OBITUARY: Rickey Gene Nolan

Rickey Gene Nolan, age 67, husband of Pam Neeley Nolan, was a resident of Columbia, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday morning at home, in the arms of his loving wife after a brief battle with cancer.

Born July 15, 1955 in Columbia, TN, Rickey was the son of the late Richard Bryant Nolen and the late Sadie Stewart Nolan.

Ricky worked various jobs using his skilled hands and was foremost a master mechanic. He was employed by Infinity of Cool Springs for many years and retired from Benton Nissan.

Rickey played baseball and slow pitch softball for many years. He was an avid golfer, loved to hunt and fish, and he loved fast cars and race cars. Rickey was a big orange University of Tennessee Vols fan.

But most of all, he loved being Paw Paw to his grandson, Landon. His favorite number was 11 and it will be 11 Always.

Rickey was a member and attended Southpoint Church of Christ in the Hampshire Community.

In addition to his wife, Pam, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Richard Joseph “RJ” Nolan and Emily; grandson, Landon all of Murfreesboro; sister, Patsy Carroll of Hampshire; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard “Rooster” Nolan and Marshall Nolan; sisters, Patricia Cothran and Peggy Nolan.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery in the Swan Creek Community of Lewis County. The family will visit with friends Monday from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Terry Lemay, Ricky Lemay, Robert Sullivan, Comer Brewer, Troy Brewer, Billy Carroll, and Austin Spires.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Palestine Cemetery, c/o Dorothy Warf, 472 Claude Carroll Road, Hohenwald, TN 38462.

Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

