ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

META, Sekisui Chemical to collaborate to enhance 5G and 6G networks

By Madz, No Comments
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ad26_0k0sUAy600
December 28, 2022 / ACCESSWIRE / HALIFAX, N.S. Developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, Meta Materials Inc. (the Company or META®) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) recently announced that the Company will be showcasing a number of technologies at CES 2023 that highlight international partnerships in the areas of 5G Communications, Augmented Reality Eyewear, and Li-ion Battery Components.

META Materials Inc. recently announced that the company will be showcasing a number of technologies at CES 2023 that highlight international partnerships in the areas of 5G Communications, Augmented Reality Eyewear, and Li-ion Battery Components.

The performance and coverage of the current 5G and upcoming 6G networks are being improved by a partnership between META and Sekisui Chemical.

META, Sekisui Chemical’s Partnership

For its NANOWEB® 5G Reflector solution, which can passively reflect and redirect high-speed signals at design-specific angles to increase signal propagation and aid in eliminating dead spots without requiring any power or a network connection, META received a Lux Innovator of the Year Award.

It is made of flexible, translucent conductive material and can be used to route signals on building exterior and interior surfaces, enhancing outdoor and inside coverage without detracting from the aesthetics of the urban environment.

Covestro, a supplier of essential photosensitive raw materials used in holographic applications and augmented reality (AR) eyewear, and META collaborate closely. To create the ARfusion® platform technology for smart augmented reality eyewear, META purchased the assets and intellectual property of Swiss lens manufacturer Interglass.

It offers AR wearable developers a platform for easily integrating smart technologies into thin, lightweight prescription glasses by combining precision cast lens production processes with functional metamaterials and volume holograms.

META and PPG are working together to create a dynamic dimming capability using PPG electrochromic gels, META’s ARfusion® technology, and NANOWEB® transparent conductive film.

Read more: New Year’s resolution 2023: Here are some promising ideas to improve your mental health!

5G And 6G Networks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THfS6_0k0sUAy600
December 28, 2022 / ACCESSWIRE / HALIFAX, N.S. Developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, Meta Materials Inc. (the Company or META®) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) recently announced that the Company will be showcasing a number of technologies at CES 2023 that highlight international partnerships in the areas of 5G Communications, Augmented Reality Eyewear, and Li-ion Battery Components.

In NANOWEB® OEM evaluation kits, the company will showcase electrochromic lenses at CES. Dynamic dimming increases AR eyewear performance and battery life and makes it possible to see the AR display well in bright surroundings.

Through the invention, design, development, and production of functional, high-performance, sustainable materials, systems, and components, META® achieves previously unachievable performance across a variety of applications.

The ability to deliver ground-breaking products to its clients in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy is made possible by extensive technology platforms.

Governmental documents, money, and brand authentication are all protected against counterfeiting via nano-optic metamaterial technology. Numerous accolades have been bestowed to the individual, including the title of Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. www.metamaterial.com has further information.

Read more: China dispenses Pfizer’s Paxlovid medicine for COVID-19 treatment amid significant surge in cases

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Anritsu Intros ML Software to Optimize 5G UE mmWave 3D EIS Scan Test Times

Anritsu Company introduces the Equivalent Isotropic Sensitivity – Cumulative Distribution Function (EIS-CDF) Optimization Using Machine Learning MX800010A-026 software option for its Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A. This uses machine learning to optimize 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) 3D EIS Scan (EIS-CDF) test times. With the machine learning software installed, the...
CNET

LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV Puts All Other TVs to Shame

I've been covering TVs at CES for years and it takes a lot to surprise me. Yes I've seen some crazy screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but early versions and prototypes prepared me for those. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
CNET

CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More

Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
Blogging Big Blue

Crypto: Stablecoins to surpass all card networks globally by 2023

The crypto market is exploding, and the number of digital asset transactions is increasing at an exponential rate. A recent report by Juniper Research indicates that. Stablecoins: A new beginning for the crypto economy is the title of the research firm’s most recent publication on cryptocurrency and blockchain. Crypto...
Woonsocket Call

Quectel Announces Ultra-Compact LTE Cat.1 bis Module to Address Mid-Range IoT Applications

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the launch of the latest addition to its LTE module portfolio, the industrial grade EG800Q-EU LTE Cat.1 bis wireless communication module. An ultra-compact module in LGA form factor, the EG800Q-EU offers greater flexibility in IoT designs and enables a wider range of IoT use cases, particularly for size sensitive applications.
TechCrunch

Samsung’s new wireless charger has a smart home hub built-in

Matter is, of course, the big buzz word of this year’s show, and the new hub supports the standard, naturally, letting users integrate a broad range of different products from a broad range of different companies – thermostats, lights, plugs, etc. From there, you can automate different tasks, using Samsung’s SmartThings.
Blogging Big Blue

Cryptocurrency: China gets ready to introduce NFT marketplace

China, which is notorious for its severely restrictive stance towards the cryptocurrency industry, is taking baby moves toward researching the digital assets industry. China is preparing to build an official, state-backed NFT marketplace, which would allow Chinese NFT traders to dabble in the space under government supervision. China’s NFT Marketplace...
cioreview.com

Spectrum Networks delivers world’s first Next Generation lighting and wireless connectivity solution

FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: Spectrum Networks delivers world’s first Next Generation lighting and wireless connectivity solution to a major aerospace subcontractor for evaluation. The Spectrum Networks GiGALUX222™ system consists of both Laser LiFi™ & FAR-UVC sanitization capabilities, and will be installed on a modified Boeing aircraft for testing and evaluation purposes in Q1 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

HARMAN Expands Ready Care Product with New Life-Saving Features to Enhance Safety and Well-being on the Road

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- CES 2023 –HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, today announced new features for HARMAN Ready Care, the industry’s first closed-loop interior sensing and tailored interventions product that measures a driver’s eye activity, cognitive load and vital signs to determine the level of focus and attention on the road ahead. Using neuroscience, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Ready Care classifies a driver’s behavior into a focused versus distracted state and initiates a personalized in-cabin response to help mitigate dangerous driving situations, such as stress, anxiety, distraction and drowsiness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005429/en/ HARMAN Ready Care (Photo: Business Wire)
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy