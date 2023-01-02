Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Two Men Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 38-year-old Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., of Rockville, and 35-year-old Marcus Antonio Umanzor, of Gaithersburg, for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred on Monday, December 19, 2022. On December 19, at approximately 6:45...
wfmd.com
Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month
The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating New Year’s Day Shootings in Silver Spring
Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred in Silver Spring on New Year’s Day. Near the Adelphi area, a man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
Suspects Sought in Attempted Armed Carjacking
The Takoma Park Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who were involved in an attempted armed carjacking that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Falcon Fuel gas station in the 900 block of University Boulevard East. The victim reported that at approximately 2:50 p.m....
Bay Net
Police Investigate Fatal Domestic-Related Incident In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues to actively investigate a fatal domestic-related incident at a home in Clinton Sunday morning. Two adults in the home suffered fatal injuries. They are identified as 42-year-old Monique Duncan and 42-year-old Maurice Moore. Both decedents...
Suspect Sought in Vehicle Theft, First-Degree Assault
Takoma Park Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and first-degree assault that occurred Sunday afternoon, according to an emailed community advisory. Police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said that officers responded at approximately 5:36 p.m. Sunday to the 6800 block of New Hampshire...
Woman Shot By Unknown Suspect While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A young woman is recovering after being shot while driving down a Baltimore street, authorities say. The 27-year-old victim was driving on the 2700 block of Spelman Road when she was struck by a bullet by an unidentified suspect shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Baltimore police.
mocoshow.com
Police Continue to Investigate Series of Bank Robberies
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division continue to investigate a series of bank robberies that began on January 18, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance photos and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect believed to be responsible for four bank robberies in Montgomery County.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
bethesdamagazine.com
Four teen assailants, three victims: Carjacking in downtown Bethesda leaves lasting impact
A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced Herbert “Bertie” Randall to nine years in prison for an armed carjacking incident involving Randall and three other teenagers. At the hearing, Randall’s mother accused a broken medical system of failing to help treat her son’s diagnosed mental illness, while the judge and victims stressed the need for deterrence amid a recent county-wide spate of violence.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Residential Burglary in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired over parking spot dispute between neighbors in Charles County
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for firing a gun as a result of a dispute with a neighbor over a parking space. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Mourning Dove Place in Waldorf around 6 p.m. on Thursday for the report of shots fired.
WJLA
17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hurt after shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old was injured after a shooting outside a Metro station in southeast D.C. Monday night, authorities said. Shortly after 10 p.m., the MetroTransit Police Department said they received a call from a Metro employee that they heard shots coming from the Congress Heights Metro Station, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) 7th District Commander John Branch and MTPD Deputy Chief George Nader.
Police: Deadly shooting, stabbing of couple at Maryland home was possibly done in self defense
CLINTON, Md. — Prince George’s County police said they are now investigating whether a fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and man inside a home in Clinton, Maryland, on New Year’s Day, was done in self-defense. Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department released further...
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this The post 24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
20-year-old man accused of shooting teen girlfriend and her siblings, killing a 3-year-old girl
DUMFRIES, Va. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead and four teens injured at a Dumfries home Wednesday. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers received a call for help just before 11 a.m. from someone claiming they had been shot.
weaa.org
Police: Couple abducted in Federal Hill by teens
(Baltimore, MD) -- A couple is not likely to forget how they celebrated the start of 2023. Police say the couple was kidnapped in the early morning hours on January 1st by a group of teenagers. Officials say the incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross...
Inside Nova
Lorton man found dead in doorway; murder investigation underway
Police are searching for suspects in the Saturday night death of a 42-year-old Lorton man. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Unity Lane at 7:32 p.m. for a shooting and arrived to find victim Nahom Beyene in the threshold of the doorway with trauma to the upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman hit, killed by driver reportedly speeding from Secret Service identified
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published before the victim's identity was released. Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a driver accused of speeding away from U.S. Secret Service late last year. On Dec. 30, 2022, two women were hit by a...
Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons
A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
