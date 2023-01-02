Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Ethereum Up 17% in a Rising Wedge, ETH Resistance at $1.35k
Ethereum prices are firm at press time, looking at the performance in the daily chart. Even though sellers are in control from a top-down preview, the rejection of lower prices is significant for buyers. As it is, traders may search for entries to accumulate the coin for several reasons. ETH...
crypto-economy.com
Cardano (ADA) Swells 6% as DeFi Activity on the Network Increases
Cardano (ADA) has experienced an upswing in the past 24 hours as decentralized finance (DeFi) activity on the Cardano network increased substantially. The cryptocurrency industry had a terrible 2022 with various factors fuelling the meltdown. Catastrophic events such as the collapse of Terra ecosystem and FTX added to the downturn dragging Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), along with the broader digital assets sector falling to unexpected lows. The bears were a notch harsher to altcoins with Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) losing a ssignificant chunk of their value. Although ADA maintained its position as one of the top performing tokens, it noted a drop of nearly 84% in its value last year.
crypto-economy.com
Crypto Starts 2023 on an Optimistic Note; Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rise
The crypto market commences the new year with a positive vibe as the global crypto market cap zooms past $800 billion. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) along with major cryptocurrencies surged in the past 24 hours, trading in green. After a choppy sail in 2022, the crypto market has welcomed the...
crypto-economy.com
Solana (SOL) Gains 17% as Dog Themed Coin “Bonk” Piques Interest
Solana (SOL) has soared more than 17% over the past 24 hours as a newly launched dog themed Solana-based token “BONK” was airdropped to several Solana based developers and NFT collectors. Touted as “Ethereum killer”, Solana has witnessed a brutal 2022 as the token lost nearly 96% from...
crypto-economy.com
Ripple CEO Stays Optimistic Over US Crypto Regularity
The CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghoue, believes that the support for cryptocurrency regulation within the US is bipartisan and bicameral. He’s increasingly confident that the US would attain revolutionary regulatory clarity for the crypto market in 2023. Furthermore, the CEO of Ripple took it to Twitter and stated that the US wouldn’t start regulating cryptos from scratch. He named the Securities Clarity Act, the Responsible Financial Innovation Act, and the Clarity for Digital Token Act as a few examples.
crypto-economy.com
Chainlink (LINK) drops 40% in Two Months, Will $5 Hold Rampant Sellers?
Chainlink prices are relatively low at spot rates. Technically, bears are in control; worse, the coin trades within a bear breakout formation. LINK’s price action is still defined by the volatility of early November 2022. Sharp losses of early November saw prices tank, dropping double-digit losses between November 8...
crypto-economy.com
World Economic Forum Puts Weight Behind Crypto and Blockchain
Keeping the events of 2022 in mind, it is fairly easy to deduce that the year was horrendous for the crypto market. Not only did cryptocurrencies suffer, but crypto-based organizations were also exposed to exploits and troubled finances. A few of them filed for bankruptcy, and the others had to cut down their employee force. About $2 trillion evaporated from the market. However, the World Economic Forum is optimistic towards cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry in the longer run.
crypto-economy.com
Arcane Research: Binance Dominates the Crypto Market
According to the latest report published by Arcane Research, Binance is the leader in the crypto market, and Arcane is confident that it can continue to lead the market. Binance’s market dominance has surged throughout the course of 2022 as a result of the fallout of FTX, the implementation of zero-fee BTC trading, and some notable acquisitions.
crypto-economy.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Foundation Announces a New Fund for Core Developers
At the start of the new year, the Dogecoin foundation came forward with an announcement of a new fund. Such a fund is specifically for core developers and the main aim is to support the development of the Dogecoin platform throughout the year. On 31st December the previous year, the Dogecoin foundation announced the allotment of 5 million Dogecoin worth approximately $360,000. The foundation also mentioned that the fund would be an entirely new, segregated multi-signature wallet. It is specially designed to transparently manage the sum of the initial 5 million Dogecoin.
crypto-economy.com
Circle CSO About the Future of Crypto: Many Things Will Change
Despite the turmoil in the crypto sector in 2022, Circle’s chief strategy officer says that the technology will change hands to more regulated, established, and regulated institutions. More Steadier Hands?. According to Disparte, in a post published on January 2, the financial services industry is increasingly using crypto, which...
crypto-economy.com
DCG and FTX Connived to Attack Terra LUNA and stETH; 3AC Co-Founder
The co-founder of 3AC claims that DCG and FTX conspired against Terra LUNA and stETH. Zhu has also claimed that DCG is worthless, as Genesis creditors will force it into bankruptcy in the near future. Bankruptcy War. The co-founder of bankrupt financial firm Three Arrows Capital, Zhu Su, made accusations...
Comments / 0