Cloudy, mild today; turning wet Tuesday

By Alexander Wasilenko
 2 days ago

Happy 2023! We’re kicking off the first new week of the new year with cloudy skies and above average temperatures. However, rain chances will return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures are in the 20s/30s this morning with a few mixed rain/snow showers moving through. Otherwise, it’s a quiet start to our Monday with light south breezes and a couple patches of fog.

Our afternoon will offer up mostly cloudy skies, southwest winds of 5-10 mph, and highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s. The mildest of air will be found in southern Vermont and New Hampshire where some may even flirt with the 50 degree mark.

Tuesday, a warm front will lift north allowing for a surge of warm air and moisture. Temperatures will manage the upper 40s to middle 50s tomorrow afternoon with scattered showers likely. Those scattered showers may even turn into a steadier rainfall by the late afternoon with totals anywhere between 1/4″ to 1/2″+.

