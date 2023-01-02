ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55

Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Several cars broken into outside of Pelicans stadium

NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the New Orleans Pelicans' stadium on Wednesday night, according to WWL-TV's Whitney Miller. Owners told WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes occurred in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were responding to a wellness check around 9:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard where three people were pronounced dead inside the location.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings

New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say

Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot on I-10 at Orleans Exit, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on Interstate 10 according to an NOPD report. Police say it happened on eastbound I-10 at the Orleans Exit at about 10:27 p.m. on Monday. Initial police reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy