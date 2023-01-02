Read full article on original website
American Pickers Once Bought A Dodge A100 Hot Rod Truck And Only Frank Fritz Could Fit In It
If you happen to find yourself with some free time, a want for some new stuff, and a bit of cash to burn, antiquing is a great way to go. Driving around seeking out little hobby shops and full-on trinket warehouses to sift through is a fun way to spend recreational time. On the other hand, if you had enough passion for it, it could also be quite a lucrative career path. Just ask the folks on "American Pickers," who've found a way to turn digging through mountains of old stuff into a means of paying the bills.
American Pickers' Danielle Colby Had Some Serious Worries About Frank And Mike Being Out On The Road
"American Pickers" has been a constant on History for over a decade, and there are two very good reasons for its longevity. First, folks around the world continue to watch it, and two, there's a lot of old and dilapidated yet fascinating and historically significant stuff out there. After all these years, the "Pickers" team is still able to scrounge up a bunch of trinkets, tools, and artifacts worthy of their television cameras as well as the Antique Archaeology store inventory. Of course, to acquire such remarkable pieces, they don't just twiddle their thumbs and wait around for them to pop up.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
How Has 'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Been Doing After His Stroke? A Health Update
It's been a tough time for former American Pickers host Frank Fritz. After he was fired from the popular History Channel series in 2020, Frank suffered a debilitating stroke in July 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Has Frank made a full recovery since his stroke? Have his American Pickers co-stars...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Dolly Parton Once Joked She and Tammy Wynette Shopped at ‘Fifth and Park’ for Clothes: ‘That’s the Fifth Trailer in the Park’
Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette had similar tastes in clothes, Parton once said. She joked they both liked getting their clothes from "Fifth and Park," or the "fifth trailer in the park."
Loretta Lynn Had a Sweet 3-Word Reply When Dan Rather Offered Her a Clean ‘Hanky’
Loretta Lynn had a sweet three-word reply to journalist Dan Rather when he offered her a clean handkerchief for her runny nose during an interview.
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
‘Bonanza’: Michael Landon Was ‘Furious’ After Rumors Spread That Someone Tried to Kill Him
Michael Landon's agent during his 'Bonanza' years greatly angered Landon after being the catalyst for spreading an extremely damaging rumor.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe's Last-Ditch Plea REVEALED: TV Junkman Asks Frank Fritz To 'Return & Save The Show'
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is allegedly hopeful his old partner Frank Fritz will be open to making a comeback on History's antique-hunting reality show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned after insiders came forward with behind-the-scenes details.The pair had become a regular fixture on the hit series, serving as co-hosts since its debut in 2010. Fritz later revealed in July 2021 that he was released from the show and was no longer in contact with Wolfe amid their feud.Since then, Wolfe has made an impassioned, last-ditch plea to his old partner to "return and save American Pickers," well-placed show insiders claim....
The Harley Davidson Knucklehead American Pickers Bought For $20,000
Throughout time, humanity has proven particularly good at creating all kinds of stuff. Some of it is useful, some of it isn't, but no matter what, to at least one person, it's worth keeping around. However, as time goes on, some of these items are improved upon in some way, or they're rendered obsolete by an entirely different invention, resulting in them fading into obscurity. That's where the "American Pickers" team comes in. This group of experts loves the trinkets of yesteryear, and in many cases, they're willing to pay big money for them.
Dave Coulier Got To Utilize His Real-Life Love Of Hockey In Full House's Nice Guys Finish First Episode
When ABC launched its TGIF programming block in 1989, "Full House," about to begin its third season, became the brand's flagship series. With its G-rated portrayal of a dysfunctional family, "Full House" set the tone for other TGIF hits like "Family Matters" and "Step by Step." For fans, "Full House" was more than just a cheesy sitcom. It tackled real-life problems like grief, bullying, and disordered body image.
Dann Florek's Favorite Law & Order Episode Goes All The Way Back To The Very First Season
Dann Florek has spent a lot of time working in the "Law and Order" franchise. He played Captain Donald Cragen on the original "Law & Order" for Seasons 1-3 in the early '90s, and was later transferred over to the spin-off, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," where he continued playing the same role through the first 14 seasons of the show, with sporadic appearances after that. He's even appeared in a few episodes of "Law & Order: Organized Crime."
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Fans Are Thrilled To Finally See Echo's Character Growth In Season 2
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 2 has finally arrived, and the two-part premiere focuses a fair share of the spotlight on fan-favorite clone trooper Echo (Dee Bradley Baker). Picking up several months after the fall of Kamino at the end of Season 1, the show's sophomore outing sees the Batch still taking mercenary jobs from small-time underworld figure Cid (Rhea Perlman). However, their desire for a bigger payday takes them to Count Dooku's home planet of Serenno, where they battle with Imperial forces for a share of the late Sith's expansive war chest.
Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Underwater Vibranium Scene Looked So Real
As the closer of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the movies, director Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" had a lot on its plate. In addition to serving as a worthwhile follow-up to 2018's "Black Panther," honoring the memory of the late Chadwick Boseman, and setting up story elements that will likely become more important in the MCU's future, it had a story to tell. As Namor (Tenoch Huerta) threatens war with the surface and the people of Wakanda attempt to thwart his plan, other nefarious forces are at work on plans of their own.
Kaleidoscope's Intense Water Scenes Turned Rosaline Elbay Blue
For some streaming services, it may take some time into the new year to pop off with new programming. But Netflix dived headfirst into that arena by dropping the twisted "Kaleidoscope" on January 1. It's a heist series where a crew attempts to steal $7 billion, but a myriad of factors threaten to upend the operation.
Tyler, The Creator Divided Ridiculousness Fans With His Mr. Rochelle Character
"Ridiculousness" is the modern-day equivalent to what "America's Funniest Home Videos" was in the '90s. By crowd-sourcing its content from an unlimited supply of silly internet videos of people attempting ridiculous stunts and pranks, the MTV comedy series ensures that it will never run out of content, a fact seen clearly in its current count of 27 seasons across just 11 years.
The Rise And Fall Of The Kingkiller Chronicle Series Should Be A Lesson For All Fantasy Writers
Fans of "A Song of Ice and Fire," the fantasy series by George R.R. Martin (upon which "Game of Thrones" is based), know just how torturous it is to wait for a forthcoming book in a series when there's no release date in sight. That said, fans of the "The Kingkiller Chronicle" series might want to have a word with those desperate "ASOIAF" fans.
