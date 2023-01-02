Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NOLA.com
Rebecca Pratt, New Orleans radio personality known as Ozone, dies at 55
Rebecca Pratt, a former New Orleans radio personality known for an outspoken on-air style and deep connection to listeners, has died at age 55. Pratt was found dead in her apartment in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street by building managers on Thursday, according to a police log and WWL-AM. The cause and manner of death have not been determined.
Colorful, lively jazz funeral procession honors the life of Walter "Wolfman" Washington
NEW ORLEANS — The life of legendary blues musician, Walter "Wolfman" Washington was celebrated Wednesday with a jazz funeral and procession. He died of cancer December 22 at 79 years old. Michelle Washington was his beloved wife. "He was the kindest, gentlest man I ever met. He was the...
Homicide victim found behind abandoned New Orleans carwash
We're told a Black male victim was found behind the building of the abandoned Paradise Carwash.
Report of nearly 50 car burglaries leads to police chase in Louisiana
What started out as a response to nearly 50 vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex ended with a police chase in River Ridge overnight, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Several cars broken into outside of Pelicans stadium
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the New Orleans Pelicans' stadium on Wednesday night, according to WWL-TV's Whitney Miller. Owners told WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes occurred in...
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
fox8live.com
3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were responding to a wellness check around 9:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard where three people were pronounced dead inside the location.
WDSU
Woman shot at the edge of the Seventh Ward
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman was shot at the 1600 block of North Broad Street around 7:15 p.m. EMS is currently on the scene. No other information is available at this time.
NOLA.com
Man found dead behind abandoned carwash at edge of Gert Town, NOPD says
A man was found dead Wednesday morning behind an abandoned carwash business at the edge of Gert Town, authorities said. Police said they were called at 8:52 a.m. to the 8000 block of Olive Street (map), which was previously Paradise Carwash. It's a block off South Carrollton Avenue. The man...
Three dead in homicide across from Fairgrounds in New Orleans
Cops are on the scene of what appears to be a triple homicide in New Orleans. It happened at a home across the street from the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. “The NOPD is investigating a triple homicide,”
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
WDSU
New Orleans police superintendent promotes multiple officers to higher rankings
New Orleans police announced that NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork promoted multiple officers to a higher rank, including three deputy superintendents, four captains, three lieutenants, and two sergeants. Those promoted include:. Hans Ganthier, promoted to Chief Deputy Superintendent. Ryan Lubrano, promoted to Deputy Superintendent. Nicholas Gernon, promoted to Deputy Superintendent.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NOLA.com
Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say
Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
One dead, two wounded in three violent incidents early Wednesday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans continues to roll into the New Year with another homicide and a pair of shootings Wednesday morning. The first shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road. Initial NOPD reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound...
NOLA.com
This Baltimore neighborhood staged a comeback. Can New Orleans East learn from its example?
The neat brick rowhouses of Eastern Avenue are home today to restaurants serving Mexican mojarra frita, Salvadorian tamal pizque, and almost any other Latin American dish imaginable. There are bustling thrift stores and coffee shops, and an old theater turned arts center that lures artists and patrons from around the...
NOLA.com
Richard's Disposal garbage collections falter as New Orleans prepares to take action
Garbage and recycling service collapsed in parts of New Orleans over the New Year's holiday weekend, once again forcing Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to grapple with an underperforming sanitation contractor. This time it's Richard’s Disposal Inc., which covers about half the city – Algiers, Mid-City and upriver neighborhoods –...
Man shot on I-10 at Orleans Exit, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot on Interstate 10 according to an NOPD report. Police say it happened on eastbound I-10 at the Orleans Exit at about 10:27 p.m. on Monday. Initial police reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle.
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
