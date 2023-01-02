Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Don't expect Peyton Manning to become the Broncos' next head coach
After firing Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos will be seeking a new head coach this offseason. Some of the top potential candidates are Dan Quinn (who was a finalist for the job last year), Sean Payton (but it would take a trade to acquire him) and Jim Harbaugh (who has a Stanford connection to Broncos minority owner Condoleeza Rice).
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Monday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:11am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports, Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon and the Chiefs, overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Broncos. 27-24. Isaiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs, who beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC Number one seed and lone post-season by Kansas City began the day tied with Buffalo for the AFC West for the best record.
Broncos will make NFL history if they lose to Chargers by one score
Sometimes it’s just not your year. The Denver Broncos have placed 26 players on injured reserve this season, the second-highest total in the NFL (the Tennessee Titans have had 34 players on IR). The bad luck doesn’t stop there. The Broncos have lost nine (yes, nine) one-score games...
Sports Headlines for Tuesday
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo’s pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills said in a statement: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
🏈 Damar Hamlin was resuscitated twice after collapse
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest when he collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Bengals. A national TV audience saw medics performing CPR on the field and an automatic external defibrillator (AED)...
9News
Broncos players react to Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsing, criticize Skip Bayless
DENVER — Many Denver Broncos went to social media to offer support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamiln, who was taken to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As of Tuesday morning, Hamlin was in critical condition after he was...
Yardbarker
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction, pick, odds: Can Denver close out season on a high note?
The Los Angeles Chargers will look for win number 11 in Week 18. After this one, they'll travel to Denver to take on a Broncos team heading home. Meanwhile, the Chargers have already clinched a Wild Card berth and will move on to the playoffs regardless if they win or lose.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0