Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Identifies Three Huge Opportunities in Crypto
Recently, Russian-Canadian computer scientist Vitalik Buterin, who is best known as the father of Ethereum, named what he believes are three of the biggest opportunities in crypto at the present time. Earlier this week, during an interview on episode #149 of the Bankless podcast, Buterin said:. “If you can make...
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
techaiapp.com
Declining Interest Leads to Poor Market Performance for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Forks – Market Updates Bitcoin News
After transitioning from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), the Ethereum community saw the launch of two new PoW Ethereum forks: ethereumpow and ethereumfair. In the past four months, the value of both coins has dropped by 94.8% to 98.4% in U.S. dollars. PoW Ethereum Forks Ethereumpow and Ethereumfair Suffer Significant...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Explodes: BTC Blockchain Processed Over $8 Trillion In Transactions Last Year
Something big just happened on the Bitcoin blockchain. Crypto analytics firm CoinMetrics noted that $8 trillion worth of transactions have been made on the crypto king blockchain. This means that more and more people are using Bitcoin to transact in their daily lives more than ever. But does this mean...
financefeeds.com
Gemini’s Winklevoss confrontation with Barry Silbert may trigger Chapter 11 at Genesis
The firms’ legal teams are likely to be busy because, as under current law, if the debtor has more than 12 creditors, three creditors can join in an involuntary petition to trigger a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The digital asset industry is bracing for a another epic collapse, it seems....
crypto-economy.com
Cardano (ADA) Swells 6% as DeFi Activity on the Network Increases
Cardano (ADA) has experienced an upswing in the past 24 hours as decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on the Cardano network increased substantially. The cryptocurrency industry had a terrible 2022 with various factors fuelling the meltdown. Catastrophic events such as the collapse of Terra ecosystem and FTX added to the downturn dragging Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), along with the broader digital assets sector falling to unexpected lows. The bears were a notch harsher to altcoins with Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) losing a ssignificant chunk of their value. Although ADA maintained its position as one of the top performing tokens, it noted a drop of nearly 84% in its value last year.
Wall Street's biggest Tesla bull still sees the stock rebounding 122% from current levels - and doesn't blame Musk's Twitter dalliance for a brutal December sell-off
Tesla stock is down more than 65% in 2022, but longtime bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley isn't giving up. Despite recently trimming his price target, Jonas still sees 122% upside for Tesla shares. He thinks Tesla will extend its lead in the electric-vehicle space next year, and also benefit...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Whales Move Over 200 Million Tokens After Rapid Accumulation Period
Whales on the $XRP Ledger have been moving a significant amount of tokens over the last few days after rapidly accumulating a significant percentage of the cryptocurrency’s supply over the past five weeks. As reported by Daily Hodl, whale monitoring service Whale Alert has flagged $XRP transactions moving more...
Cathie Wood's Ark funds plow another $19 million into Tesla stock after Elon Musk's EV maker missed delivery targets
Cathie Wood's flagship fund ARKK continued to keep buying the dip in Tesla after the stock fell Tuesday thanks to missing its forecasts for vehicle deliveries.
coinchapter.com
Should You Buy Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) After Its 70% Crash in 2022
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) ended 2022 as one of the worst-performing tech stocks. TSLA price dropped 70% from Jan 3’s high of $400 as Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and rash decisions returned to haunt Tesla share prices. Tesla had its worst...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Adoption Still in Early Growth Phase as Relatively Small Percentage of People Invested in Crypto-Assets: Report
The Bitcoin market has evolved “dramatically” since its launch in 2009, according to an update from Kraken. The team at Kraken notes that what was once an “intimately small” group of tech enthusiasts has grown into a global community of investors. Some 40 million crypto wallet addresses now reportedly “hold bitcoin in varying amounts; a percentage of which belong to major institutional investors that were once too wary to dip their feet in the industry.”
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders,according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday.
crypto-economy.com
Solana (SOL) Gains 17% as Dog Themed Coin “Bonk” Piques Interest
Solana (SOL) has soared more than 17% over the past 24 hours as a newly launched dog themed Solana-based token “BONK” was airdropped to several Solana based developers and NFT collectors. Touted as “Ethereum killer”, Solana has witnessed a brutal 2022 as the token lost nearly 96% from...
Comments / 0