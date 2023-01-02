ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 5

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan

Gov. Tom Wolf’s time in office is ending and, unlike some Pennsylvania politicians, he is going out on a high note. Wolf will return to York County with the commonwealth’s finances in good shape, record low unemployment, huge investments in public education, and an absence of scandal. Despite often bitter relations with the Republican-controlled legislature […] The post Let us now praise Tom Wolf, the political scientist who did good | Fletcher McClellan appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Athan Koutsiouroumbas: How Kim Ward helped Pa. GOP hold Senate

This past midterm, Pennsylvania state Senate Republicans managed to meet electoral expectations while the remainder of the commonwealth’s GOP suffered stunning losses — many of them unanticipated. Why?. The story begins 99 weeks before Election Day, when state Senate Republicans elected Kim Ward as the legislative chamber’s majority...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

John Fetterman sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Former Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was formally sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest U.S. Senator on Tuesday. Fetterman, a Democrat from Allegheny County, received 51.25% of the vote in November’s general election to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz, who received 46.33%. More than 2.7 million votes were cast for Fetterman, about 40,000 votes […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

New State Rep. Scialabba To Take Oath Monday

Butler County’s newest state representative will take the oath of office on Monday. Republican Stephenie Scialabba will be sworn-in at noon as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba takes over for longtime State Representative Daryl Metcalfe, who served the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee

Welcome to the first Tuesday of 2023. At high noon today, incoming members of the state House and Senate will take the oath of office, officially kicking off the new, two-year legislative session. And while last November’s general election is squarely in the rearview mirror, that doesn’t mean the coming weeks and months are going […] The post The Pa. Legislature returns: Three storylines to follow today | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa. House control unclear ahead of chamber’s speaker vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the state House of Representatives hung in the balance Tuesday as Pennsylvania lawmakers, their families and supporters arrived at the state Capitol to be sworn in for the new two-year legislative session. State representatives must elect a speaker to serve as their chamber’s presiding officer, but the November […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Democrats and a Handful of Republicans Picked the Pennsylvania House’s New Speaker

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together Tuesday to pick the chamber’s new speaker — but not the person most expected. State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who has pushed for the creation of a civil window to bring lawsuits against abusers, was named presiding officer with 115 votes. All Democrats voted for Rozzi, as did 16 Republicans including those in leadership.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Obscure rule lets Pennsylvania lawmakers hold two offices at the same time

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just weeks before he was scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator, Republican Jarrett Coleman reversed course and resigned from the Parkland School Board. State Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, opted to resign from the Parkland School Board. Most Pennsylvania elected officials can't hold...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Ambler Savings Bank President, CEO Roger Zacharia Named to Governor-Elect Shapiro’s Transition Advisory Committee

Roger Zacharia, newly named member of Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro's transition team. The Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers (PACB) congratulates Roger Zacharia, President and CEO of Ambler Savings Bank, on his appointment by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to the Transition Advisory Committee for Consumer Protection. Zacharia is the immediate past chair of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

State flags at half-staff for Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot

On Monday, a police chief in Pennsylvania was shot and killed while chasing a suspect and "made the ultimate sacrifice," according to officials. The incident occurred when Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire pursued a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation. The suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, had fled from a traffic stop the previous night. When confronted by Brackenridge police on Monday, he opened fire, killing Chief McIntire and...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
wisr680.com

Political Analyst Weighs in on Shapiro’s First Term as Governor

A longtime Pennsylvania political analyst is weighing in on how Josh Shapiro will handle his first term as Governor. Dr. Terry Madonna is a Senior Fellow at Millersville University and he says that Shapiro enters the governorship with some of the most legislative experience the position has seen. Madonna also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy