Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
If Packers make playoffs, trip to San Francisco to play 49ers looks increasingly likely
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed, a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers looks increasingly likely. If the Packers, 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings all win in Week 18, the...
Matt LaFleur begs Packers’ fans not to sell tickets to Detroit Lions fans
This coming Sunday, everything will be on the line for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers when they host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. But depending on what happens earlier in the day, the game could also mean a playoff spot for the Lions. On Monday, LaFleur spoke to reporters and he had a request for Packers fans.
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
NFL announces Lions-Packers Week 18 game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday
(WXYZ) — The Lions' playoff hopes may come down to the final NFL game of the season as the league announced Monday that Detroit's matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field has been selected for Sunday Night Football. The primetime game will kick off at 8:20 p.m.
On the Clock: Packers dominate Vikings, path to postseason clear
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers control their own playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory, and much more in this week’s edition of On the Clock. Topics this week include:. Are you a believer...
8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings
Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
Packers and Lions to play on Sunday night
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers will play their final game of the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced on Monday. If the Packers beat the Detroit Lions, they will clinch their fourth straight playoff berth. If the Lions win and the Seattle Seahawks lose in the game before them, the Lions would clinch a playoff berth.
Dan Campbell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Game
One of the bigger Week 18 matchups features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions. There are playoff implications on the line for both teams, with the Packers needing just a win to clinch a spot, while the Lions need to win, plus have the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams.
Are surging Packers a dark-horse Super Bowl contender?
After a 4-8 start, QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers appeared to be an afterthought. Now on a four-game winning streak, Green Bay is knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. With a win on "Sunday Night Football" at Lambeau Field against Detroit, the Packers will clinch a playoff berth.
Packers praying for Damar Hamlin: 'This is bigger than the game'
Tuesday morning football fans and players around the world are sending Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin well wishes as he's in critical condition
NFL Announces Date, Time for Packers-Lions Finale
The Packers (8-8) have won four consecutive games to dig their way out of a 4-8 hole and put themselves in position to earn a fourth consecutive playoff berth under coach Matt LaFleur. Having gotten all the help they needed, including the Cleveland Browns knocking off the Washington Commanders on Sunday, the Packers will be in with a win.
