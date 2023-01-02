Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Sheriff’s Office issues statement on missing man found dead in Manteo, says foul play not indicated
On the night of Jan. 7, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office released this statement about the discovery of the body of 19-year-old DeVuan Bland in Manteo on Jan. 5. On December 14th, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., a vehicle was found unoccupied on the Washington Baum Bridge in Dare County, NC just before the hump, westbound.
WITN
Man arrested on concealment of death charge in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested and charged with concealment of death after discovering a dead women in Lenoir County. On Friday, January 7th, The Lenoir County Sheriff Officers responded to Deanswood Drive and found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead inside her home. On Saturday, Officers...
outerbanksvoice.com
Missing Williamston man found dead in Manteo; details unclear
Details are not immediately available, but according to multiple reports, a Williamston man was found deceased in Manteo on Jan. 5. A social media post by the young man’s aunt was circulated on social media in the Manteo and larger Outer Banks area on Jan. 7. Hope Coffield Harris...
WITN
Sheriff: Fight between cheerleaders leads to school resource officer being stabbed
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff said his deputies are investigating after he said a fight involving cheerleaders led to a school resource officer being stabbed. Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes said that it happened at a basketball game Friday night at Washington County High School. Barnes said...
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with murder of Pitt County woman
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Dennis Leon Marshall and charged him with an open count of murder in the death of Barbara Fenner. Marshall was arrested in Ahoskie Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
WITN
POLICE: Man found dead outside Kinston home on Christmas ruled accident
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man found outside his Kinston home on Christmas died from an accident. A roommate found Kenneth Jackson dead at their home on Riley Road that afternoon. Police originally said the 59-year-old man’s death was suspicious, but after getting results back on his autopsy...
WITN
Police make arrest in elderly Greenville woman’s murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they have made an arrest in the death of an elderly Greenville woman who was found in her home last week. Dennis Marshall, of Greenville, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in Ahoskie for the murder of Barbara Fenner. The 79-year-old woman’s body was found...
wcti12.com
Four men arrested, another wanted by Kinston police on drug, gun, assault crimes
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the Kinston Police Department arrested four men and served a warrant for arrest on another. The KPD worked jointly with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office. The arrests/warrants include:. Ricky Roach Jr. - was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession...
Farmville high-speed chase ends in Greenville, person taken into custody
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A high-speed chase took place Thursday night in Farmville and ended up in Greenville with the arrest of the driver. Farmville Police Chief Jeffrey Spencer told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright officers received a report of gunshots in the area of Wright Drive and Vines Street. As officers were responding to the scene, they […]
neusenews.com
Riley Road suspicious death on Christmas Day ruled accidental
In reference to the media release sent on 12/25/22 regarding the suspicious death on Riley Rd. The autopsy was completed on 01/04/23 and after conferring with the Medical Examiners’ Office it has been determined that the cause of death will be ruled as accidental. The injuries sustained by Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston were consistent with a fall and no foul play was detected. At this time, there is no concern for public safety and this case has been closed.
Officials working to locate runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Misplaced Mutts cares for dog that survives fatal house fire
CARTERET COUNTY — A dog that survived a house fire that occurred Dec. 29 in New Bern continues to be cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts, an animal welfare and adoption group in Carteret County. Sport, which sustained serious burns during the fire that killed...
cbs17
Goldsboro High forced into ‘soft lockdown’ after student receives threat, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro High School student was “threatened by an unknown subject in the community” creating a lockdown situation Friday, police said. The Goldsboro Police Department said the high school was placed into a “soft lockdown” around 3:30 p.m. after a resource officer requested help after an unknown subject in the community threatened a currently unidentified student. A soft lockdown is when teachers lock classroom doors and continue teaching.
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to auction off unclaimed property
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -If you’re looking for a deal on household items, tools, or bikes, you might find it in an unlikely place. Your local Sheriff’s Office. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has posted on social media that it will soon be auctioning off some of the unclaimed items it has collected as evidence that are no longer needed.
newbernnow.com
WITN
Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone. James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies. Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for fraud suspects
Craven County, North Carolina — On January 4th, 2023, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the following three persons of interest in fraudulent activity cases at Dollar General. Anyone with information on the identities of these subjects is asked to contact...
Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office to hire new specialist
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is about to get a new specialist. The Sheriff’s Office recently announced that it was awarded a $166,000 grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission. The grant money will be used to hire a victim service specialist who will help handle court dates and outreach programs. Their […]
WITN
First-ever tattoo shop opens in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new tattoo shop is open today in Kinston - the first one the city’s ever had. We stopped by to hear from business owners and city leaders. “Happy to be downtown, happy to be back in Kinston. It’s a big move,” said owner Brandon Corey.
neusenews.com
40-acre brush fire in southern Lenoir County
According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, Lenoir County Fire Departments and the North Carolina Forestry Service are actively working to contain a large brush fire just outside of Deep Run, NC. Lenoir County 911 received a call at approximately 1:39 this afternoon reporting a field fire in the area of Tulls Mill Rd and Old Pink Hill Rd. Firefighters arrived on scene to find approximately 25-30 acres on fire and progressing toward the wood line. Due to the winds, the fire has now grown to approximately 40 acres in size.
