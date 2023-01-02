ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Monday Morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:11am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports, Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon and the Chiefs, overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Broncos. 27-24. Isaiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs, who beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC Number one seed and lone post-season by Kansas City began the day tied with Buffalo for the AFC West for the best record.
Sports Headlines for Tuesday

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills said in a statement: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
🏈 Damar Hamlin was resuscitated twice after collapse

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest when he collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Bengals. A national TV audience saw medics performing CPR on the field and an automatic external defibrillator (AED)...
