META, Sekisui Chemical to collaborate to enhance 5G and 6G networks

December 28, 2022 / ACCESSWIRE / HALIFAX, N.S. Developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, Meta Materials Inc. (the Company or META®) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) recently announced that the Company will be showcasing a number of technologies at CES 2023 that highlight international partnerships in the areas of 5G Communications, Augmented Reality Eyewear, and Li-ion Battery Components.

The performance and coverage of the current 5G and upcoming 6G networks are being improved by a partnership between META and Sekisui Chemical.

META, Sekisui Chemical’s Partnership

For its NANOWEB® 5G Reflector solution, which can passively reflect and redirect high-speed signals at design-specific angles to increase signal propagation and aid in eliminating dead spots without requiring any power or a network connection, META received a Lux Innovator of the Year Award.

It is made of flexible, translucent conductive material and can be used to route signals on building exterior and interior surfaces, enhancing outdoor and inside coverage without detracting from the aesthetics of the urban environment.

Covestro, a supplier of essential photosensitive raw materials used in holographic applications and augmented reality (AR) eyewear, and META collaborate closely. To create the ARfusion® platform technology for smart augmented reality eyewear, META purchased the assets and intellectual property of Swiss lens manufacturer Interglass.

It offers AR wearable developers a platform for easily integrating smart technologies into thin, lightweight prescription glasses by combining precision cast lens production processes with functional metamaterials and volume holograms.

META and PPG are working together to create a dynamic dimming capability using PPG electrochromic gels, META’s ARfusion® technology, and NANOWEB® transparent conductive film.

5G And 6G Networks

In NANOWEB® OEM evaluation kits, the company will showcase electrochromic lenses at CES. Dynamic dimming increases AR eyewear performance and battery life and makes it possible to see the AR display well in bright surroundings.

Through the invention, design, development, and production of functional, high-performance, sustainable materials, systems, and components, META® achieves previously unachievable performance across a variety of applications.

The ability to deliver ground-breaking products to its clients in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy is made possible by extensive technology platforms.

Governmental documents, money, and brand authentication are all protected against counterfeiting via nano-optic metamaterial technology. Numerous accolades have been bestowed to the individual, including the title of Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. www.metamaterial.com has further information.

