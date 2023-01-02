ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Huggins: "The next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer"

Bob Huggins was not a happy camper. The West Virginia Head Coach joined in on the postgame radio show, and did not hold much back. He started with a comment about the referees, but he ultimately came back to one conclusion - "you can't blame it on anybody but us." Huggins pointed to missed free throws down the stretch and missed shots on offense, but one thing really had his ire - senior guard Erik Stevenson fouling out and getting a crucial technical for the second game in a row.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

For the second day in a row, the Michigan football team saw one of its reserve players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as backup defensive lineman Julius Welschof has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Welschof, a 6-foot-6, 266-pounder from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany, appeared in 34 games over the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State

For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it. Appearing on...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star center JT Rock commits to Iowa State

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State offered Lincoln (South Dakota) four-star center JT Rock in early October of 2021. Rock had just taken an unofficial visit before he was first offered now well over a year ago, and throughout the long-time relationship, trust and back and forth, the Cyclones have now landed another special talent, as Rock committed to Iowa State this week.
AMES, IA
Athlon Sports

Ohio State Fans Are Getting Praised For Classy Move

It would have been easy for Ohio State fans to make kicker Noah Ruggles into a scapegoat following the Buckeyes' heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Georgia Bulldogs during Saturday's Peach Bowl. Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that would have given Ohio State a two-point lead over ...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture

The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy