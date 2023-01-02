Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This C8 Chevy Corvette SUV Rendering Previews The Future Of The Corvette Brand
It is no secret Chevrolet is getting something ready to compete at a major scale with the new Corvette. When the C8 corvette debuted, it was obvious that the car was going to be incredibly competitive with rivals from Europe, and with the Z06 challenging the best from Italy, those predictions have rung true. The Corvette has long been judged by Europeans as a cheaply made sports car, but the newest model has proved that the version is seriously good. Now, word has spread that the model may be becoming its own brand, which could include a Corvette SUV. While some purists may scoff at the idea, this rendering has us hopeful.
insideevs.com
New Toyota Crossover Coupe Spied In Europe: Small SU EV Or New C-HR?
In December 2021, Toyota revealed more than a dozen electric vehicle concepts from the Toyota and Lexus brands as it pledged to spend up to $35 billion on its EV lineup through 2030. One of these EV concepts was dubbed the Small SU EV and was not part of the...
2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV
The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Ford Ranger: Performance, Price, And Photos
The 2023 Ford Ranger pickup has been a trusted companion for many years, providing reliable performance and impressive capabilities. Equipped with a powerful 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, this pickup can tackle just about any challenge that comes it's way. With a generous payload capacity (1,609 to 1,905 lbs), you'll have no problem carrying all the gear you need for your next adventure. Whether tackling rugged terrain or navigating crowded city streets, the Ranger is up to the task. So, if you're ready to conquer your next roadblock, choose the Ford Ranger as your trusty companion.
insideevs.com
Tesla Delivers Record-Setting 405,278 Cars In Q4 2022, 1.3 Million In All Of 2022
Tesla has just released its Q4 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here. At 405,278 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations and set a new all-time record for deliveries in a single quarter.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Carscoops
Guangzhou Auto Show Is Too Hot To Handle As Concept Burns On Show Floor
The Guangzhou Auto Show got off to a hot start as a concept caught on fire on the show floor. Details are limited, but Weibo is full of images and video of the incident which took place at the IAT display and destroyed a futuristic hatchback-like concept. According to Sino-Singapore...
insideevs.com
Rivian R1T 1-Year Owner Review: What To Expect After 13,000 miles
It’s been a little over a year since Rivian started customer deliveries of its all-electric R1T pickup truck at the end of 2021, and for the most part, things have gone smoothly for the American start-up EV maker. The R1T won MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year 2022 award, with...
insideevs.com
NIO Set New Electric Car Sales Record In December 2022
NIO continued to increase the production rate and global sales of electric vehicles in December, setting the second consecutive monthly record. The Chinese premium car brand reports that its total vehicle deliveries amounted to 15,815 last month, which is 51 percent more than a year ago, and over 1,600 units more than in November (14,178).
Toyota Boshoku to Exhibit at CES 2023
KARIYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Toyota Boshoku Corporation will exhibit at CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from January 5th (Thursday) to January 8th (Sunday), 2023. We have created new values as the “Interior Space Creator” by providing comfort, fun and convenience solutions based on the premise of safety and the environment. At the CES, we will feature vehicle interior space solutions for the MaaS market mated for autonomous technology in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005063/en/
insideevs.com
Tesla China Produces Model Y Body Every 40 Seconds Per Report
According to People's Daily, Tesla's incredibly efficient production practices at its Giga Shanghai electric vehicle factory in China makes it capable of cranking out a Model Y body-in-white in about 40 seconds on average. Tesla just recently upgraded the assembly lines at its factory in China, which worked to significantly...
insideevs.com
Tesla Mobile Supercharger Burns Down On New Year's Day
Tesla owners charging their vehicles on New Year's Day at a Supercharger station in Baker, California witnessed a mobile Supercharger burn to the ground. There's no word on what started the fire, but Electrek has reached out to the local fire department and is waiting for a response. These mobile...
MotorAuthority
2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate is final version of flagship GT
Aston Martin has a final version of its DBS Superleggera coming, and it's called the DBS 770 Ultimate. Just 499 examples of the front-engine, rear-wheel-drive GT will be built for worldwide sale, each generating a maximum 759 hp from the same twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 that in the stock DBS Superleggera makes 715 hp.
insideevs.com
E-Bike Company Heybike Unveils The Tyson Folding Electric Bicycle
Electric bike manufacturer Heybike is known for its compact, practical, and affordable electric bicycles. With comfort and utility in mind, the brand, who sources its products from China, is able to provide impressive models at attractive prices. The brand's newest innovation, a one-piece magnesium-framed e-bike called the Tyson, has just been unveiled and is set to make an appearance at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
Ultra-Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Race Car Appears For Sale
Few cars stir emotion quite like a Maserati, and the MC12, the predecessor to the brilliant MC20, easily is one of the most collectible. This 2006 Maserati MC12 Versione Corse, on auction through Bonhams, might be one of the most exclusive Maserati cars around as it is one of only 12 ever built (serial number 003) for the public, with an additional prototype also seeing completion. We've previously seen "regular" MC12 supercars sell for scandalous sums, sometimes as high as $1.6 million, which means this rare and exclusive model should easily sail past that figure. What sets the Maserati MC12 Corse apart from the regular MC12 is its pure focus on track racing. This car was based on the MC12 GT1 race car, and the motorsport blood can clearly be seen and felt, from its wild aesthetics to its sparse cabin.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi Technical Images Emerge
A few weeks after the Tesla Semi delivery event, an interesting set of technical images emerged, throwing a little bit more light on the electric truck. The images, shared by Tesla "data miner" green (@greentheonly), comes from the company's online Parts Catalog, and presents various subsystems of the vehicle. Let's...
insideevs.com
Chrysler Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator Previews Brand's First EV
If you were expecting Chrysler to rehash the Airflow Concept for CES 2023, you are in for a surprise. No, we still don't get to see what Chrysler's first EV will look like – at least on the outside. But we do get a glimpse at the automaker's future...
insideevs.com
New Tesla FSD Beta Update Will Allow Turning Off Steering Wheel Nags
A new update to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta feature is coming this January, as confirmed by CEO Elon Musk in a recent tweet. After several messages from FSD Beta users urging Musk to get rid of the steering wheel prompts while using the driver-assist system, the company’s CEO replied saying that the change is coming in an update scheduled for this month.
insideevs.com
US: Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV Sales Reached New Record In Q4 2022
Chevrolet had a pretty strong fourth quarter in the United States with 413,560 vehicle deliveries, which is over 43 percent more than a year ago. Also, the annual result is positive at 1,518,048 (up 5.6 percent year-over-year) - that was not the case for most of the year. However, the...
