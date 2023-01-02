Few cars stir emotion quite like a Maserati, and the MC12, the predecessor to the brilliant MC20, easily is one of the most collectible. This 2006 Maserati MC12 Versione Corse, on auction through Bonhams, might be one of the most exclusive Maserati cars around as it is one of only 12 ever built (serial number 003) for the public, with an additional prototype also seeing completion. We've previously seen "regular" MC12 supercars sell for scandalous sums, sometimes as high as $1.6 million, which means this rare and exclusive model should easily sail past that figure. What sets the Maserati MC12 Corse apart from the regular MC12 is its pure focus on track racing. This car was based on the MC12 GT1 race car, and the motorsport blood can clearly be seen and felt, from its wild aesthetics to its sparse cabin.

4 DAYS AGO