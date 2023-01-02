Read full article on original website
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
India’s Central Bank Chief: Cryptocurrencies Will Cause Next Financial Crisis if They’re Not Banned
The governor of India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has warned that the next financial crisis will come from cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and ether. The central bank chief added that cryptocurrencies pose “huge inherent risks” to India’s macroeconomic and financial stability. Indian Central...
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
Regulators in the Bahamas back their estimate on $3.5 billion in seized FTX crypto assets, saying the exchange's counter-claim of $296 million is due to 'incomplete information'
Regulators in the Bahamas on Monday pushed back against FTX's claim that the seized crypto was worth just $296 million.
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
One Crypto Giant Is the Clear Winner of 2022 Amid Waves of Bankruptcies and Layoffs: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at crypto insights firm Arcane Research says one titan of the industry is the “clear winner” of last year, standing tall among a sea of bankruptcies and collapses. Senior Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde says Binance is the winner of crypto exchanges in 2022 regardless of...
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus (AIR.PA) had started "exploratory talks" to take a minority share in the firm's cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources.
MoneyGram seeks to seal parts of its filings in the XRP lawsuit between Ripple, SEC
MoneyGram International Inc., a cross-border payments firm, has requested the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday to seal certain portions of summary judgment materials in Ripple Labs’ ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fast facts. MoneyGram said by sealing...
Hong Kong Brokers Seek SFC Clearance Before Virtual Asset Trading Law
Companies that offer financial services in Hong Kong are reportedly already undertaking the preliminary preparations necessary to offer their goods and services to individual retail investors, as reported by the regional media. It has been asserted that brokers and fund managers in the region have made inquiries about the essential...
Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework
The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator. The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double...
China securities regulator to check brokers' financing needs after Huatai share plan
SHANGHAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said it would fully check securities firms' financing needs after Huatai Securities Co Ltd (601688.SS), proposed a share placement plan that would be one of the biggest in China's brokerage industry.
Indonesia to set up crypto stock exchange this year: report
Indonesia plans to set up a crypto stock exchange in 2023, ahead of moving regulatory powers to securities authorities from a commodities jurisdiction, according to a Bloomberg report. Fast facts. Currently, Indonesia’s Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency, also known as Bappebti, regulates crypto trading in the Southeast Asian nation.
Binance declines comment on speculation it may buy South Korean crypto exchange GOPAX
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, declined to comment on reports in local media that it is in late stage talks to acquire South Korean digital asset exchange GOPAX. Fast facts. Binance is seeking to buy a 41.2% stake in GOPAX from founder and largest shareholder Lee Jun-haeng and...
How Safe Is It To Store Crypto on Exchanges? What To Know Amid FTX Collapse
Undoubtedly, cryptocurrency is not the safest investment to make. Aside from extreme volatility risks and loose regulations, there are thousands of tokens with questionable use cases. Although not the safest, you might think crypto would at least be trustworthy, but that is not always the case, either. Learn: 5 Things...
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
