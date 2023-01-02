Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
localsyr.com
SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
Report: Louisville Defensive Coach Joining Scott Satterfield At UC
The Bearcats' coaching brigade is starting to take full shape.
Report: Louisville Hires Georgia Southern's Richard Owens as Next OL Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm is one step closer to finalizing his first assistant coaching staff as the head coach of the Louisville football program, and another former Cardinal is coming home in the process. Louisville has hired Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens to the same position with...
PHOTO GALLERY: Louisville signees at Under Armour All-American game
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Two University of Louisville football signees will participate in the Under Armour All-American game tonight. Offensive lineman Madden Sanker and wide receiver William Fowles are among 80 elite prospects that will participate in the game at 5 p.m. in Camping World Stadium. The game will...
CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish
On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
footballscoop.com
Report: Jeff Brohm set to bring fellow former Cardinal back to Louisville as O-line coach
Former Cardinal Jeff Brohm is set to bring another former Cardinal back home. Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens is set to take the same job at Louisville, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Owens recently completed his first season on Clay Helton's new Statesboro staff. Prior to that,...
uoflcardgame.com
Kenny Payne milking University of Louisville?
Recent comments and actions from University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne have begrudgingly forced me to come face-to-face with questions that I had lingering in the back of my mind when he was hired, but never thought could be possible, much less actually come to fruition. Is...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge ramp lane closure scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Commuters who use the Sherman Minton Bridge should be aware of a lane closure this week. A guardrail on the ramp from I-64 eastbound to I-265 eastbound is being repaired. This means alternating ramp lane closures will begin on or after 9 p.m. Wednesday and remain until 5 a.m. Thursday.
Potential for severe weather overnight in Kentuckiana; Here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up if you are out and about throughout the day Tuesday!. A low pressure system is organizing to the west of Kentuckiana at the moment and there remains sufficient moisture across our atmosphere. As a result, the incoming fronts and low pressure center will make...
Fine-dining restaurant to open in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand-new restaurant will be opening its doors in St. Matthews next month. The Capital Grille, a fine dining restaurant known for dry-aged steaks, will open inside one of Louisville's most popular shopping malls. Located in the Oxmoor Center, the new restaurant will reportedly feature a...
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
Lexington among 2 Ky. cities listed as neediest in US
Where does Lexington rank among the neediest cities in the United States?
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
Wave 3
Woman arrested after student abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at a Southern Indiana elementary school after a student was abducted Monday. In the letter, administrators of Austin Elementary School said a woman came onto the school’s playground and left with a student. The administration, a...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
Comments / 0