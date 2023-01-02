Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
"I Don’t Have A Drinking Problem. Other People Have A Problem With Drinking." Nervous System Expert Masha Kay Weighs InBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
cruisefever.net
Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals New Cruises for 2024/25 (Including Norwegian Viva)
Norwegian Cruise Line is allowing for bucket-list travelers to finally be able to mark their calendars for 2024 and 2025. Just in time for the holidays, Norwegian has revealed exciting itineraries to Europe, the Caribbean, and Alaska that set sail over the next couple of years. Along with the list...
TravelPulse
Carnival, Royal Caribbean to Appeal Massive Cuban Cruise Port Fines
Officials from the Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises announced plans to appeal a fine issued by a United States court related to the usage of a port in Havana confiscated by the Cuban government in 1960. According to Reuters.com, District Judge Beth Bloom said in a Miami court last...
These are the 13 best amenities aboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship with a zip line, 3 water slides, and a park
Royal Caribbean's new 9,300-person cruise ship is packed with amenities that could entertain any family.
My $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas wasn't impressive despite being on the world's largest cruise ship
The Wonder of the Seas was one of 2022's most highly anticipated cruise ships but I wasn't as wowed by my stateroom as I was the rest of the ship.
How to Get a Free Royal Caribbean Cruise (Really)
People on cruise ships often talk about what they paid for their trips because prices can vary a lot based on how and when they book. Some people pay less, some pay more, but there's always someone -- usually a lot of people -- surprised when I chime in. "I...
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
After 23 Royal Caribbean Cruises, Here's What I Pack (and What I Leave Home)
When you forget to pack something at a land-based hotel you have a few options. There might be a pricey replacement in the gift shop, or you could drive (or Uber) to any store you want. In some cases, assuming you don't need it immediately you can even have Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report deliver the item to your room (well, the front desk.)
How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship
This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...
cruisefever.net
New Cruise Ship’s Pool Deck Will Be Right on the Water
As cruise lines continue to build new cruise ships with features we haven’t seen before, a new cruise line is putting a pool deck down on deck 1 that will open directly on the water. Storylines, a new cruise line that is promising to offer luxury residential condos that...
What Does the Highest-Rated Luxury Cruise Line’s Trip to Alaska Cost?
U.S. News and World Report Travel ranks Viking Ocean Cruises as the country's No. 1 luxury cruise line, and if you dream of touring Alaska in style, you can explore America's last frontier like...
Video of Cruise Diners Sailing Through Rough Seas Makes Us Want a 'Dramamine'
Talk about getting your sea legs!
On This Mediterranean Cruise There's No Need to Leave the Ship for an Unforgettable Culinary Experience
Eat, drink, and cook your way from Italy to Istanbul aboard Oceania’s Riviera.
Video Tour of Cozy Cabin on 'Viking River Cruise' Is Too Cute
The balcony is the best part of the room.
View From Cruise Ship Balcony in Norway Is Right Out of a Fairy Tale
It doesn't get more magical than this.
World
Migrants from northern Africa make dangerous trek through Spain’s Canary Islands
Senegalese teenager Mohammed Mandijj had already been on the road for nearly a year before setting sail from from Western Sahara to Spain several months ago. He was one of 47 passsengers on a boat that night. Although he said that he feared for his life, he put his fate in God’s hands.
World Traveler Explains Key Differences Between River and Ocean Cruises
They both have their appeal with different crowds.
Cruise lines to appeal U.S court's big award to owner of Havana dock
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp (CCL.N) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL.N) on Tuesday said they would appeal a U.S. court ruling ordering them and two other cruise operators to pay $110 million each in damages for use of a port that Cuba's government confiscated in 1960.
cntraveler.com
The Most Pet-Friendly Airlines of 2023
Jet-setting pet parents know just how heartbreaking it feels to leave a beloved furry friend at home while traveling. Fortunately, there are many pet-friendly airlines that allow dogs, cats, birds, and a handful of other household animals to fly with you to your destination. Flying with pets requires a little...
cntraveler.com
Invivo Air Will Now Take You Between New Zealand Wineries—With a Tasting Onboard
If settling into a flight with a glass of wine is your idea of traveling in style, the world's first-ever winery airline, Invivo Air, should be on your travel bucket list. The all-inclusive flight will include an eight-step wine tasting at 18,000 feet followed by an overnight stay. The first...
