52):Mitchell 3-7 0-0 6, Weddington 3-10 1-2 9, Mia Dinkins 5-11 0-0 13, Dyke 2-4 0-0 5, K.Dinkins 1-2 0-0 2, Aubrie Messer 7-12 0-0 14, Bunch 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 22-47 1-2 52.

GRAINGER (39): Dellinger 2-2 0-0 4, Tanner 2-4 0-0 6, Dossett 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Hurst 5-10 1-2 12, Scott 0-1 0, Hayes 1-8 6-6 8, Brickey 0-2 0-0 0, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Sneed 1-4 3-7 7. TOTALS: 14-35 7-9 39.

3-Point Goals: MW—7 (M.Dinkins 3, Weddington 2, Dyke, K.Dinkins). GHS—4 (Tanner 2, M.Hurst, Sneed).

Score by quarters:

Morristown West 8 15 20 9 — 52

Grainger 13 5 6 15 — 39

MERCER COUNTY (Ky.) 54 USJ 31

Mercer County’s Lady Titans romped past University School of Jackson in another consolation bracket final.

The Titans controlled the game from the outset with a 15-9 first quarter lead which expanded to 31-17 by intermission.

Anna Drakeford was top gun with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Linday Jessie hit double figures with 13.

The Lady Bruins from Jackson got eight points from Haylen Ayers.

MERCER COUNTY (54): Yeast 1-4 6-7 8, McGinnis 0-1 0-0 0, Anna Drakeford 8-11 8-10 24, Lanham 0-2 0-0 0, Dunn 1-4 0-0 3, Webb 1-4 3-8 6, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Carlton 0-1 0-0, Lindsay Jessie 6-9 0-0 13. TOTALS: 17-37 17-25 54.

USJ (31): Driver 0-5 2-2 2, Spellings 0-2 0-0 0, King 1-3 2-2 5, Ayers 3-12 1-2 8, Barham 2-4 1-4 5, Hays 1-7 1-2 4, Payne 1-1 1-1 3, Sallee 2-2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 10-36 8-13 31.

3-Point Goals: MC—3 (Dunn, Webb, Jessie). USJ—3 (King, Ayers, Hays).

Score by quarters:

Mercer County 15 16 13 10 — 54

Univ. School Jackson 9 8 3 11 — 31