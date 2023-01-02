Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Georgia Loses 2023 Commit Days After Punching Title Ticket
Just two days after the University of Georgia punched its ticket to its second National Title in as many years, long-time wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell has announced his de-commitment and flip to Texas A&M. The wide receiver de-commitment leaves Georgia with just three signees in ...
Huggins: "The next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer"
Bob Huggins was not a happy camper. The West Virginia Head Coach joined in on the postgame radio show, and did not hold much back. He started with a comment about the referees, but he ultimately came back to one conclusion - "you can't blame it on anybody but us." Huggins pointed to missed free throws down the stretch and missed shots on offense, but one thing really had his ire - senior guard Erik Stevenson fouling out and getting a crucial technical for the second game in a row.
Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"
The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as ...
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives honest thoughts on Tennessee’s win over Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt appeared on “On the Beat” with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss last week’s College Football games, including UT’s win against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl. Griffith asked Pruitt about his thoughts on Tennessee’s...
Football World Reacts To Bryce Young's Announcement
Bryce Young just made a huge announcement this Monday morning. The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Young is two days removed from leading Alabama to a Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State. He certainly made a statement, throwing for five ...
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State
For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it. Appearing on...
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
BREAKING: Four-star center JT Rock commits to Iowa State
Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State offered Lincoln (South Dakota) four-star center JT Rock in early October of 2021. Rock had just taken an unofficial visit before he was first offered now well over a year ago, and throughout the long-time relationship, trust and back and forth, the Cyclones have now landed another special talent, as Rock committed to Iowa State this week.
Torrey Pines Classic: Four-star big man Jacob Cofie recaps his first official visit
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Jacob Cofie was one of the top-performing prospects at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic. At 6-foot-9 with a translatable frame, the native of Sammamish (Wash.) showcased versatility scoring with touch inside the arc. He also displayed an excellent feel for the game by delivering nice passes out of the high and low posts and off a live dribble.
Jim Harbaugh Makes Strong Statement About His Future at Michigan
In the days since Michigan's football season ended at the hands of TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals, rumors have swirled that Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh could return to the NFL. It even got to the point Monday that the Athletic reported that it was a done deal that Harbaugh ...
Former Bulldogs React to Stetson Bennett's Peach Bowl Performance.
A group of former Georgia stars took to social media to react to the performance from Stetson Bennett in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State.
Why Another National Title Would Mean More Than Just a Trophy for Georgia
This time a year ago, Georgia was gearing up for a rematch of the ages against the Alabama Crimson Tide in hopes of ending the program's national title drought and proving they had what it takes to beat to slay the giant of college football. Now, they find themselves on the cusp of claiming another ...
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 wide receiver prospects for 2023 signed
Nearly all of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 15 players at the position putting ink to paper. The class is headlined by six five-stars including Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Hykeem Williams, Jurrion Dickey...
Ohio State Fans Are Getting Praised For Classy Move
It would have been easy for Ohio State fans to make kicker Noah Ruggles into a scapegoat following the Buckeyes' heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Georgia Bulldogs during Saturday's Peach Bowl. Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that would have given Ohio State a two-point lead over ...
Four-star shot-making wing Amier Ali updates his recruitment, eyeing more visits
Amier Ali ranks as the No. 47 overall prospect in the 2024 class due to his blend of size, length and microwave ability to rain in jumpers from three. His ability to get hot and drill shots was on full display at the Chick-Fil-A Classic where he drilled four threes in the first half and college coaches are in pursuit of his talents.
Reaction to Alabama's Early Draft Entrants: Just a Minute
Joey Blackwell and Katie Windham discuss the lasting legacy of Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs and Bryce Young.
MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture
The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
