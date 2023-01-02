Read full article on original website
wisr680.com
Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club Returns
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Friday Morning Coffee Club for another year. The weekly event serves as a networking opportunity for local business individuals. Participants are asked to have an “elevator pitch” ready and to bring plenty of business cards. The event is...
wisr680.com
BHS And Excela Finalize Deal; New Health System Now Official
The deal between Butler Health System and Excela Health is now official. According to a press release, the two groups announced that they have finalized the transaction and are now integrated into one health system. Ken DeFurio, who served as Butler Health System’s CEO, will also hold that title for...
wisr680.com
Butler Health System Hosting Free Lifestyle Coaching Classes
While the start of a new calendar year means New Year’s resolutions, Butler Health System is ready to help with one of the most popular. One of the top resolutions for 2023 is eating healthier in order to lose weight and BHS is offering free Health Management and Lifestyle Coaching classes.
wisr680.com
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
wisr680.com
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
wisr680.com
Clarion County Convenience Store Sells Winning Lottery Ticket
A Clarion County convenience store recently sold a winning lottery ticket worth over $100,000. Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the Country Fair on Route 322 in Shippensville recently sold a $122,000 winning Plus The Cash scratch-off ticket. The Country Fair store will also receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
wisr680.com
One Person Injured In Weekend Rt. 268 Crash
State police are providing more information on an accident that sent one person to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3:10 p.m. on Route 268 (Kittanning Pike) in Fairview Township. Police say 61-year-old Slyvia Verzinskie of Emlenton was driving south when she lost control of her while...
wisr680.com
Meadville Man Pleads Guilty To Jan. 6th Role
After an arrest in September, a Meadville man has entered a guilty plea for his role in the Capitol riots. 32-year-old Mikhail Edward Slye was charged with a felony during the breach of the Capitol building on January 6th. Department of Justice officials say Slye used a bike rack barricade...
wisr680.com
Brackenridge Police Chief Shot And Killed; Another Officer Injured
A police chief from Northern Allegheny County was fatally shot and another officer was injured during an incident yesterday afternoon. According to our news partners at WPXI, Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed in a shootout with suspect Aaron Lamont Swan. Another officer from Tarentum was shot in the leg, but is currently in stable condition.
wisr680.com
Butler opens section play with road win over Seneca Valley
–Butler opened section-play with a 53-49 win over Seneca Valley. Braylon Littlejohn led the Golden Tornado with 16 points. Donovan Carney added 15. Also in Class 6A Section 1: Central Catholic defeated Pine-Richland 63-36. New Castle defeated North Allegheny 59-49. –Knoch-63 Freeport-60. James Snyder led the Knights with 15. Ben...
