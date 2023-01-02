Let me tell you why theres no down town. The Pavilion Amusement park was torn down and years later replaced with a zip line. Once a year theres a pop music festival, then its an empty space. The entrance to myrtle at the end of 501 is crime ridden and drug infested on both sides. All just a stones throw from the police station. The money went to Market commons where theres lots to do and no parking. No one wants to go to the downtown between oak st and 3rd Avenue for fear of being asked for money or robbed. If i said something you disagree with look at the statistics on strong armed robbery in myrtle and where they are reported the most.
Clean up the drug crime and business will follow. Follow the lead of NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani when he cleaned up the area around Times Square and it turned into a major tourist draw with more Broadway shows and shopping. Business surged once he cleaned up the crime. Same thing in Myrtle Beach. It doesn't matter what infrastructure improvements are made unless the crime is also addressed. The environment has to be positive to draw people and businesses.
To revitalize the area, remove the homeless sleeping on the benches, beaches and beach access, nothing worse then walking on the beach at sunrise or sunset and having to walk through a gauntlet of homeless people. keep taking the sleazy hotels away. Add some kind of affordable housing for people who work in downtown. I know so many people that take a 2 hour commute from Conway to work here. 4 hours more they can spend with their family, parking passes should be free if you work in this downtown area. renewed every month or every 3 with a paystub proof of employment. Cops do a great job but the lack of qualified lifeguards is scary. how many have to die before you hire qualified Ocean lifeguards and not umbrella rental salespeople
