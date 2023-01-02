HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:11am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports, Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon and the Chiefs, overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Broncos. 27-24. Isaiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs, who beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC Number one seed and lone post-season by Kansas City began the day tied with Buffalo for the AFC West for the best record.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO