Read full article on original website
Related
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
kalkinemedia.com
Thousands stranded at Philippine airports due to power outage
Tens of thousands of travellers were stranded at Philippine airports on Sunday after a power outage knocked out communication and radar equipment at the country's busiest hub in Manila, forcing hundreds of flights to be cancelled, delayed or diverted. Aviation authorities detected a "technical issue" on Sunday morning involving the...
Chaos erupts at JFK after British Airways flights were grounded en-masse due to technical issues
Some passengers waiting at JFK said they were told that flight computers were down worldwide, and that no British Airways planes could take off.
Thousands of people have been stranded at Iceland's airport with empty vending machines and no transportation to hotels — including 'Billions' star Damian Lewis
Lewis, along with thousands of others, appeared to be stranded in the freezing Keflavík International Airport with empty vending machines and no taxis.
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
Qantas plane en route to London makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan
A Qantas flight from Singapore to London has made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan, as the plane was flying over central Asia, due to concerns there was smoke in the cargo hold, with passengers now worried they could miss Christmas. Flight QF1 landed safely at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev international airport...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
CNBC
The Asian nation where 35% of people say they’ll 'never travel' again
Everyone is traveling, it seems. Data shows people are traveling more often and for longer periods of time, with many planning big bucket list-style trips this year. But this isn't the reality for all. Another group of people are quietly emerging from the pandemic with little to no interest to...
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
Xi Jinping's Fatal Error
Public trust in China's ruling party has likely declined, with unpredictable consequences for the future of domestic governance.
Casting Couch? Kuwait Airways Forces Prospective Flight Attendants To Undress For “Research Purposes”
Kuwait Airways is taking heat after recruiters in Spain asked prospective female flight attendants to undress down to their undergarments so their bodies could be examined. Kuwait Airways Asks Flight Attendant Recruits To Undress During Job Interview. El Diario interviewed a trio of flight attendant candidates who had interviewed for...
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
100+ new air routes signal a return to adventure in 2023
Crisis, what aviation crisis? This is the week in which international frontiers have clattered shut once more, at least if you happen to be flying in from China without a pre-departure Covid test. But 2023 will see more than 100 new and restored air routes from and within the UK by the summer.The expansion will dismay those who believe there is too much flying already – including my flight-free colleague at The Independent, travel editor Helen Coffey. But they signal confidence from the airlines that travellers are more determined to travel than ever, with many seeking new horizons.The southern components...
Flying Commercial? These 7 VIP Concierge Services Will Make Your Trip Smooth and Frictionless
Travel is wonderful, commercial airports, and more often than not, commercial flights, are not. . .There are a few ways, though, to transform a slog through the terminal—mostly, by using the magic-workers employed by greeter services. These firms effectively act as in-terminal concierges to create a virtually frictionless experience at even the most hassle-prone airport (any alternative nominees to JFK, very welcome). We’ve pulled together a cheat sheet of companies you should know, which operate both domestically and worldwide, and who’ll guarantee a good experience from opening the limo door to turning left as you board. Air General Airports Served 13 domestic hubs—the firm’s...
'I pay them $2.50 per hour and they take a LOT off my plate': Inside the exploitative world of virtual assistants
Small business owners who can't afford personal assistants are hiring 'virtual' assistants in the Philippines for pennies on the dollar.
Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Airlines grounded across Papua New Guinea due to fuel shortage
Thousands of airline passengers were stranded across Papua New Guinea as commercial airlines grounded planes after the country’s sole supplier of finished petroleum products stopped providing jet fuel. Puma Energy, the country’s only fuel supplier, said the shortage in supply was due to a lack of foreign currency from...
New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’
A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
The Weapons the US Is Supplying Taiwan
From 6 a.m. local time on Christmas Day until 6 a.m. the following morning, China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 71 warplanes and seven warships on operations near Taiwan. Forty-seven of those crossed an unofficial border in the Taiwan Strait, and “some” entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense zone, according to a report in the South China […]
Look ahead to 2023: Warning signs in Asia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un upped the ante this past year, as missile tests indicate he's expanding his already fearsome military machine. And while tensions between China and the United States have dialed down, surging Chinese military pressure on Taiwan continues to concern America's allies in the region. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.
BoardingArea
214K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0