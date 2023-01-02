ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

OBITUARY: Rickey Gene Nolan

By Jennifer Haley
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QssVA_0k0sSaVc00

Rickey Gene Nolan, age 67, husband of Pam Neeley Nolan, was a resident of Columbia, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday morning at home, in the arms of his loving wife after a brief battle with cancer.

Born July 15, 1955 in Columbia, TN, Rickey was the son of the late Richard Bryant Nolen and the late Sadie Stewart Nolan.

Ricky worked various jobs using his skilled hands and was foremost a master mechanic. He was employed by Infinity of Cool Springs for many years and retired from Benton Nissan.

Rickey played baseball and slow pitch softball for many years. He was an avid golfer, loved to hunt and fish, and he loved fast cars and race cars. Rickey was a big orange University of Tennessee Vols fan.

But most of all, he loved being Paw Paw to his grandson, Landon. His favorite number was 11 and it will be 11 Always.

Rickey was a member and attended Southpoint Church of Christ in the Hampshire Community.

In addition to his wife, Pam, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Richard Joseph “RJ” Nolan and Emily; grandson, Landon all of Murfreesboro; sister, Patsy Carroll of Hampshire; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard “Rooster” Nolan and Marshall Nolan; sisters, Patricia Cothran and Peggy Nolan.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Palestine Cemetery in the Swan Creek Community of Lewis County. The family will visit with friends Monday from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Terry Lemay, Ricky Lemay, Robert Sullivan, Comer Brewer, Troy Brewer, Billy Carroll, and Austin Spires.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Palestine Cemetery, c/o Dorothy Warf, 472 Claude Carroll Road, Hohenwald, TN 38462.

Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

Related
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Sherry Denise ‘Westmoreland’ Russell-Hobbs

Sherry Denise “Westmoreland” Russell-Hobbs, age 54, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born in Davidson County, Tennessee, Sherry was the daughter of the late Ruby Jewel Westmoreland Potts. Sherry enjoyed fishing, watching Hallmark movies and playing Candy Crush....
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Wayne G. Patterson

Mr. Wayne G. Patterson, 73, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at his residence on Hampshire Pike. Born in Columbia, Tennessee, on July 29, 1949, he was the son of Arch and Joyce Patterson. Wayne served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war and previously served as constable...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Josephine Hutchinson

Josephine Hutchinson, age 91, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee. Josephine was born on July 9, 1931, to the late Sterling Pitts and Kathleen V. Pitts in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee. After graduating from high school, Josephine attended Secretarial college in Nashville....
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Jeremiah Ray Richardson

Jeremiah Ray Richardson, infant son of Jared Ray Richardson and Tiffany Robin Webb Richardson, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. In addition to his parents, Jeremiah is survived by grandparents, Chris and Paula Richardson of Madagascar and Lee and Robin Webb of Newport, Tennessee, aunt, Richae Richardson, uncle and aunt, Chris Webb (Natalie), great grandparents, Jerry and Vickie Richardson and Don and Linda Clenney, great aunt, Jere Richardson, great uncle and aunt, Darryl and Stephanie Clenney, many friends and church family of the Pentecostals of Columbia, Tennessee.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Jackie Boshers

Jackie Boshers, age 84, passed at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee on Friday, December 30, 2022. Jackie was born on January 15, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee to the late Eugene Boshers and Annie Mae Allen Boshers. Jackie was a long time employee of Monsanto Chemical Company for...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Allwin Eugene Carpenter

Allwin Eugene Carpenter, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee. Allwin was born on March 21, 1932, to the late Jimmie Hollis Carpenter and Inez Underwood Carpenter in Maury County, Tennessee. Allwin was known by many nicknames such as Dib,...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Brittney Nicole Hannah

Brittney Nicole Hannah, age 32, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Brittney was born on March 2, 1990 in Columbia, Tn., to Sonia Flippin and the late Calvin “Catman” Hannah. She was a 2008 graduate of Columbia Central High School and attended Tennessee State University. She loved...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Naomi Malugin Humphrey

Naomi Malugin Humphrey, retired employee of Walmart, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, she was 73 years old. She was the third daughter born to the late James C. and Elizabeth Hines Malugin. Naomi was a 1968 graduate of Santa Fe School. In her younger years, she was an...
SANTA FE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Bobby Gene Huse

Bobby Gene Huse, age 64, passed away on December 22, 2022, surrounded by family in his home in Culleoka, Tennessee. Bobby was born on March 2, 1958, to the late Billy Gene Huse and Mary Francis Huse in Palmdale, California. Bobby was sassy and full of life. He was quick-witted...
CULLEOKA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Robert “Bobby” C. England

Robert “Bobby” C. England, age 86, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Bobby was born on October 10, 1936, in Mount Pleasant, TN to the late Neal England, Sr., and Sally McNeece England. Bobby proudly served in the United States Air Force earning the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Maury County Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: William Randal Evetts

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com. Born June 25, 1967, in Davidson County, he was the son of Brenda Joyce Hutcherson Evetts and the late William Terry...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
Maury County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Dorothy Christine “Dot” Curry Grimmitt

Dorothy passed away peacefully on December 24th at Maury Regional Hospital, after a short illness. Dorothy Christine Curry Grimmitt “Dot” was the second child born to Fred Biffle and Flora Aline Cothran Curry. She was born on November 2, 1941, in the Hampshire community and lived there for the majority of her life.
HAMPSHIRE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Daphne Christine Little

Daphne Christine Little, age 51, a resident of Iron City, Tennessee, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Born on July 16, 1971, in Orlando, Florida, Daphne was the daughter of Roger Leonard & Juannita Earley and the late Jacqueline Louise Schutt. She enjoyed watching the news and loved her family.
IRON CITY, TN
Maury County Source

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free to the public with the wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
705
Followers
3K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy