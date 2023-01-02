ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

whbc.com

Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio

Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio bars, restaurants welcome sports betting

CLEVELAND — It’s game on for sports gambling in Ohio. It’s now legal to wager who will bring home a win on the field and one Northeast Ohio sports bar is hoping that’s a win for their business. What You Need To Know. Sports betting went...
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
cleveland19.com

Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
wyso.org

Dayton racino gears up for sports betting

Starting January 1st sports betting is legal in Ohio. Sports betting will be offered at Ohio casinos and online through Barstool’s Sportsbook website or app. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will start the new year with expanded job opportunities and career advancement for staff at the racino. David Schleter...
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Hiring for Ohio Wildlife Officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Applications are being accepted now through Sunday, Jan. 29 for the next Ohio Wildlife Officer training school, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The Division of Wildlife is seeking to fill up to 15 wildlife officer positions throughout Ohio and training begins in August 2023.
proclaimerscv.com

Lawmakers Of Ohio Have Approved The Rental Stimulus Checks, But A Lot Of People Says It’s Not Enough

Ohio lawmakers have recently approved a plan that could help prevent eviction issues. The lawmakers approved worth $161 million rental assistance program for tenants. Many people, however, believe that the Ohio rental stimulus checks won’t be that much help unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes a part of that bill that also includes this rental assistance program.
13abc.com

Local retailers reaping the rewards of Mega Million sales

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the first Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 climbs to $785 million, participating stores around the Toledo area are cashing in on those sales. According to the Ohio Lottery, whenever there is an increase in interest, retailers will see more people stopping in. Local stores said...
TOLEDO, OH

