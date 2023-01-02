Onsurez takes over as news director of Las Cruces Sun-News

LAS CRUCES – Jessica Onsurez, the news director of the Carlsbad Current-Argus, Alamogordo Daily News and Ruidoso News, has taken over the news operations at the Las Cruces Sun-News, effective Monday, Jan. 1.

She takes over for Lucas Peerman, who has been at the newspaper since December 2004. Peerman has served in multiple roles at the Sun-News and has been the paper’s news director since 2017. He is leaving for a position within the newly created digital team at the Albuquerque Journal.

A career spanning more than 20 years

Peerman, who was born and raised in Las Cruces, is a 1998 graduate of what was then Oñate High School — now Organ Mountain High School.

“My parents always received the newspaper,” Peerman said. “I have faint memories of it being an afternoon paper. I think the Las Cruces Sun-News changed from an afternoon paper to a morning paper maybe around 1986 (or) 1987. And I would have been around 6 or 7. And I can remember going to get the papers in the afternoon.”

At some point — “maybe around middle school, or so” — Peerman became interested in sports. He developed a love of basketball, and devoured the newspaper’s coverage of the sport.

“I would take the sports page away from my dad in the mornings,” Peerman said.

Eventually, he told his dad he thought he could write stories about the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team better than the Sun-News was, he said.

“And my dad said something to the effect of, ‘Prove it,’” Peerman said.

When he got to high school, he enrolled in the Las Cruces Public Schools’ Excel program, as it was called at the time, and began an internship at the paper. It allowed high school juniors and seniors to take classes for half a day, and then to be placed in a workplace around Las Cruces for the other half. In the last semester of his senior year, he did an internship at the Sun-News. That was in the spring of 1998.

“It was a great opportunity to just learn,” Peerman said. “One of the things that I got assigned to do was to help with the ‘Under 18’ page — so I would compile a calendar of events for teens and then I would be assigned various stories.”

One day, the features editor approached Peerman with a copy of Teen People, which had been mailed to the newsroom, and asked him to review it. That set into motion a confluence of events that would ultimately shape his career.

Teen People, The Round-Up, the Boston Globe and the Santa Fe New Mexican

After his review of Teen People published, he was contacted by the magazine’s editors. They asked if he would like to write for them — joining the inaugural team of the magazine’s reporters. He couldn’t even believe that they’d stumbled across his review.

And then he remembered — the internet.

“It was at that moment that it kind of clicked for me, what the internet could do for journalism,” Peerman explained. “Until that day, I thought what I wrote was going to go out to my neighbors.”

Peerman realized how the internet was going to change his life — and his career path. Now working at Teen People magazine, he enrolled at NMSU and walked into the offices of The Round Up, the university’s independent student newspaper, and asked for a job. He was hired.

For all four years he was in college, Peerman worked his way up at The Round Up, eventually becoming editor-in-chief.

“That was my education,” he said. “It wasn’t necessarily in the classroom, it was at The Round Up.”

During his time at The Round Up, the paper was named the best non-daily college newspaper in the country — which Peerman described as the award he is most proud of in his journalism career.

After college, he received a Dow Jones News Fund summer internship working on the sports desk at the Boston Globe.

He then took a job on the copy desk at the Santa Fe New Mexican, designing and editing the paper, where he stayed for a few years.

Returning home

In November 2004, Peerman came back to Las Cruces to visit family and friends. It was then that he applied for a job at the Sun-News. He was hired as editor of Pulse, which was a weekly entertainment magazine the paper had recently launched.

“In 2012, that is when social media was really making changes in journalism,” Peerman said. “(It was) changing the way people were getting information, changing the way reporters were accessing information. It gave the community a megaphone.”

Eventually, he worked his way through a variety of roles at the paper, including digital editor — a role that Peerman lobbied for, and which was the first position of its kind in the state — and ultimately news director — a job he started in May 2017.

Onsurez takes over

Jessica Onsurez was born and raised in Loving, New Mexico, in the eastern part of the state. After graduating from Loving High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism at Eastern New Mexico University.

She worked for a time in Washington, D.C., in the U.S. Senate for then-Sen. Pete Domenici. She later worked for a nonprofit organization while pursuing her master’s degree at American University.

After that, she joined the Peace Corps and was stationed in Vice, Peru, where she served as a community economic development volunteer — a position she held for just over two years.

“I was teaching business basics to the youth and women in a northern province of Peru,” Onsurez said.

Eventually, in 2013, she returned home — or near to home — as a reporter for the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Onsurez describes the Sun-News as “a pillar of journalism,” and said she would like to take a smart approach to the changing news landscape.

“I think the things it has accomplished, in spite of the challenges — which have been many, over the last couple of years — have been amazing,” Onsurez said.

But the paper is operating in a changing landscape, and Onsurez is prepared to make adjustments as they arise.

“Primarily, we are going to be focused on growing our digital audience,” Onsurez said. “We don’t have a perfect model for journalism, anywhere.”

Onsurez believes that growing digital subscribers is where the best hope for journalism lies.

“And, beyond that, I think that we will continue to do all of the good work of journalism,” Onsurez said. “With scarce resources … it is really hard to get to some of the broader news out there. There are great stories that need to be told. There are important stories that need to be told. And finding a way to prioritize that without running down the limited number of journalists that we have on staff is going to be key.”

Onsurez said that readers can continue to expect top-notch reporting from the Sun-News — both in print and online. She will also continue to act as news director for her previous sites in Carlsbad, Alamogordo and Ruidoso.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.