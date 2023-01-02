Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Emergency crews respond to crash west of Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened in the area of Highway 275 and 538th Avenue. Several rescue units and LifeNet responded to the crash. The Madison County Sheriff's Office was investigating, with the...
norfolkneradio.com
5 injured, 1 taken by helicopter from accident near Meadow Grove
MEADOW GROVE - An accident west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including one who needed to be transported by helicopter. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Road.
News Channel Nebraska
One person injured in Howard County rollover crash
ST. PAUL, Neb. -- One person is recovering from injuries after a rollover crash in central Nebraska. St. Paul Volunteer Fire officials say it happened late Monday. EMT's responded to a one-vehicle accident where the driver and sole occupant had to be assisted out of their car. The driver was...
Kearney Hub
82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island
A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island. Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County
DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids
A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
norfolkneradio.com
Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting
A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
KSNB Local4
Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska agencies unveil Drive Sober results
KEARNEY, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Sheriff’s Office helped keep drunk drivers off the roads with its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Mobilization Selective Traffic Enforcement. The campaign was funded by a mini-grant from the Nebraska...
KSNB Local4
One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff's Office seeking suspect after reported theft at storage facility
COLUMBUS, Neb. – Authorities in eastern Nebraska are seeking help in locating a theft suspect. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at a storage unit facility west of Columbus. The suspect allegedly broke into a lockbox containing the payments for the storage units. According to...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk felon arrested after a year on the run
STANTON - A Norfolk resident is behind bars after being on the run for almost a year. Yesterday afternoon, Stanton County Sheriffs received information that a Norfolk citizen spotted 55-year-old Brad Tuttle exit a red vehicle and enter a business. He then left the area before Norfolk Police could arrive on scene. Stanton County Sheriffs took him into custody at a Norfolk residence later that day.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Madison County employee arrested for multiple charges following argument with juvenile
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a woman on multiple charges following an argument on Saturday. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a home on Saturday around 5:20 p.m. for a disturbance between an adult staff member from the Madison County Attorney's office and a juvenile female.
NebraskaTV
Woman arrested for church vandalism
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman was arrested at the scene following a church vandalism Friday. According to Grand Island Police (GIPD), officers were called just before 5 p.m. Friday to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street after someone reportedly threw a brick through a window. GIPD...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow follows ice early Tuesday morning in northeast Nebraska
WINSIDE, Neb. -- Icy rain and early-morning thunderstorms greeted rural Wayne County early Tuesday morning. Now that ice is being covered by mid-morning snow. While roads crews have yet to clean off many rural communities, several state NDOT vehicles were out late Monday night. Highway 35 between Wayne and Norfolk...
gifamilyradio.com
Fatal Accident In Hall Co.
On December 28, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m. Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department were detailed to the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County reference an injury accident. A preliminary investigation shows that Elaine Bishop (age 82) was westbound on Chapman Road....
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
News Channel Nebraska
Tri-Cities dodge worst of winter storm
KEARNEY, NE - Life is moving on in the Tri-Cities, just at a slower pace than typical. The most severe section of this week's winter storm missed the area. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for the region and predicted more than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Kearney and Grand Island. The cities did get a thin layer of ice but it was covered up by a couple inches of fluffy snow.
Comments / 0