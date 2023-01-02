Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna’s Jones earns tournament MVP
Saying that Gretna’s sophomore 5’6 guard is having a banner year is an understatement. Shakira Jones averages over 17 points per game, 5 rebounds per game and 4 steals per game. That is what we, in the basketball business, call filling up a stat sheet. Her skills were on full display at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic, where she was voted Most Valuable Player by the coaches. That is quite a feat considering her team finished in third place, generally the MVP goes to a player on the winning team that truly speaks to her skills and leadership. More impressively, she has only been playing basketball for two years. Jones comes from a family who played sports, her mother played softball and dad played basketball, but a self-described “girly-girl,” she wasn’t initially interested in sports.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Unclaimed Roanoke Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, jackpot raises to $940M
An unclaimed $1 million winning ticket bought in Roanoke County has 180 days before the claiming time is up.
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Catholic School
The story below is a preview from our January/February 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. As part of Roanoke’s iconic skyline, Roanoke Catholic has seen its fair share of changes and updates. Although it is perched atop the same hill overlooking downtown Roanoke, the...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million purchased in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Roanoke County is now worth $1 million, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Clearbrook Mini Mart at 5469 Franklin Road. The winning numbers for the January 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball...
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they'll be found. Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing …. Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying...
wfxrtv.com
Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe
Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. Vietnam veteran Edward Nichols lost heat on Dec. 23, just before dangerously cold temperatures swept over Southwest Virginia. Lottery ticket worth $1 million bought in Roanoke …. Check your pockets, purses, and...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved shooting
A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved …. A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police...
Woman who graduated from Liverpool High School killed in murder-suicide
Danville, Virginia, — A woman who graduated from Liverpool High School was killed in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve in Virginia, police said. Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, originally from Syracuse and the Liverpool area, was found dead at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in a home she shared with Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears in Danville, Virginia, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department. Danville is a city of 42,590 on the Virgina-North Carolina line.
WDBJ7.com
First Day Hike to the Roanoke Star held Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the nation, some people start the year off on the right foot by participating in First Day Hikes. Usually, hikers go to state parks. But one group here at home started their own tradition. For the last 10 years, they have gathered and hiked to...
WSLS
Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A year to remember. Eleni Paige was the first baby to be born in 2023 at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital. Good news – both mom and baby are healthy and have since gone home from the hospital. Eleni was born just before 3 a.m. on...
WSET
Power restored to 1400+ Lynchburg customers who lost power
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE: Power has been restored. Over 1400 Appalachian Power customers are without power Wednesday in Lynchburg. Two separate outages close together on AEP's Outage Map show the areas where customers have no power. One outage area is affecting 1,380 customers in the area around Lynchburg...
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
lynchburgliving.com
The Summer Soul Came to Lynchburg
How Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins Shaped Lynchburg’s Culture. Local DJ and all-around renaissance man Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins’ influence on Lynchburg’s rich and complex cultural and musical identities simply cannot be overstated. At the tender age of 15, he saw that Lynchburg’s African American population lacked representation on the radio and set out with tenacity, curiosity, and ingenuity to address the problem. Goins’ fateful tale of the summer of 1966 is a testament to an individual’s capacity to enact positive change and transform a community.
WDBJ7.com
Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued in 2021
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew...
wakg.com
DCC Vice President Completes Virginia Rural Leadership Program
Danville Community College Educational Foundation (DCCEF) Executive Director and Danville Community College (DCC) Institutional Advancement Vice President Shannon Hair has successfully completed the Virginia Rural Leadership Institute (VRLI) in the inaugural graduating class. “It was an honor and a privilege to be selected to be a member of the inaugural...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
WSET
Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
wfxrtv.com
Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men...
Comments / 0