Blogging Big Blue

Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!

Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
CNBC

Dollar holds losses as Fed minutes fail to surprise

The U.S. dollar held at lower levels on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting offered no surprises or new information about the size of its expected rate hike in February. The Fed hiked rates by 50 basis points last month and Fed officials agreed a slower pace...
The Guardian

Global economic forecast for 2023? A stormy start followed by a ray of hope

Investors should brace for another turbulent year in the financial markets, economists have warned as central banks fight inflation, China reopens its economy after Covid-19 restrictions and the Ukraine war pushes the global economy towards recession. The first half of the new year is likely to be choppy, according to...
The Center Square

Economists, banks predict a recession in 2023

(The Center Square) – At least one-third of the world will be in a recession this year, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva says. Her prediction comes as a majority of economists at large U.S. financial institutions said a recession was likely in several newly published reports. “We expect one-third of the world economy to be in recession,” Georgieva told CBS News' “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “Even in...
ValueWalk

Muted Start With The FTSE 100 As Global Growth Worries Reign And UK Strikes Erupt

Muted start with the FTSE 100 set to edge slightly higher, while Germany’s DAX set to trade lower. Waves of covid infections in China held back business activity in December. Optimism rises despite infections, helping lift oil, with Brent crude above $86 a barrel. Fresh industrial action erupts, forcing...
Reuters

German inflation slows in December on one-off energy payment

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - German inflation eased for a second month in a row in December due to falling energy prices and the government's one-off payment of household energy bills, coming in below expectations even as analysts warn that a continued slowdown is not a given.
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

