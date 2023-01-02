Read full article on original website
An increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against real estate agents as home prices continue to fall across the US
These lawsuits are driven by "unhappy consumers" after having a negative emotional experience during a real estate transaction, an expert told Insider.
crypto-economy.com
Crypto Bank Silvergate Reports Major Asset Sell-Off to Deal with Market Meltdown
Just like other firms, the collapse of FTX greatly affected Silvergate as well. As per a recent update, the bank had to sell its assets at a lower cost to cover some major losses. These were later on used to cover approximately $8.1 billion in withdrawals. All crypto-related withdrawals experienced a decline of 68% in the fourth quarter of 2022. In an effort to satisfy the great number of withdrawals, Silvergate had to liquidate the debt it held on its balance sheet. The loss of approximately $718 million as a result of the bank selling its debt was far greater than its profit since 2013.
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Up 8% in 1 month, Will Bulls Sustain Momentum?
Although Bitcoin’s volatility and momentum dropped in the last half of the week, prices are firm at spot rates, looking at the performance of the previous few days. BTC is technically higher, swinging from the lower BB, looking at the BTCUSDT trends in the daily chart. Of note, bulls are building on the gains of December 20, rejecting attempts to push prices lower.
crypto-economy.com
Huobi to Axe 20% of Staff as Trading Volume Drops 23%
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi is reportedly planning to slash 20% of its workforce after reports of internal strife surfaced on social media. The trading volume of the exchange has also plunged 23% in the past 24 hours. The ongoing crypto bear market has already claimed several casualities over the past year....
crypto-economy.com
Galaxy Research: 2023 Will be a Hard Year in Terms of Venture Capital Investments
Galaxy Research recently released a report that stated that about $30 billion was invested in crypto and Web3 startups in 2022. Despite high-profile meltdowns and the FUD tsunami (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) that followed, the crypto venture capital world had a successful last year. Crypto researchers warn, however, that the funds may not be flowing as easily as they used to this year.
crypto-economy.com
Mina Protocol Gives an Update on Q4 Ecosystem Roadmap
Mina Protocol has recently shared an update of considerable development in Q4 of 2022. Among them included adding custom token support. The protocol stated that custom tokens are now available. Furthermore, they are fully supported by the current version of SnarkyJS and Berkley testnet. Apart from that, Mina Protocol also shared information regarding the testing of zkApps. The Berkley testnet has been up and running with no issues since September. However, it was recently updated in November. The zkIgnite, cohort 0, has managed to seek the interest of a greater number of developers. As a result of such an initiative, testing activity on the protocol is expected to grow considerably.
