Nance County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Emergency crews respond to crash west of Meadow Grove

MEADOW GROVE, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened in the area of Highway 275 and 538th Avenue. Several rescue units and LifeNet responded to the crash. The Madison County Sheriff's Office was investigating, with the...
MEADOW GROVE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

5 injured, 1 taken by helicopter from accident near Meadow Grove

MEADOW GROVE - An accident west of Meadow Grove Wednesday afternoon sent multiple people to the hospital, including one who needed to be transported by helicopter. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involved two vehicles and occurred near the intersection of Highway 275 and 538th Road.
MEADOW GROVE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in Howard County rollover crash

ST. PAUL, Neb. -- One person is recovering from injuries after a rollover crash in central Nebraska. St. Paul Volunteer Fire officials say it happened late Monday. EMT's responded to a one-vehicle accident where the driver and sole occupant had to be assisted out of their car. The driver was...
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island

A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island. Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol investigating deaths in Butler County

DAVID CITY - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home along North 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
NORFOLK, NE
1520 The Ticket

29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids

A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
CEDAR RAPIDS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting

A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
FREMONT, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings traffic stop leads to drug arrest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings woman is in trouble with the law after police located drugs in the vehicle she was in. Catrina Lopez, 41, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 800 block of West 2nd Street Tuesday afternoon. Hastings Police pulled over a vehicle...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska agencies unveil Drive Sober results

KEARNEY, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Sheriff’s Office helped keep drunk drivers off the roads with its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Mobilization Selective Traffic Enforcement. The campaign was funded by a mini-grant from the Nebraska...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in head-on collision on Hwy 14

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Fullerton. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Highway 14 near north 490th Street. Initial investigation shows that a...
FULLERTON, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk felon arrested after a year on the run

STANTON - A Norfolk resident is behind bars after being on the run for almost a year. Yesterday afternoon, Stanton County Sheriffs received information that a Norfolk citizen spotted 55-year-old Brad Tuttle exit a red vehicle and enter a business. He then left the area before Norfolk Police could arrive on scene. Stanton County Sheriffs took him into custody at a Norfolk residence later that day.
NORFOLK, NE
NebraskaTV

Woman arrested for church vandalism

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A woman was arrested at the scene following a church vandalism Friday. According to Grand Island Police (GIPD), officers were called just before 5 p.m. Friday to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on West State Street after someone reportedly threw a brick through a window. GIPD...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow follows ice early Tuesday morning in northeast Nebraska

WINSIDE, Neb. -- Icy rain and early-morning thunderstorms greeted rural Wayne County early Tuesday morning. Now that ice is being covered by mid-morning snow. While roads crews have yet to clean off many rural communities, several state NDOT vehicles were out late Monday night. Highway 35 between Wayne and Norfolk...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Fatal Accident In Hall Co.

On December 28, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m. Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department were detailed to the area of U.S. Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County reference an injury accident. A preliminary investigation shows that Elaine Bishop (age 82) was westbound on Chapman Road....
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska

KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Tri-Cities dodge worst of winter storm

KEARNEY, NE - Life is moving on in the Tri-Cities, just at a slower pace than typical. The most severe section of this week's winter storm missed the area. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for the region and predicted more than a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Kearney and Grand Island. The cities did get a thin layer of ice but it was covered up by a couple inches of fluffy snow.
KEARNEY, NE

