Related
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!
Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
Dollar holds losses as Fed minutes fail to surprise
The U.S. dollar held at lower levels on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting offered no surprises or new information about the size of its expected rate hike in February. The Fed hiked rates by 50 basis points last month and Fed officials agreed a slower pace...
Global economic forecast for 2023? A stormy start followed by a ray of hope
Investors should brace for another turbulent year in the financial markets, economists have warned as central banks fight inflation, China reopens its economy after Covid-19 restrictions and the Ukraine war pushes the global economy towards recession. The first half of the new year is likely to be choppy, according to...
Stimulus check 2023: Who will receive up to $3,000 like in 2022?
There have been numerous inquiries surrounding the distribution of stimulus check to Americans. In May of 2021, the Internal Revenue Service reported sending 167 million stimulus payments totaling around $391 billion. Stimulus Check 2023. In April 2020, the first batch of stimulus check payments was released, with eligible tax-paying adults...
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
European shares rise on Big Pharma boost, German inflation slows
Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, with large-cap pharmaceutical companies boosting the main STOXX 600 index, while the region's largest economy, Germany, saw a slowdown in inflation for a second month in a row in December.
Economists, banks predict a recession in 2023
(The Center Square) – At least one-third of the world will be in a recession this year, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva says. Her prediction comes as a majority of economists at large U.S. financial institutions said a recession was likely in several newly published reports. “We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession,” Georgieva told CBS News' “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “Even in...
As investors shift focus from inflation to growth, Club stocks with China exposure stand to gain
As we kick off 2023, Wall Street appears to be shifting its focus from inflation to growth. Investors apparently believe the Federal Reserve has inflation under control after dramatically raising interest rates throughout last year. Now, those higher rates are fueling fears of a recession in the U.S.
Record 13.3% UK food inflation raises fears of ‘another difficult year’
UK food price rises soared to a record rate in December, figures show, as retail industry bosses warned that high inflation would continue in 2023 amid the fallout from surging energy bills. Annual food inflation jumped to 13.3% in December, up from 12.4% in November, according to the latest monthly...
Muted Start With The FTSE 100 As Global Growth Worries Reign And UK Strikes Erupt
Muted start with the FTSE 100 set to edge slightly higher, while Germany’s DAX set to trade lower. Waves of covid infections in China held back business activity in December. Optimism rises despite infections, helping lift oil, with Brent crude above $86 a barrel. Fresh industrial action erupts, forcing...
Inflation declined to 5.5% in November, according to key gauge watched by Fed
Inflation fell once again to a 5.5% annual rate in November, as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve.
German inflation slows in December on one-off energy payment
BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - German inflation eased for a second month in a row in December due to falling energy prices and the government's one-off payment of household energy bills, coming in below expectations even as analysts warn that a continued slowdown is not a given.
President Xi Jinping claims China economy increased; Citizens try to return to normal activity despite COVID-19’s effect
President Xi Jinping said that the GDP of China expanded by at least 4.4% in 2022, which was far higher than many economists had anticipated. But in the next months, the COVID-19 wave might limit expansion. Xi stated in a televised speech on New Year’s Eve on Saturday that China’s...
