Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Giants vs. Eagles tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants’ Week 18 game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in an NFL NFC Week 18 matchup on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to purchase tickets to the game can...
Look: Utah Cheerleader Went Viral During Rose Bowl
On Monday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. With both teams looking to end the season a high note, it was a very competitive game. Well, at least until Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising left the game with a knee injury.
Report: Commanders’ Heinicke Told Coaches to Start Howell Over Him
Washington will wrap up its regular season with a home game against the Cowboys, having already been eliminated from the postseason race.
Report Card: Grading Penn State’s Rose Bowl win
There have been easy report cards to make this year in what turned into an impressive year for the Nittany Lions but this was easily the most complete performance this team had all year. James Franklin and his staff pulled out all the tricks in their book while having a game plan that was designed to be consistent on offense and to bend but not break on defense. This is your final Penn State football report card of the 2022 season. Quarterback Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Grade: A+ Sean Clifford played the game of his life and is going out as tied for the winningest...
NFL World Reacts To Giants Owner's Message For Everyone
The New York Giants clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 with Sunday's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Daniel Jones made it increasingly likely the Giants try to keep him beyond the season with a stellar performance. The often-maligned quarterback completed 19 of 24 passes for 177 yards and...
Look: Rose Bowl Photos At Sunrise Are Going Viral
The Rose Bowl is the greatest setting in college football. Typically, we see the historic venue in all its glory at sunset. But it's almost just as good at sunrise. The Rose Bowl Game Twitter account just posted a couple photos and videos of the venue at sunrise this morning. It looks ...
NFL MVP slipping away from Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, insider says
Jalen Hurts to the rescue. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday when the New York Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles lost both of their games with backup Gardner Minshew in the huddle while Hurts recovered from a sprained shoulder. BUY EAGLES...
