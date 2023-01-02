ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cruisefever.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals New Cruises for 2024/25 (Including Norwegian Viva)

Norwegian Cruise Line is allowing for bucket-list travelers to finally be able to mark their calendars for 2024 and 2025. Just in time for the holidays, Norwegian has revealed exciting itineraries to Europe, the Caribbean, and Alaska that set sail over the next couple of years. Along with the list...
TravelPulse

Carnival, Royal Caribbean to Appeal Massive Cuban Cruise Port Fines

Officials from the Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises announced plans to appeal a fine issued by a United States court related to the usage of a port in Havana confiscated by the Cuban government in 1960. According to Reuters.com, District Judge Beth Bloom said in a Miami court last...
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
cruisefever.net

New Cruise Ship’s Pool Deck Will Be Right on the Water

As cruise lines continue to build new cruise ships with features we haven’t seen before, a new cruise line is putting a pool deck down on deck 1 that will open directly on the water. Storylines, a new cruise line that is promising to offer luxury residential condos that...
cntraveler.com

The Most Pet-Friendly Airlines of 2023

Jet-setting pet parents know just how heartbreaking it feels to leave a beloved furry friend at home while traveling. Fortunately, there are many pet-friendly airlines that allow dogs, cats, birds, and a handful of other household animals to fly with you to your destination. Flying with pets requires a little...
HAWAII STATE
cntraveler.com

Invivo Air Will Now Take You Between New Zealand Wineries—With a Tasting Onboard

If settling into a flight with a glass of wine is your idea of traveling in style, the world's first-ever winery airline, Invivo Air, should be on your travel bucket list. The all-inclusive flight will include an eight-step wine tasting at 18,000 feet followed by an overnight stay. The first...
Variety

Sakamoto Ryuichi Providing Score for Kore-eda Hirokazu’s ‘Monster’ – Global Bulletin

SAKAMOTO SCORES AGAIN Celebrated composer Sakamoto Ryuichi (“The Last Emperor,” “Minamata”) has been tapped to provide the score of “Monster,” the previously announced upcoming film by Japan’s Kore-eda Hirokazu (“Shoplifters”). The film has been in post-production since November last year, but only now is the cast being unveiled. It includes Ando Sakura (“Shoplifters”,) Nagayama Eita (“Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai”) and Tanaka Yuko (“Backwater”). Two children actors Kurokawa Soya and Hiiragi Hinataare were also revealed. The film, handled jointly by Toho and Gaga, is set for a June 2, 2023 release, making it a favorite for selection at the Cannes festival...

