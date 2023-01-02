Go back to 2002 , show the average car buyer a brand-new Mercedes S-Class, and they would be completely blown away. It would be like living in a Star Wars movie with its "self-driving" capabilities, lack of buttons, and wild surplus of OLED screens in the interior - not to mention the performance capabilities of something so massive, heavy and otherwise unconcerned with the very concept of sportiness. In the same way, older cars can be just as shocking to us, with their lack of gratuitous tech, comfort, and bare-bones styling. This Mercedes, or Puch, depending on how you look at it, is a perfect example. It's a 1992 G-Wagon in military spec with no creature comforts whatsoever, and it is currently for sale.

