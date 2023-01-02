Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device from Cedar Rapids alley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police and a hazardous devices unit say they removed an improvised explosive device from an alley in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. Police said they received a report about a suspicious device in the alley in the 1700 block of Park Avenue Southeast. The Cedar Rapids...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police say “weapons incident” now categorized as a stabbing death
After releasing minimal information about an incident Monday night, Cedar Rapids Police have identified the victim of a stabbing. One person was taken to the hospital after what authorities originally called a “weapons incident” at the Cambridge Townhouses on the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast. Police...
1650thefan.com
Arrest Made in Waterloo Shooting
Waterloo Police made an arrest after a shooting at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club early Saturday morning. Oshea Wright is accused of being one of the people who opened fire outside the club just after midnight– after multiple officers identified him on scene. Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, but are expected to recover. Police say Wright was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and was brought up multiple times in the shooting investigation. Wright has not been formally charged with the shooting at the club.
KCRG.com
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Updated: 9...
KCJJ
Iowa City man reportedly took money from register after being told he was being terminated
An Iowa City man who was told he was being let go from his job at a downtown restaurant allegedly tried to take money from the register on his way out. At approximately 11pm Tuesday, 29-year-old Jarvarise Harper of Westside Drive was at Panchero’s Mexican Grill on South Clinton Street when he was told he was being let go. Harper reportedly left the store, but returned. Police say he opened the cash register and took money out of the drawer.
KCRG.com
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police say one dead after ‘weapons incident’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said one person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a “weapons incident” at Cambridge townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Police said 29-year-old Devonna Walker was suffering from a stab wound. She...
kwayradio.com
Man Who Committed Suicide May Have Been Murderer
Investigators believe that a man that committed suicide in Waterloo may have been responsible for a double murder near Moab, Utah, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. In August of 2021 Kylen Schulte and her wife, 38 year old Crystal Turner were found dead at a remote mountainside campsite. Turner’s coworker at a McDonald’s was a man named Adam Pinkusiewicz, who, following the murders, left town and failed to pick up his last paycheck. Investigators say he had been confrontational with his fellow employees before the murders. Pinkusiewicz made his way to Waterloo to see his boyfriend. Despite his family reporting that he was in a good place mentally in Waterloo, he committed suicide at the Motel 6 on LaPorte Road.
29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids
A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged after reported continual violation of no-contact order
A North Liberty man was taken into custody after a reported weeks-long harassment of the person who has a no-contact order against him. Police say 53-year-old Rovon Heller of Alder Drive has been texting and showing up at the victim’s home in spite of the active no-contact order. The victim claims Heller’s behavior has been going on for several weeks, and a police officer was on scene when he texted the victim Sunday night. Other deputies who responded to the victim’s past complaints have also witnessed texts coming in while they were at the victim’s residence.
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of fighting three Iowa City officers
A Shelter House resident was taken into custody Friday night after getting involved in an altercation with Iowa City officers. The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 at the Emergency Shelter on Southgate Avenue. Officers were responding to a call when 33-year-old Jerry Dale allegedly became argumentative and stepped in the officers’ way. He then reportedly began to fight the three officers on scene, resulting in him being physically restrained and detained.
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly assaulting mother of his child
A North Liberty man who allegedly assaulted the mother of their shared child has been taken into custody. The incident reportedly occurred at around 4am on New Year’s Day at 26-year-old Terry Green’s West Penn Street residence. According to police, he slapped the woman across the face twice, dragged her down the stairs and throughout the house by her hair, and punched her repeatedly on the leg. Green also allegedly told the woman that he hated her and that she was lucky he didn’t re-arrange her face like he wanted to.
KCJJ
Suspect in attempted murder of Cedar Rapids officers wants change of venue
A Cedar Rapids man involved in an exchange of gunfire with Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. Just before 4 am July 30th, officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson of Cedar Rapids reportedly brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and officers Matthew Jenatscheck and Blair Klostermann.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman reportedly gave false name during traffic stop
An Iowa City woman reportedly gave a false name during a traffic stop in order to keep from being arrested for driving while revoked and being picked up on a controlled substance violation warrant. According to the arrest report, 44-year-old Lashena Robinson of Shelter House was stopped near the intersection...
kciiradio.com
Gish to Lead Victim Services at Iowa Attorney General’s Office
On Friday, Iowa Attorney General-elect Brenna Bird announced the hiring of Washington County Attorney John Gish as Assistant Attorney General for Victim Services. Gish will lead the office that administers funding, training, advocacy, outreach, and coordination of victim services and victim support throughout Iowa. In a press release, Gish states, “I am honored to have this opportunity to bring my fight for crime victims to the state level. As Washington County Attorney, I made it the office’s mission to focus on victims when considering what is just. I will bring that same passion to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to ensure everything the Victim Services office is doing does the most for survivors of crime.” Gish’s last day in office has not been announced. The Washington County Board of Supervisors will have to decide whether to appoint a replacement county attorney or set a special election.
Man Takes His Own Life After Traffic Stop Near Farley, IA on Monday
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sherriff's Department, a man took his own life after being stopped by police around 11:30 p m Monday, January 2nd. The release states the Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle near Highway 20 and Sullivan Rd just before 11:30 pm . They were assisted on the stop by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle.
Criticism by Public University Professor Isn't "Under Color of Law," Can't Be Unconstitutional Retaliation
From today's Eighth Circuit decision in Brown v. Linder, written by Judge Raymond Gruender and joined by Judges James Loken and Steven Grasz:. James Brown and Marc Linder both work for the State of Iowa. Brown is a urologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics; Linder is a professor at the University of Iowa College of Law. After Linder criticized Brown's expert testimony in a case unrelated to this one, Brown sued Linder under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, alleging that Linder retaliated against him for engaging in constitutionally protected speech….
KCRG.com
Two facing second drug-related arrest in three months, also charged with child endangerment
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people from Maynard were arrested and charged after law enforcement executed a second drug-related search warrant at their home in the span of three months. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Karylann Lewin and 37-year-old Jaron Evans were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession...
superhits106.com
Man Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Traffic Stop
Authorities say a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. The Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30pm near U.S. Highway 20 and Sullivan Road. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, as officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. The driver, a 29-year-old man, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A release states that officers rendered aid and requested medical assistance. Dyersville EMS responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.
KCJJ
Coralville man found with marijuana allegedly tried to bring contraband into county jail
A Coralville man who was wanted on drug warrants was allegedly found possessing marijuana by officers, and then tried to smuggle additional product into the Johnson County Jail. Officers stopped 24-year-old David Jenkins of 9th Street at approximately 8pm Friday on the 1400 block of the Coralville Strip. Upon contact,...
Comments / 0