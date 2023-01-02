ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

LISTEN: The Reporter’s Notebook — Lucas Peerman and Jessica Onsurez

Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
This week, we’re talking to Lucas Peerman, the outgoing news director of the Las Cruces Sun-News, and Jessica Onsurez. Until recently, Jessica was the news director of the Carlsbad Current-Argus, the Alamogordo Daily News and the Ruidoso News — a role she'll continue into 2023. All of the aforementioned papers are owned and operated by Gannett — the largest newspaper company in the United States.

On Jan. 1, Jessica took over as the news director for the Sun-News. We’ll talk to Lucas about his time at the paper and his future plans, and to Jessica about how she intends to pick up the torch and carry it forward — what this might mean for the future of the newspaper.

This week, I’m grateful to have Lucas and Jessica joining us.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.

Las Cruces Sun-News

