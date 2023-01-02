Read full article on original website
Related
Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan
Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office is ending and, unlike some Pennsylvania politicians, he is going out on a high note. Wolf will return to York County with the commonwealth’s finances in good shape, record low unemployment, huge investments in public education, and an absence of scandal. Despite often bitter relations with the Republican-controlled legislature […] The post Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Athan Koutsiouroumbas: How Kim Ward helped Pa. GOP hold Senate
This past midterm, Pennsylvania state Senate Republicans managed to meet electoral expectations while the remainder of the commonwealth’s GOP suffered stunning losses — many of them unanticipated. Why?. The story begins 99 weeks before Election Day, when state Senate Republicans elected Kim Ward as the legislative chamber’s majority...
abc27.com
Governor Tom Wolf announces more than $350,000 in funding for Franklin County business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier today on Jan. 4 the approval of more than $350,000 in funding to support business growth and job retention in Franklin County. The newly approved $354,742 in funding is being provided in the form of a new low-interest loan through...
Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term as Fetterman goes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kim Ward, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn in to office as the state’s newest U.S. senator. Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the...
local21news.com
Interim PA Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward sworn-in as interim Lieutenant Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania has a new interim Lieutenant Governor. Interim PA Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward was sworn-in as the acting Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon. This comes after former PA Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was sworn-in for his new role as a U.S. Senator on Tuesday.
John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator
WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was formally sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator on Tuesday. Fetterman, a Democrat from Allegheny County, received 51.25% of the vote in November’s general election to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz, who received 46.33%. More than 2.7 million votes were cast for Fetterman, about 40,000 votes […]
After month of Democrat-Republican sniping, the new Pa. House speaker is an independent
The monthlong drama in the Pennsylvania House over who would be the next speaker came to a conclusion Tuesday — with a surprise twist — when a Republican rose to nominate a Democrat for the position.
wisr680.com
New State Rep. Scialabba To Take Oath Monday
Butler County’s newest state representative will take the oath of office on Monday. Republican Stephenie Scialabba will be sworn-in at noon as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba takes over for longtime State Representative Daryl Metcalfe, who served the...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee
Welcome to the first Tuesday of 2023. At high noon today, incoming members of the state House and Senate will take the oath of office, officially kicking off the new, two-year legislative session. And while last November’s general election is squarely in the rearview mirror, that doesn’t mean the coming weeks and months are going […] The post The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Democrat voted Pennsylvania speaker, foiling GOP hopes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Democrat who promised to govern as an independent was elected speaker of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday on the strength of about a dozen GOP votes. Rep. Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote of 115-85 after Republicans were unable...
Pa. House control unclear ahead of chamber’s speaker vote
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the state House of Representatives hung in the balance Tuesday as Pennsylvania lawmakers, their families and supporters arrived at the state Capitol to be sworn in for the new two-year legislative session. State representatives must elect a speaker to serve as their chamber’s presiding officer, but the November […]
State College
Democrats and a Handful of Republicans Picked the Pennsylvania House’s New Speaker
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who has pushed for the creation of a civil window to bring lawsuits against abusers, was named presiding officer with 115 votes. All Democrats voted for Rozzi, as did 16 Republicans including those in leadership.
Special elections will be decisive in battle for long-term control of Pa. state House: Where do they stand?
They’re trying to elect a speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Tuesday, but the real answer to the battle for majority control of the state House could be little more than a month away. That’s because three special elections needed to fill vacancies in Allegheny County House districts...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
lehighvalleynews.com
Obscure rule lets Pennsylvania lawmakers hold two offices at the same time
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just weeks before he was scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator, Republican Jarrett Coleman reversed course and resigned from the Parkland School Board. State Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, opted to resign from the Parkland School Board. Most Pennsylvania elected officials can't hold...
Ambler Savings Bank President, CEO Roger Zacharia Named to Governor-Elect Shapiro’s Transition Advisory Committee
Roger Zacharia, newly named member of Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro's transition team. The Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers (PACB) congratulates Roger Zacharia, President and CEO of Ambler Savings Bank, on his appointment by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to the Transition Advisory Committee for Consumer Protection. Zacharia is the immediate past chair of...
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to Pennsylvania
( CNN ) - The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November gave up extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania so that he could face murder charges in Idaho.
State flags at half-staff for Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot
On Monday, a police chief in Pennsylvania was shot and killed while chasing a suspect and "made the ultimate sacrifice," according to officials. The incident occurred when Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire pursued a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation. The suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, had fled from a traffic stop the previous night. When confronted by Brackenridge police on Monday, he opened fire, killing Chief McIntire and...
wisr680.com
Political Analyst Weighs in on Shapiro’s First Term as Governor
A longtime Pennsylvania political analyst is weighing in on how Josh Shapiro will handle his first term as Governor. Dr. Terry Madonna is a Senior Fellow at Millersville University and he says that Shapiro enters the governorship with some of the most legislative experience the position has seen. Madonna also...
Comments / 5