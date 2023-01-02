ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 10

Jimmyjoejakejohnson
2d ago

Let me tell you why theres no down town. The Pavilion Amusement park was torn down and years later replaced with a zip line. Once a year theres a pop music festival, then its an empty space. The entrance to myrtle at the end of 501 is crime ridden and drug infested on both sides. All just a stones throw from the police station. The money went to Market commons where theres lots to do and no parking. No one wants to go to the downtown between oak st and 3rd Avenue for fear of being asked for money or robbed. If i said something you disagree with look at the statistics on strong armed robbery in myrtle and where they are reported the most.

Reply(1)
14
Carolyn Ohms
2d ago

Clean up the drug crime and business will follow. Follow the lead of NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani when he cleaned up the area around Times Square and it turned into a major tourist draw with more Broadway shows and shopping. Business surged once he cleaned up the crime. Same thing in Myrtle Beach. It doesn't matter what infrastructure improvements are made unless the crime is also addressed. The environment has to be positive to draw people and businesses.

Reply
5
Carolyn Engel
2d ago

To revitalize the area, remove the homeless sleeping on the benches, beaches and beach access, nothing worse then walking on the beach at sunrise or sunset and having to walk through a gauntlet of homeless people. keep taking the sleazy hotels away. Add some kind of affordable housing for people who work in downtown. I know so many people that take a 2 hour commute from Conway to work here. 4 hours more they can spend with their family, parking passes should be free if you work in this downtown area. renewed every month or every 3 with a paystub proof of employment. Cops do a great job but the lack of qualified lifeguards is scary. how many have to die before you hire qualified Ocean lifeguards and not umbrella rental salespeople

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Myrtle Beach new 2-year parking decals for residents now available

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach announced the release of the new, two-year parking decals for residents* on Wednesday. The decals grant free parking at city-owned parking meters and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. They are valid for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31. Registration opened in October.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

New Myrtle Beach Oceanfront Hotel coming 2024

A new Myrtle Beach oceanfront hotel resort from Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated will be completed in 2024. The company purchased 16 acres of undeveloped property across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort. The oceanfront hotel will be located on the Owners Club Court near Damon’s Restaurant and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeach.com

The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach

It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

White shark spotted off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A white shark has spent the last week several miles off the Myrtle Beach coast, according to OCEARCH. The shark is named Jekyll, OCEARCH’s tracker shows. It is an 8-foot-4 juvenile-aged shark weighing 395 pounds. The most recent ping for Jekyll’s location was at 8 a.m. Tuesday. To follow Jekyll […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

How rezoning Waites Island makes way for new high-rise on the land

Waites Island is currently a scenic and conservation preserve located in Cherry Grove Beach, S.C. A Horry County Planning and Zoning meeting scheduled for this Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. may change that. The meeting will be held at the Horry County Courthouse located at 1301 2nd Ave...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive

According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

CCU study suggests another option for Georgetown's inner harbor silting issue

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Turning the page on a new year, but the same old problem for those who enjoy and rely upon Georgetown's working waterfront. Since 2006, the inner harbor has operated mostly without dredging according to local officials. Because of this, research has shown the western portion of the harbor is only 1-2 feet deep.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy