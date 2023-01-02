ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT

The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report

The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
forkast.news

MoneyGram seeks to seal parts of its filings in the XRP lawsuit between Ripple, SEC

MoneyGram International Inc., a cross-border payments firm, has requested the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday to seal certain portions of summary judgment materials in Ripple Labs’ ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fast facts. MoneyGram said by sealing...
blockchain.news

Hong Kong Brokers Seek SFC Clearance Before Virtual Asset Trading Law

Companies that offer financial services in Hong Kong are reportedly already undertaking the preliminary preparations necessary to offer their goods and services to individual retail investors, as reported by the regional media. It has been asserted that brokers and fund managers in the region have made inquiries about the essential...
CoinTelegraph

Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework

The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator. The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double...
forkast.news

Indonesia to set up crypto stock exchange this year: report

Indonesia plans to set up a crypto stock exchange in 2023, ahead of moving regulatory powers to securities authorities from a commodities jurisdiction, according to a Bloomberg report. Fast facts. Currently, Indonesia’s Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency, also known as Bappebti, regulates crypto trading in the Southeast Asian nation.
forkast.news

Binance declines comment on speculation it may buy South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, declined to comment on reports in local media that it is in late stage talks to acquire South Korean digital asset exchange GOPAX. Fast facts. Binance is seeking to buy a 41.2% stake in GOPAX from founder and largest shareholder Lee Jun-haeng and...
AOL Corp

How Safe Is It To Store Crypto on Exchanges? What To Know Amid FTX Collapse

Undoubtedly, cryptocurrency is not the safest investment to make. Aside from extreme volatility risks and loose regulations, there are thousands of tokens with questionable use cases. Although not the safest, you might think crypto would at least be trustworthy, but that is not always the case, either. Learn: 5 Things...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement

The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...

